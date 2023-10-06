Dayanara’s Cake and More LLC
Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE9637
Copied!
Spend $40, save $5
SAVEMORE9637
Copied!
Popular Items
Cakes and cupcakes order 24 hours in advance
Pistachio cake 9’’ order 24 hours in advance
$15.00
Pistachio cake Nuts
Elegant vanilla cake (serves 7) order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
Look like the picture Vanilla cake with green icing
Vanilla cake (serves 20) order 24 hours in advance
$100.00
Base icing just white But you can change icing rose color La base del cake es Blanca pero puedes cambiar el color de las rosetas.
Butterfly vanilla cake (serves 7)order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
You can change icing color Puedes cambiar el color del icing
12 vanilla cupcakes order 24 hours in advance
$25.00
You can change icing color Puedes cambiar el color del icing
12 chocolate cupcakes order 24 hours in advance
$25.00
You can change the color
2 chocolate cupcakes(order 24 hours in advance)
$3.99
2 vanilla cupcakes (order 24 hours in advance)
$3.99
Desserts
Donuts
Whole Cakes (order 24 hours in advance)
Chocoflan (serves 8)
5" White Cake (7 serves) (oder 24 hours in advance)
Almond cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
chocolate cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
coconut cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
Lemon cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
pistachio cake 5" (7 serves) order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
Vanilla cake 5" (7 serves)order 24 hours in advance
$35.00
4" White cake (4 serves) order 24 hours in advance
coconut 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance
$25.00
lemon 4" (serves 4)
$25.00
Pistachio 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance
$25.00
vanilla 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance
$25.00Out of stock
chocolate 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance
$25.00
Almond 4" (serves 4) order 24 hours in advance
$25.00
Cake topper
Happy birthday cake topper
Dayanara’s Cake and More LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(787) 639-6614
Open now • Closes at 11PM