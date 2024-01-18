Dave's NY Deli 12921 SW 1ST ROAD
BREAKFAST
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Big Breakfast Subs
Big Gator Breakfast Subs
Breakfast Avocado Toast
Breakfast Built
Breakfast Muffins
Chocolate Croissants
BIG SUPREME WRAP
HASH BROWNS (5 COUNT)
PHILLY STEAKS & CHICKEN
8" Cheesesteaks
- 8" Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
With provolone cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, & mushrooms only
- 8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
With provolone cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, & mushrooms only
- 8" South Street Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
With grilled onions and Cheese Whiz only
- 8" Cheesesteak El Diablo$11.99
Cheesesteak, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onion, jalapeños, banana peppers, & hot sauce
12" Cheesesteaks
- 12" Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
With provolone cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, & mushrooms only
- 12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
With provolone cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, & mushrooms only
- 12" South Street Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
With grilled onions and Cheese Whiz only
- 12" Cheesesteak El Diablo$13.99
Cheesesteak, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onion, jalapeños, banana peppers, & hot sauce
BURGERS & CHICKEN SANDWICHES
1/4 Lb Burgers
- 1/4 Lb Hamburger Deluxe$6.99
- 1/4 Lb Cheeseburger Deluxe$7.99
- 1/4 Lb Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$9.99
- 1/4 Lb A-1 Burger$8.99
Topped with melted Swiss, mushrooms, and A-1 sauce
- 1/4 Lb El Diablo Burger$9.25
Topped with melted pepper jack, grilled onions, jalapeños, hot sauce
- 1/4 Lb BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.99
Topped with melted cheddar, grilled onions, bacon, & BBQ sauce
- 1/4 Lb TriBeCa Burger$11.99
Topped with pastrami, melted swiss, & deli mustard
- 1/4 Lb Roxy Burger$10.99
Topped with corned beef, kraut, melted swiss, & 1000 Island
1/2 Lb Burgers
- 1/2 Lb Hamburger Deluxe$8.99
- 1/2 Lb Cheeseburger Deluxe$9.99
- 1/2 Lb Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$11.99
- 1/2 Lb A-1 Burger$11.49
Topped with melted Swiss, mushrooms, and A-1 sauce
- 1/2 Lb El Diablo Burger$11.99
Topped with melted pepper jack, grilled onions, jalapeños, hot sauce
- 1/2 Lb BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.99
Topped with melted cheddar, grilled onions, bacon, & BBQ sauce
- 1/2 Lb TriBeCa Burger$13.99
Topped with pastrami, melted swiss, & deli mustard
- 1/2 Lb Roxy Burger$12.99
Topped with corned beef, kraut, melted swiss, & 1000 Island
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- California Avocado Chicken Club$12.99
Breaded chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a kaiser roll
- Crispy Chicken Club$10.99
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a kaiser roll
- Crispy Chicken Deluxe$8.99
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a kaiser roll
- Nashville Hot Chicken$11.99
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, on a kaiser roll
- Spicy Chicken Deluxe$8.99
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, on a kaiser roll
CUBAN SANDWICHES
8" Cuban Sandwiches
12" Cuban Sandwiches
HOT NY DELI SANDWICHES
BIG Grilled Cheese
Hot Pastrami
Hot Corned Beef
New York, New York
Pastrami Special
Corned Beef Special
New York Reuben
Turkey Reuben
Turkey Special
COLD DELI SANDWICHES
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Deli Salami Sandwich
Deli Liverwurst & Onion Sandwich
Deli Turkey or Ham Sandwich
- Half Portion Deli Turkey$6.99
- Regular Deli Turkey$8.99
Turkey piled high with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- New York Deli Turkey$11.99
Turkey piled high with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- Half Portion Deli Ham$5.99
- Regular Deli Ham$8.99
Ham piled high with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- New York Deli Ham$11.99
Ham piled high with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
Deli Club Cabby Sandwich
BLT
Deli Roast Beef Sandwich
HOT SUBS
8" HOT SUBS
- 8" Long Island$9.99
Hot turkey breast, ham, cheese, & toppings
- 8" Brooklyn$9.99
Hot roast beef, premium ham, cheese, & toppings
- 8" Manhattan$9.99
Hot roast beef, turkey, cheese, & toppings
- 8" Empire State$9.99
Hot roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, & toppings
- 8" Wallstreet$9.99
Pastrami with choice of cheese & toppings
- 8" Time Square$9.99
Corned beef with choice of cheese & toppings
- 8" Trump Tower$9.99
Pastrami & corned beef with cheese & toppings
- 8" Rudy Reuben$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & 1000 island
- 8" The Harlem$9.99
Chopped ground beef, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo
12" HOT SUBS
- 12" Long Island$13.99
Hot turkey breast, ham, cheese, & toppings
- 12" Brooklyn$13.99
Hot roast beef, premium ham, cheese, & toppings
- 12" Manhattan$13.99
Hot roast beef, turkey, cheese, & toppings
- 12" Empire State$13.99
Hot roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, & toppings
- 12" Wallstreet$13.99
Pastrami with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Time Square$13.99
Corned beef with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Trump Tower$13.99
Pastrami & corned beef with cheese & toppings
- 12" Rudy Reuben$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, & 1000 island
- 12" The Harlem$13.99
Chopped ground beef, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo
COLD SUBS
8" COLD SUBS
- 8" Ultimate Ham$8.99
Premium ham with choice of cheese & toppings
- 8" Tuna Salad$9.25
Tuna salad with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- 8" Ultimate Italian$10.99
