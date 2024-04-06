Daydreamer Coffee
Beverages
- Americano$3.50+
A double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso Roast poured over very hot water. room for cream?
- Betty White, The$6.75+
We’re honoring comedic trailblazer and St. Olaf’s sweetest gal with a rose white chocolate mocha with our house made rose whip
- Borgia Bliss$6.50+
Traditional mocha was fresh orange zest and your choice of milk
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00+
Marigold's Daydreamer blend coffee with steamed milk of your choice.
- Cappuccino$5.00
A double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso Roast and perfectly steamed milk
- Cardamom Chai$5.25+
Add a little Cardi to yr chai
- Cardamom Latte$5.75+
Cardi is back!
- Cardamom Mocha$6.75+
Let Cardi spice up yr mocha!
- Chai Latte (Desi Chai)$4.50+
locally made in small batches
- Cherry Bomb Mocha$6.50+
Traditional mocha with house amarena cherry syrup and a whole cherry
- Cold Brew$4.50+
House made cold brew - strained with love
- Community Cup$1.00
Buy a cup of 12 oz coffee for a neighbor!
- Cortado$5.00
A double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso and 4 ounces of untextured milk
- Dopio$3.50
Two shots of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
Steaming hot Marigold Daydreamer Blend
- Duchess, The$5.00+Out of stock
Rose Matcha Latte by Jasmine Pearl in honor of the Duchess of Sussex. We support you Meghan!
- Flat White$5.00
A double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso and 4 ounces of textured milk
- GMS Hot Chocolate$2.00+
Hollander chocolate sauce and milk of your choice. house made whipping cream optional.
- Golden Milk$5.00+
Hints of ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, maple and a healthy does of turmeric combine with steamed milk for a slightly sweet, magical concoction.
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Hollander chocolate sauce and milk of your choice. house made whipping cream optional.
- Italian Soda$4.25+
Traditional Italian soda with yr choice of syrup and whipped cream
- Joe on the Go$18.00
A box of coffee on the go! Serves 10-12 8 oz cups
- Latte$5.00+
A double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso with your choice of steamed milk
- Lavender Latte$5.75+
A traditional latte with house lavender whip
- London Fog$4.00+
Earl Grey Tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk
- Macchiato (traditional)$4.00
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso
- Maple Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte$6.50+
Traditional latte with 100% pure maple syrup, cinnamon and Califia Oat Milk
- Matcha Latte$4.25+Out of stock
Jasmine Pearl Matcha green tea. Naturally slightly sweet matcha powder with steamed milk of your choice
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Our house made spicy Mexican Chocolate mix topped with fresh whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.
- Mexican Mocha$5.50+
House made Mexican Chocolate mix to spice up yr morning coffee. Finished with house made whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Milk$3.50+
MILK - it does a body good
- Mocha$6.00+
Hollander chocolate, Marigold's Kaleidoscope blend espresso, steamed milk of choice, and fresh house whipped cream
- North End, The$6.00+
Traditional italian soda with 2 shots of espresso, almond syrup half and half and whip
- Nutellatte$6.50+
Traditional latte with our slightly modified Nutella sauce
- Pistachio Latte$5.75+
a light, slightly nutty latte for spring!
- Portland Fog$4.00+
Earl Grey tea with lavender syrup and the steamed alt milk of your choice
- Salted Caramel Latte$6.00+
Luscious Hollander caramel sauce (sorry, not vegan) with a double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope espresso roast and Jacobsen pink himalayan salt, and the milk of your choice!
- Sara Smile$7.25+Out of stock
Need some Sweetness in your life? Jasmine Pearl's slightly sweet matcha with your milk choice & 20 mg of East Fork Cultivars drops
- Steamer$3.00+
Your choice of flavor and steamed milk. whipping cream? DO IT!
- Sugar Free Mocha$6.00+
Prepared with Torani sugar-free chocolate, Marigold's Kaleidoscope espresso, and steamed milk. (Our whip has sugar so we skip the whip by default so make sure to select it below if you want it added!)
- Sugar Free Peppermint Mocha$6.75+
Sugar-free Torani chocolate plus sugar-free Torani peppermint combined with Marigold's Kaleidoscope espresso, and steamed milk. Our whip has sugar, so we skip the whip, unless you opt-in below!
- Tazo Tea (Hot or Iced)$3.00+
Your choice of Tazo Tea, steeped to order
- Tea Latte$3.75+
Can't decide between a hot tea and a latte? well then, here it is - a tea latte! pick a tea bag, pick a milk, put It together and you have a tea latte!
- Walter White$9.00+
Get yr Heisenberg on ... traditional white chocolate mocha with 20 mg of East Fork Cultivars drops.
- White Chocolate Mocha$6.00+
Hollander white chocolate sauce and milk of your choice with a double shot of Marigold's Kaleidoscope Espresso. top it with house made whipping cream.
Food & Pastry
- The Boardwalk$10.00
We are taking it right to the Jersey Shore with this girl. Those sweet onions and melty Tillamook is really irresistible! #IYKYK
- Strawberry Alarm Clock
In a rush? Just want something buttery and sweet? Look no further! Toasted english muffin with your choice of Organic Kerrygold Butter or make it vegan with Earth Balance.
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Just like mom made ... Tillamook on texas toast!
- Fried Egg Sando$8.00
GET YR HOT SANDO HERE!
- Bob's Red Mill Oatmeal$3.00Out of stock
Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal
- Bagels by Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels$3.50
The best bagel in the city! Always naturally vegan!
- Scones$3.75
Vegan Scones
- Roadhouse Burger$10.00Out of stock
Beyond beef & sausage, caramelized onion, a fried egg, Tillamook cheddar on Texas toast
- Muffins$3.75
Vegan Muffins
- Cookies$4.00
Vegan Cookies & Shortbread
- Coffee Cake$4.50Out of stock
Not Vegan!
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00Out of stock
Vegan Cinnamon Roll