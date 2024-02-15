D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood 28595 Northwestern Hwy.
Daiquiris
- Daiquiri$14.00
Mix and match from our enticing selection of flavors, ranging from classic to exotic. Craft your own customized experience by choosing any combination of our refreshing daiquiris, from the first sip to the last. With a wide array of flavors available, our D'Bo's Daiquiri is the perfect companion to unwind and indulge in a symphony of delightful tastes.
- HennyLada Flight of 4$24.00
Craft your own delightful experience with your choice of four, 6oz mouthwatering Daiquiris. Let your taste buds dance as you mix and match from our irresistible selection. This flight also includes the up-charge for the HennyColada, adding an extra touch of indulgence to your flight.
- Tequila-Rita$18.00
A tantalizing blend of your choice of flavored daiquiri perched atop a double shot of tequila. This spirited concoction promises a harmonious fusion of refreshing fruity notes with the bold kick of tequila, creating a truly invigorating experience. Sip on this vibrant Tequila-Rita and let the flavors transport you to a world of vibrant fiestas and festive celebrations.
Catering Menu
Catering Packages
- D'Bo's Family Pack$75.00
Your ultimate feast for 5-6 people! Choose either (50) Party Wings or (25) Whole Wings, accompanied by your choice of (2) sides. Complete your meal with (4) Rolls and quench your thirst with a refreshing (1) gallon of Grape Drink, Punch, or Lemonade. Customize your wings with up to 5 different flavors and enjoy them with a side of your preferred dressing, either blue cheese or ranch. A perfect combination of flavors and variety that guarantees a satisfying meal for the whole family.
- D'Bos Party Pack
Choose between (30) party wings or (15) whole wings, perfectly cooked to golden perfection. Served with your choice of (2) sides, (4) rolls, and a refreshing (1) gallon of grape drink, punch or lemonade. Ideal for 2-3 people, this party pack lets you indulge in up to 3 mouthwatering flavors of your choice. Complete your wing experience by selecting either creamy blue cheese or tangy ranch dressing.
Catering - Wings
- Party Wings 50 Pcs$45.00
You can select up to 5 different flavors. Comes with your choice of Blue Cheese or House Made Ranch dressing.
- Whole Wings 50 Pcs$90.00
Indulge in our crowd-pleasing Whole Wings, a perfect choice for your next event or gathering. This generous platter features 50 perfectly seasoned wings, allowing you to choose up to 4 different flavors to satisfy every palate. Accompanied by your choice of creamy Blue Cheese or our signature House Made Ranch dressing, this catering option is sure to delight and impress your guests.
Catering - Seafood
- Shrimp | Per lbs$20.00
Indulge in the succulent flavors of our shrimp, sold by the pound. Delicately seasoned and expertly prepared, each bite promises a burst of freshness and exquisite taste. Perfect for any occasion, our shrimp will elevate your catering experience to new heights.
- Lobster Tail 5-6oz | Per Piece$20.00
Indulge in pure decadence with our succulent Lobster Tail, each weighing 5-6oz. Delicately prepared to perfection, these exquisite pieces promise a taste of luxury that will elevate any occasion.
- Catfish Strip Half Pan | 25 Pieces$75.00
Dive into a sea of flavor with our Catfish Strip Half Pan. Delight in 25 expertly seasoned and crisply fried catfish strips, perfect for satisfying every seafood craving at your next event or gathering.
- Crab | Per lbs$15.00
Catering - Salads
- Cobb Salad$60.00+
Indulge in our signature Cobb Salad, perfect for sharing. A delightful fusion of fresh romaine and spring mix, adorned with grilled chicken, boiled eggs, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, ripe tomatoes, and refreshing cucumber. Finished with a drizzle of our signature spicy Ranch dressing, this salad is a symphony of flavors that's sure to satisfy. Available in a half pan serving 5-6 or a full pan serving 10-12, it's the ideal addition to any gathering.
- Caeser Salad (Half Pan)$45.00
- House Salad (Half Pan)$45.00
- Mediterranean Salad$55.00
Catering - Sandwich Bar
- Half Pan (10) Checkered Cow$100.00
A juicy burger, any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun, your choice of beef, turkey, or Impossible burger
- Half Pan (10) Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$100.00
- Half Pan (10) Beef Philly Cheesesteak$100.00
- Half Pan (10) Slaw Dog$50.00
Deep fried smoke sausage with slaw on a toasted bun.