Ham, Genoa salami, and pepperoni with choice of cheese & toppings
- 8" Chicken Salad$9.25
Chicken salad with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- 8" Egg Salad$8.79
Egg salad with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- 8" Ultimate Spicy Italian$10.99
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and hot capicola with choice of cheese & toppings
- 8" Ultimate Roast Beef$8.99
Premium roast beef with choice of cheese & toppings
- 8" Ultimate Club Sub$9.99
Roast turkey, premium ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- 8" Ultimate Veggie$7.99
- 8'' Ultimate Turkey$9.49
- 8'' Ultimate Corned Beef$9.59
- 8'' Ultimate Patrami$9.59
12" COLD SUBS
- 12" Ultimate Turkey$10.99
Roasted turkey breast with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Ultimate Ham$10.99
Premium ham with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Tuna Salad$10.99
Tuna salad with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- 12" Ultimate Italian$11.99
Ham, Genoa salami, and pepperoni with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken salad with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- 12" Egg Salad$10.99
Egg salad with your choice of cheese, veggies, & dressing
- 12" Ultimate Spicy Italian$11.99
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and hot capicola with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Ultimate Roast Beef$11.99
Premium roast beef with choice of cheese & toppings
- 12" Ultimate Club Sub$11.99
Roast turkey, premium ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- 12" Ultimate Veggie$8.99
PANINI
Toasted Paninis
- Pepper Jack Chicken Panini$8.99
Grilled chicken, Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo
- Chicken Pesto Panini$8.99
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & pesto mayo
- Smokehouse Ham Panini$8.99
Smoked ham, Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo
- Caprese Panini$8.49
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, & balsamic reduction
- Turkey Caesar Panini$9.49
Turkey, Swiss, lettuce, onion, & Caesar
GRINDERS
8" HOT GRINDERS
- 8" Hot Turkey Bacon Ranch$9.99
Hot turkey breast, bacon, ranch dressing, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
- 8" Hot Ham Bacon Cheddar$9.99
Hot ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, & tomatoes
- 8" Chicken Cordon Bleu$10.99
Breaded chicken breast, ham, bacon, swiss, and honey mustard
- 8" Grilled Chicken Parmesan$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with marinara sauce, provolone, & parmesan
- 8" Grilled Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce & provolone
- 8" Pizza Grinder$9.99
Marinara melted mozzarella & pepperoni
- 8" Meatball Parmesan$9.99
Italian meatballs with marinara sauce, provolone, & parmesan cheese
- 8" Sausage & Peppers Italian$9.99
Sausage, sweet peppers, and provolone
- 8" Roast Beef Grinder$9.99
Melted provolone and au jus on the side
12" HOT GRINDERS
- 12" Hot Turkey Bacon Ranch$13.99
Hot turkey breast, bacon, ranch dressing, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
- 12" Hot Ham Bacon Cheddar$13.99
Hot ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, & tomatoes
- 12" Chicken Cordon Bleu$14.99
Breaded chicken breast, ham, bacon, swiss, and honey mustard
- 12" Grilled Chicken Parmesan$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with marinara sauce, provolone, & parmesan
- 12" Grilled Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce & provolone
- 12" Pizza Grinder$13.99
Marinara melted mozzarella & pepperoni
- 12" Meatball Parmesan$13.99
Italian meatballs with marinara sauce, provolone, & parmesan cheese
- 12" Sausage & Peppers Italian$13.99
Sausage, sweet peppers, and provolone
- 12" Roast Beef Grinder$13.99
Melted provolone and au jus on the side
Greek Gyros
WRAPS
- Black & Blue Steak Wrap$9.49
Philly steak, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken salad, lettuce, & tomato
- Cuban Seafood Wrap$9.29
Our house made Cuban seafood salad, lettuce, & tomato
- Egg Salad Wrap$8.99
Egg salad, lettuce, & tomato
- Greek Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, & Greek dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, & caesar dressing
- Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
Tuna salad, lettuce & tomato
- Turkey Pesto Wrap$8.99
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, & pesto mayo
- Veggie Supreme$6.99
Veggies, cheese, & dressing
PIZZA'S & PASTA BOWLS
Pizza by the Slice
PASTA BOWLS
SALADS
- Dave's Big Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, & cucumbers
- Dave's Big Chef Salad$11.99
Big garden salad with ham, turkey, egg, & Mozzarella cheese
- Dave's Big Greek Salad$11.99
Garden salad over potato salad, beets, feta, Greek olives, & Greek peppers
- Dave's Big Anti-Pasta Salad$11.99
Big garden salad with ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, & mozzarella
- Dave's Big Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, & Caesar dressing
- Grilled Garlic & Parmesan Pita Bread$3.00
- SMALL Garden Salad$5.99
- SMALL Chef Salad$7.99
- SMALL Greek Salad$7.99
- SMALL Anti-Pasta Salad$7.99
- SMALL Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$6.99
MEAT PLATES
NY Deli Meat Plates
- 1-Meat Dave's Deli Meat Plate$8.49
Your choice of 1/4 lb servings of pastrami, corned beef, roast beef, turkey or ham topped with melted swiss, deli mustard. Served with a pickle and a small side of slaw
- 2-Meat Dave's Deli Meat Plate$12.99
Your choice of 1/4 lb servings of pastrami, corned beef, roast beef, turkey or ham topped with melted swiss, deli mustard. Served with a pickle and a small side of slaw
- 3-Meat Dave's Deli Meat Plate$17.49
Your choice of 1/4 lb servings of pastrami, corned beef, roast beef, turkey or ham topped with melted swiss, deli mustard. Served with a pickle and a small side of slaw