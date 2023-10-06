Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE9637
Copied!
Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE9637
Copied!

Popular Items

Cakes and cupcakes order 24 hours in advance

Pistachio cake 9’’ order 24 hours in advance

Pistachio cake 9’’ order 24 hours in advance

$15.00

Pistachio cake Nuts

Elegant vanilla cake (serves 7) order 24 hours in advance

Elegant vanilla cake (serves 7) order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

Look like the picture Vanilla cake with green icing

Vanilla cake (serves 20) order 24 hours in advance

Vanilla cake (serves 20) order 24 hours in advance

$100.00

Base icing just white But you can change icing rose color La base del cake es Blanca pero puedes cambiar el color de las rosetas.

Butterfly vanilla cake (serves 7)order 24 hours in advance

Butterfly vanilla cake (serves 7)order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

You can change icing color Puedes cambiar el color del icing

12 vanilla cupcakes order 24 hours in advance

12 vanilla cupcakes order 24 hours in advance

$25.00

You can change icing color Puedes cambiar el color del icing

12 chocolate cupcakes order 24 hours in advance

12 chocolate cupcakes order 24 hours in advance

$25.00

You can change the color

2 chocolate cupcakes(order 24 hours in advance)

$3.99

2 vanilla cupcakes (order 24 hours in advance)

$3.99

Desserts

Personal Cake (order 24 hours in advance)

Personal Cake (order 24 hours in advance)

$5.00

We have different flavors of cakes; choose your favorite flavor. Size for one or two peoples.

Tres Leches (order 24 hours in advance)

Tres Leches (order 24 hours in advance)

$8.00

Donuts

Pack of 4 mini vanilla donuts decorated with melted chocolate (order 24 hours in advance)

Pack of 4 mini vanilla donuts decorated with melted chocolate (order 24 hours in advance)

$8.00

Pack of 4 mini donuts decorated with chocolate 🍫 you can choose which color you want to highlight more (pink, purple, blue or white) The decoration is similar you can only change the color.

Whole Cakes (order 24 hours in advance)

Chocoflan (serves 8)

Chocoflan (serves 8) (order 24 hours in advance)

Chocoflan (serves 8) (order 24 hours in advance)

$40.00

Chocoflan (serves 8)

$40.00

5" White Cake (7 serves) (oder 24 hours in advance)

Almond cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

chocolate cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

coconut cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

Lemon cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

pistachio cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

Vanilla cake 5" (7 serves)order 24 hours in advance

$35.00

4" White cake (4 serves) order 24 hours in advance

coconut 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance

$25.00

lemon 4" (serves 4)

$25.00

Pistachio 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance

$25.00

vanilla 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance

$25.00Out of stock

chocolate 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance

$25.00

Almond 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance

$25.00

Cake topper

Happy birthday cake topper

cake topper happy birthday (gold)

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Sodas

$2.00Out of stock

Candle

One Candle

$1.00Out of stock