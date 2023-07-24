Popular Items

Kolache | Sausage & Cheese

Kolache | Sausage & Cheese

$4.50

Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage & Cheddar Cheese

B.A.C.T.

B.A.C.T.

$9.00

Bacon, Avocado, Havarti, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Tillamook Cheddar, White Cheddar & Havarti

Beverages

Coffee, Tea & More

Pour Over Coffee

Pour Over Coffee

$4.00

Single cup of fresh brewed Huckleberry Roasters coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee brewed with Huckleberry Roaster Coffee

Americano

Americano

$4.00

2 Shots of Espresso & Hot Water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot of Espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam

Latte

Latte

$5.00

2 Shots of Espresso with Steamed Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

2 Shots of Espresso, Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with equal parts Steamed Milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

2 Shots of Espresso with a dollop of Steamed Milk Foam

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

D Bar's famous Hot Chocolate made with real Guittard Drinking Chocolate

Bhakti Chai Latte

Bhakti Chai Latte

$5.50

Bhakti Spiced Chai and Steamed Milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00

We proudly serve loose leaf tea from Spirit Tea

Smores Latte

Smores Latte

$5.50
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00
Cherry Italian Cream Soda

Cherry Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Vanilla Bean Lemonade

Vanilla Bean Lemonade

$4.00
Milk

Milk

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sammy

Breakfast Sammy

$8.00

Fried Egg, Sausage, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Choice of Bacon or Veggie with a side of Charred Tomatilla Salsa

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avo Mash, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, on our Housemade SourdoughBread topped with "Super Crunchies"

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$7.00

Peanut Butter and Fresh Banana on Sourdough Bread with Bjorn's Colorado Honey and Coconut Honey Roasted Almonds

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Toasted Sourdough with Saltred European Butter, Caramelized Sugar, Saigon Cinnamon

Toast and Jam

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Toasted Sourdough Toast with choice of Apricot, Raspberry Currant or Strawberry Jam

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Lunch

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Parm, Lemon Vin

Pizza Salad Sandwich

Pizza Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Flatbread Pizza, Pesto, Mozzarella, Simple Salad, Goat Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Tillamook Cheddar, White Cheddar & Havarti

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

San Marzano Tomato Soup, Cracked Pepper, EVOO

Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

D Bar's famous 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Tomato Soup

Bacon Mac and Cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$8.00

4 Cheese "Mac" Sauce, Bacon, Cheez-It & Panko Crumble

Crue Fries

Crue Fries

$11.00

Parm Fries, "Mac" sauce, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, Chives

Parm Fries

Parm Fries

$6.00

Crispy Fries tossed in Grated Parm

B.A.C.T.

B.A.C.T.

$9.00

Bacon, Avocado, Havarti, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo

Farmers Market Toast

Farmers Market Toast

$8.00

Grab n Go

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$8.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Pesto on Housemade Focaccia Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Herbed Chicken Salad with Toasted Almonds and Dried Cranberries, Tomato and Butterleaf Lettuce on a D Bar Butter Croissant

Ham & Brie

Ham & Brie

$9.00

Black Forest Ham, European Butter and Presidente Brie on a Marzyck's Baguette

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Orzo Pasta, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Greek Feta with Fresh Herbs tossed in a Champagne Citrus Vin

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Sea Salt

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Sea Salt

$3.00
Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Buttermilk & Chive

Hen of the Woods Kettle Chips | Buttermilk & Chive

$3.00

Pastry Case

Breakfast Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Our fluffy Cinnamon Rolls made with Organic Saigon Cinnamon and topped with Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting, & Whiskey Barrel Smoked Sugar

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00

Cinnamon Swirled dough baked in Pecan Caramel Glaze

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Flaky Butter Croissant

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky Butter Croissant filled with Almond Cream and Sliced Almonds.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Flaky Golden Croissant filled with Dark Chocolate, Drizzled with Chocolate and topped with Cocoa Nibs

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Flaky Butter Croissant filled with Tillamook Cheddar and Black Forest Ham

Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$5.00

Flaky Pastry with Cream Cheese Filling with Seasonal Fruit topping

Cruffin | Lemon Meringue

Cruffin | Lemon Meringue

$5.50

Flaky Croissant Muffin filled with Piña Colada Pastry Cream topped with Toasted Coconut

Bomboloni | Nutella

Bomboloni | Nutella

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar coated Italian Donut filled with Raspberry Jam

Kolache | Jalapeno, Sausage & Cheese

Kolache | Jalapeno, Sausage & Cheese

$4.50

Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeño

Kolache | Sausage & Cheese

Kolache | Sausage & Cheese

$4.50

Puffy Czech pastry filled with Sausage & Cheddar Cheese

GF Muffin | Blueberry

GF Muffin | Blueberry

$3.50

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin topped with Sugar Crumble

Pop Tart | Apple Pie

Pop Tart | Apple Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Tart Dough, Strawberry Rhubarb Jam Filling topped with Strawberry Frosting ** Contains Nuts **

