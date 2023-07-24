D Bar Central Park Central Park
Beverages
Coffee, Tea & More
Pour Over Coffee
Single cup of fresh brewed Huckleberry Roasters coffee
Iced Cold Brew Coffee
Iced Coffee brewed with Huckleberry Roaster Coffee
Americano
2 Shots of Espresso & Hot Water
Espresso
Double Shot of Espresso
Cappuccino
2 Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam
Latte
2 Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk
Mocha
2 Shots of Espresso, Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
Cortado
2 Shots of Espresso with equal parts Steamed Milk
Macchiato
2 Shots of Espresso with a dollop of Steamed Milk Foam
Hot Chocolate
D Bar's famous Hot Chocolate made with real Guittard Drinking Chocolate
Bhakti Chai Latte
Bhakti Spiced Chai and Steamed Milk
Hot Tea
We proudly serve loose leaf tea from Spirit Tea
Smores Latte
Hibiscus Lemonade
Cherry Italian Cream Soda
N/A Beverages
Breakfast
Breakfast Sammy
Fried Egg, Sausage, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of Bacon or Veggie with a side of Charred Tomatilla Salsa
Avocado Toast
Avo Mash, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, on our Housemade SourdoughBread topped with "Super Crunchies"
Peanut Butter Banana Toast
Peanut Butter and Fresh Banana on Sourdough Bread with Bjorn's Colorado Honey and Coconut Honey Roasted Almonds
Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast
Toasted Sourdough with Saltred European Butter, Caramelized Sugar, Saigon Cinnamon
Toast and Jam
Toasted Sourdough Toast with choice of Apricot, Raspberry Currant or Strawberry Jam
Biscuits and Gravy
Lunch
Simple Salad
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Parm, Lemon Vin
Pizza Salad Sandwich
Flatbread Pizza, Pesto, Mozzarella, Simple Salad, Goat Cheese
Grilled Cheese
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Tillamook Cheddar, White Cheddar & Havarti
Tomato Soup
San Marzano Tomato Soup, Cracked Pepper, EVOO
Soup & Sandwich
D Bar's famous 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Tomato Soup
Bacon Mac and Cheese
4 Cheese "Mac" Sauce, Bacon, Cheez-It & Panko Crumble
Crue Fries
Parm Fries, "Mac" sauce, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, Chives
Parm Fries
Crispy Fries tossed in Grated Parm
B.A.C.T.
Bacon, Avocado, Havarti, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo
Farmers Market Toast
Grab n Go
Caprese Sandwich
Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Pesto on Housemade Focaccia Bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Classic Herbed Chicken Salad with Toasted Almonds and Dried Cranberries, Tomato and Butterleaf Lettuce on a D Bar Butter Croissant
Ham & Brie
Black Forest Ham, European Butter and Presidente Brie on a Marzyck's Baguette
Mediterranean Orzo Salad
Orzo Pasta, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Greek Feta with Fresh Herbs tossed in a Champagne Citrus Vin
Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Sea Salt
Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Buttermilk & Chive
Pastry Case
Breakfast Pastries
Cinnamon Roll
Our fluffy Cinnamon Rolls made with Organic Saigon Cinnamon and topped with Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting, & Whiskey Barrel Smoked Sugar
Sticky Bun
Cinnamon Swirled dough baked in Pecan Caramel Glaze
Croissant
Flaky Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Flaky Butter Croissant filled with Almond Cream and Sliced Almonds.
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky Golden Croissant filled with Dark Chocolate, Drizzled with Chocolate and topped with Cocoa Nibs
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Flaky Butter Croissant filled with Tillamook Cheddar and Black Forest Ham
Fruit Danish
Flaky Pastry with Cream Cheese Filling with Seasonal Fruit topping
Cruffin | Lemon Meringue
Flaky Croissant Muffin filled with Piña Colada Pastry Cream topped with Toasted Coconut
Bomboloni | Nutella
Sugar coated Italian Donut filled with Raspberry Jam
Kolache | Jalapeno, Sausage & Cheese
Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeño
Kolache | Sausage & Cheese
Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage & Cheddar Cheese
GF Muffin | Blueberry
Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin topped with Sugar Crumble
Pop Tart | Apple Pie
Almond Tart Dough, Strawberry Rhubarb Jam Filling topped with Strawberry Frosting ** Contains Nuts **
Quiche | Spinach Florentine
Sugar Pie
Cake
Cookies & Bars
Fresh Baked Cookies
Our selection of Fresh Baked Cookies. *Flavors and selection may vary by day*
"French Cowboy" Cookie
Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with Pecan, Dulcey Chocolate & Maldon Sea Salt
Old School Sugar Cookie | Vanilla
Large Frosted Sugar Cookie with Vanilla American Buttercream *Frosting color may vary
Sugar Cookie Bar
Tender Buttery Shortbread with American Buttercream and Sprinkles **decor may vary seasonally **
Coconut Macaroon
Chewy Coconut Drop Cookie partially dipped in Chocolate
Cupcakes
Brownies
Cheesecakes
Cake Pops
Stuff in Jars
Macs, Bon Bons & More
French Macaron
Classic French Meringue based Cookie Sandwich *Flavors may vary by season*
5 piece French Macaron Box
5 piece of Assorted French Macarons *Flavor assortment may vary by day*
Norman Love Handmade Chocolate (Bon Bon)
Handmade chocolate made by renowned American chocolatier Norman Love
5 piece Norman Love Chocolate Box
Fruit Crumble Pie | Mixed Berry
Seasonal fruit filling, topped with an oat crumble
Fruit Crumble Pie | Red Berry Rhubarb
Cherry Hand Pie
Dessert
Shake
Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Cookies N Cream, PB' n J, PB Banana, Cookie dough.
Cake & Shake
Choice of Grandma's Chocolate Cake, American Dream Confetti Cake. Choice ofChoice of Vanilla, Chocolate, or Raspberry, Shake or Malt
Pie & Ice Cream
Pie of the Moment, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.
Churros
Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, side of lightly salted Caramel Sauce
Beignets
Made to order with powdered sugar.
Milk & Cookies
Choice of Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, or Sprinkle.
Affogato
Vanilla Ice Cream served with a double shot of Espresso
Coke Float
Vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Coke, Chantilly
Root Beer Float
Vanilla Ice Cream, I.B.C Root Beer, Chantilly
Creme Brulee
Bruleed a la minute, Fresh Berries
Retail
Merchandise
From the Kitchen
