DaVinci Pizza on the Square 505 Linden Street
Food
Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza$20.00
Roasted Chicken, Our Signature Cheese Blend topped w/ "The Sauce" Drizzled or on The Side Choice of Blue cheese or Ranch.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.00
Roasted Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon topped w/ Our Signature Cheese Blend topped w/ House Ranch.
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$21.00
Shaved Ribeye steak, Topped with American cheese, and a drizzle of pizza sauce.
- Tomato Basil$18.00
Sliced Plum Tomato, Fresh Basil topped w/ Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese & Garlic infused Olive Oil.
- White Onion$18.00
Garlic infused Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, Sweet White Onion topped w/ Mozzarella.
- White Broccoli$18.00
Blend of Mozzarella, American cheese, Spices, Fresh Broccoli.
- Americano$14.00+
Thin Crust topped w/ Tomato Sauce, Basil, Black Pepper & American Cheese Blend.
- New York Style$12.00+
Thin Crust topped w/ Tomato Sauce, Basil & Mozzarella.
- G-Ma's Vodka$19.00
G-Ma's Vodka Sauce topped w/ Our Signature Cheese Blend, Parmesan Cheese & Italian Parsley.
- Sicilian$16.00
Thick Crust topped w/ Tomato Sauce, Basil & Mozzarella.
- Grandma Pizza$18.00
Thick Crust topped w/ Marinara, Basil, Parmesan Cheese & Infused Roasted Garlic Basil Oil.
Fryer
- Wing Bites$10.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Cheese Fries$5.00
- Volcano Fries$6.00
French Fries topped w/ "The Sauce" & DaVinci's Cheese Sauce.
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$10.00
French Fries topped w/ Shaved Sirloin, Caramelized Onions & DaVinci's Cheese Sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Wing Fries$10.00
French Fries topped w/ Roasted Chicken, "The Sauce" & DaVinci's Cheese.
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders served w/ French Fries.
- 6 Piece Garlic Knots$5.00
Hoagies
- Italian$10.00
Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone cheese topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Choice of Peppers & Olive Oil and Seasonings.
- American$10.00
Ham, Turkey, American Cheese topped Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Wing Hoagie$10.00
Roasted Chicken topped w/ "The Sauce" topped w/ Lettuce.
- Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.00
Shaved Sirloin w/ DaVinci's Cheese Sauce.
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.00
Roasted Chicken, DaVinci's Cheese Sauce.
- Chicken Cheesesteak w/ The Works Hoagie$11.00
Shaved Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms and Choice of Peppers topped w/ Davinci's Cheese Sauce.
- Turkey$10.00
Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
- Philly Cheesesteak w/ The Works Hoagie$11.00
Shaved Sirloin, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushroom and Choice of Peppers topped w/ Davinci's Cheese Sauce.
Salads
- Garden$4.00+
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion & Black Olives.
- Caesar$4.00+
Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Italian Croutons & Parmesan Cheese.
- Chef$5.00+
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Ham, Turkey and Our Signature Cheese Blend.
- The DaVinci$5.00+
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Homemade Italian Croutons, Bacon, Roasted Chicken & Mozzarella.
- Italian Antipasto$5.00+
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni Provolone topped w/ Roasted Red Peppers & Pepperoncini.
- Large Party Salad$20.00