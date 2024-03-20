David Doughie's - Lustre Pearl South 10400 Manchaca Road
Sandwiches
- Bagel and Schmear$6.50
Your choice of bagel and schmear
- Bagel with Butter$5.00
Your choice of bagel and butter
- Bagel with Honey Butter$6.00
Your choice of bagel and honey butter
- Bagel and Caviar$36.00
1 oz of Royal Ossetra Caviar with our plain bagel and your choice of schmear
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$16.00
Cured and smoked salmon sliced thin on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, sliced red onion, and capers
- Pastrami Salmon Bagel$17.00
Pastrami spiced smoked salmon sliced thin on your choice of bagel with plain cream cheese, sliced red onion, and capers
David Doughie's - Lustre Pearl South Location and Ordering Hours
(737) 256-1333
Closed • Opens Saturday at 9AM