Quiche | Spinach Florentine

Quiche | Spinach Florentine

$6.00

Sugar Pie

$4.00

Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Three layer Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate Frosting

Slice Funfetti Cake

Slice Funfetti Cake

$9.00

Three layer Funfetti Vanilla cake with American Buttercream

Cookies & Bars

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$3.00

Our selection of Fresh Baked Cookies. *Flavors and selection may vary by day*

"French Cowboy" Cookie

"French Cowboy" Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with Pecan, Dulcey Chocolate & Maldon Sea Salt

Old School Sugar Cookie | Vanilla

Old School Sugar Cookie | Vanilla

$3.75

Large Frosted Sugar Cookie with Vanilla American Buttercream *Frosting color may vary

Sugar Cookie Bar

Sugar Cookie Bar

$3.75

Tender Buttery Shortbread with American Buttercream and Sprinkles **decor may vary seasonally **

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50Out of stock

Chewy Coconut Drop Cookie partially dipped in Chocolate

Cupcakes

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.00

Funfetti Cupcake with American Buttercream

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Strawberry Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cupcake with Strawberry Buttercream

GF Cupcake

GF Cupcake

$4.50

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

Brownies

Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$7.00

Cheesecakes

Banana Cream Cheesecake

Banana Cream Cheesecake

$8.00

Tarts

Chocolate Cream Tart

Chocolate Cream Tart

$7.00

Cake Pops

Mini Funfetti Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Funfetti Cake and Vanilla Buttercream *Decor may vary*

Stuff in Jars

Banana Puddn'

Banana Puddn'

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding with Vanilla Wafers and Caramelized Bananas

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

$7.00

Macs, Bon Bons & More

Handmade Chocolate from renowned American chocolatier Norman Love
French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.75

Classic French Meringue based Cookie Sandwich *Flavors may vary by season*

5 piece French Macaron Box

5 piece French Macaron Box

$13.00Out of stock

5 piece of Assorted French Macarons *Flavor assortment may vary by day*

Norman Love Handmade Chocolate (Bon Bon)

Norman Love Handmade Chocolate (Bon Bon)

$2.75

Handmade chocolate made by renowned American chocolatier Norman Love

5 piece Norman Love Chocolate Box

5 piece Norman Love Chocolate Box

$14.00
Fruit Crumble Pie | Mixed Berry

Fruit Crumble Pie | Mixed Berry

$10.00

Seasonal fruit filling, topped with an oat crumble

Fruit Crumble Pie | Red Berry Rhubarb

Fruit Crumble Pie | Red Berry Rhubarb

$10.00Out of stock
Cherry Hand Pie

Cherry Hand Pie

$4.50

Dessert

Shake

Shake

$9.00

Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Cookies N Cream, PB' n J, PB Banana, Cookie dough.

Cake & Shake

Cake & Shake

$14.00

Choice of Grandma's Chocolate Cake, American Dream Confetti Cake. Choice ofChoice of Vanilla, Chocolate, or Raspberry, Shake or Malt

Pie & Ice Cream

Pie & Ice Cream

$12.00

Pie of the Moment, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Rolled in Cinnamon Sugar, side of lightly salted Caramel Sauce

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

Made to order with powdered sugar.

Milk & Cookies

Milk & Cookies

$10.00

Choice of Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, or Sprinkle.

Affogato

Affogato

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream served with a double shot of Espresso

Coke Float

Coke Float

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Coke, Chantilly

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, I.B.C Root Beer, Chantilly

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Bruleed a la minute, Fresh Berries

Retail

Merchandise

Tumbler

$30.00

Insulated D Bar Tumbler

From the Kitchen

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Choice of Bacon or Veggie with a side of Charred Tomatilla Salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avo Mash, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, on our Housemade SourdoughBread topped with "Super Crunchies"

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$7.00

Peanut Butter and Fresh Banana on Sourdough Bread with Bjorn's Colorado Honey and Coconut Honey Roasted Almonds

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Parm, Lemon Vin

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

San Marzano Tomato Soup, Cracked Pepper, EVOO

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Tillamook Cheddar, White Cheddar & Havarti

Soup & Sandwich

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

D Bar's famous 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Tomato Soup

B.A.C.T.

B.A.C.T.

$9.00

Bacon, Avocado, Havarti, Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo

Pizza Salad Sandwich

Pizza Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Flatbread Pizza, Pesto, Mozzarella, Simple Salad, Goat Cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$8.00

4 Cheese "Mac" Sauce, Bacon, Cheez-It & Panko Crumble

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast

Salted Caramel Cinnamon Toast

$5.00

Toasted Sourdough with Saltred European Butter, Caramelized Sugar, Saigon Cinnamon

Toast and Jam

Toast and Jam

$4.00

Toasted Sourdough Toast with choice of Apricot, Raspberry Currant or Strawberry Jam

Crue Fries

Crue Fries

$11.00

Parm Fries, "Mac" sauce, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Ranch, Chives

Parm Fries

Parm Fries

$6.00

Crispy Fries tossed in Grated Parm