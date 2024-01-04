Davidson Brothers Brewpub
SHAREABLES
- Fried Pickles$15.00
Ale-battered dill pickle strips, fried golden-brown, served with chipotle ranch.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$17.00
A creamy, vegetarian blend of cheeses, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic. Served with corn tortilla chips and our house flatbread.
- Buffalo Chips$17.00
A half pound of boneless chicken breast "chips" lightly floured and fried. You choose the sauce. Served with bleu cheese, carrots & celery.
- Mexican Street Corn Bake$19.00
A creamy dip of roasted corn, onion & poblanos, queso fresco, crema, scallions, tortilla crumble, chipotle-aioli drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
Breaded white meat chicken tenders fried golden-brown, 5 per order. Served with BBQ sauce.
- Basket Sweet Fries$9.00
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!
- Basket of Fries$8.00
A basket of hearty potato wedges, served with ketchup.
- Basket Onion Rings$8.00
Thick-sliced fried onion rings with a crispy breading, served with ketchup.
- Classic Twisticks$14.00
3 Jumbo IPA Beer dough "twisted" breadsticks, dusted with garlic and parmesan cheese, served with marinara.
- Pizza Twisticks$15.00
Our IPA beer-dough twisted breadsticks baked with garlic butter, topped with melted Mozzarella & pepperoni. Served with a side of marinara.
- Tuna Poke$16.00
4oz of ahi tuna marinated in a sesame ginger sauce with roasted corn, poblanos, onion, cucumber and avocado served with wonton chips.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00Out of stock
Our house flatbread topped with sliced steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms and melted American cheese.
- Hummus Plate$16.00
House-made garlic hummus with grilled naan bread, marinated olives, cucumbers, and pickled red onion.
- Pub Nachos$16.00
Deep fried Bavarian pretzel chips with melted cheddar, diced onion, bacon, jalapenos and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Take Out Wings
- Snack Pretzels$12.00
- Short Rib Poutine$15.00
- Mozz Sticks$16.00
- Firecracker Shrimp$12.00Out of stock
QUESADILLAS
- Chx Quesadilla$20.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and diced grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$20.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, and pulled Stout-BBQ chicken. Served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Short Rib Quesadilla$21.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, braised short rib & caramelized onions, served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Veg Quesadilla$19.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, onion, roasted corn & poblanos. Served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Cheese Quesadilla$17.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$21.00
SOUP & SALADS
- DB Chopped Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, roasted corn & red cabbage slaw, cucumbers, black beans, red peppers and shredded cheddar, served with a side of our house lime vinaigrette.
- Classic Caesar$15.00
Chopped romaine hearts drizzled with classic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese & croutons.
- Buffalo Chx Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing.
- Antioxidant Salad$18.00
- Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
- Farmhouse Salad$15.00
- French Onion Soup$10.00
A crock of classic-style French Onion soup topped with house-made croutons, melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.
- Ale-Simmered Chili$8.00+
A hearty chili of ground turkey, sweet potato, house-brewed ale, bell peppers, tomatoes & green chilis. Topped with melted cheddar, served with corn tortilla chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Soup$7.00+
A house favorite! A creamy soup of diced chicken breast, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and celery, served with a side of corn tortilla chips.
- Soup of the Day$7.00+
A vegetarian broth based soup with seasonal vegetables and an added hint of. spice, served with crackers.
- New Clam Chowder$8.00+
BURGERS
- Angus Burger$18.00
100% Angus burger grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Brewer's Burger$21.00
Half-pound Angus burger, gouda, spinach, pickled onions, roasted garlic & red ale aioli, over-easy egg, brioche bun, served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Cowboy Burger$20.00
Angus beef burger, argula, tomato, pimento cheese spread, fried jalapenos, brioche bun, tavern chips & pickle.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$20.00
Half-pound Angus burger, marinated portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, Mug root beer mayo, brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Black & Bleu Burger$20.00
Half-pound Angus burger patty topped with hand-cut pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach & basil on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips and pickle.
- Impossible® Cheeseburger$20.00
Fire-grilled plant-based Impossible® burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our Signature sauce on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Tex-Mex Burger$18.00
A southwest-spiced black bean & veggie burger with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Plant-Based Chicken Patty$17.00
A golden-fried plant-based chicken patty with lettuce, tomato, Red Ale & garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Portobello Burger$17.00
Grilled & marinated portobello mushroom, smoked gouda, fresh spinach, bell peppers, and our Red ale & garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
TACOS | PUB FARE
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortilla-encrusted cod loins lightly fried, red cabbage & corn slaw, avocado, and Baja sauce. Served in three soft flour tortillas with a side of Mexican rice.
- Carnitas Tacos$19.00
Hickory-smoked pork belly tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and sesame seeds, ginger-lime slaw. Served in three soft flour tortillas with a side of Mexican rice.
- Fish & Chips$25.00
Red Ale-battered cod loins fried golden brown. Served with potato wedges, our red cabbage & corn slaw, and tartar sauce.
- *Gluten-Free* Fish Tacos$19.00
Pan-seared cod, red cabbage & corn slaw, avocado, and Baja sauce. Served in three soft corn tortillas. Served with a side of Mexican rice.
- Pub Dipper$22.00
Braised short rib with caramelized onions and melted Swiss cheese on a demi-baguette, toasted with garlic butter and parmesan served with au jus and potato wedges.
- Barbacoa Tacos$19.00
Braised short rib, pickled red onion, avocado, and queso fresco. Served with three flour tortillas with a side of Mexican rice.
- Meatloaf & Mac$24.00
- Chef's Cut$31.00
- Baked Cod$23.00
- Half Chicken$24.00
- Pasta Primavera$22.00
- Pasta Creole$24.00
- Pesto Linguini$21.00
- Alfredo$21.00
- Meatball Linguini$20.00
- Beef Wellington$33.00Out of stock
Grilled Mediterranean-marinated flank steak paired with a grilled shrimp skewer with lemon-butter. Served with mashed potatoes and honey-roasted carrots
SANDOS
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Our house-brined chicken breast is buttermilk-battered and fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, fried pickle chips, and bacon aioli. Served with tavern chips and a pickle.
- Steak Sando$21.00
- Turkey Apple Melt$17.00
Sliced deli turkey, granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled wheat bread, served with tavern chips & pickle
- Open-Face Turkey$19.00
- Meatloaf Sando$19.00
- Ale-Battered Fish Sandwich$18.00
Ale-battered golden-fried Cod loin, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun
- Veggie Hummus Wrap$16.00
House garlic hummus, mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, herbed feta, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with tavern chips and pickle.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Diced grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo wing sauce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with tavern chips and pickle.
SIDE ORDERS
KIDS MEALS
- Kid Pretzels$13.00
- Kid Hot Dog$13.00
All-beef hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert
- Kid Mac & Cheese$13.00
Homemade shell pasta & white cheddar sauce, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Chicken Tenders$13.00
3 breaded tenders, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Pasta & Meatballs w/Sauce$13.00
Shell pasta with spaghetti sauce, beef meatballs, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Pasta with Butter$13.00
Shell pasta with butter, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Grilled Cheese$13.00
Grilled American on white, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Cheeseburger$13.00
5 oz. burger, yellow American, potato bun, served with potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Quesadilla$13.00
- Kid Fish$13.00
- Kid Wild Nuggies$13.00