D'Bo's Family Pack

$75.00

Your ultimate feast for 5-6 people! Choose either (50) Party Wings or (25) Whole Wings, accompanied by your choice of (2) sides. Complete your meal with (4) Rolls and quench your thirst with a refreshing (1) gallon of Grape Drink, Punch, or Lemonade. Customize your wings with up to 5 different flavors and enjoy them with a side of your preferred dressing, either blue cheese or ranch. A perfect combination of flavors and variety that guarantees a satisfying meal for the whole family.