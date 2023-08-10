Popular Items

Italian Beef Wrap

Italian Beef Wrap

$15.48

Thinly sliced Italian beef, melted mozzarella cheese, giardiniera and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.48

Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Birria Egg Rolls

Birria Egg Rolls

$14.24

Handmade Egg rolls filled with Slow cooked Birria and Chihuahua Cheese, topped with diced cilantro and onion served with a side of consommé and an Avocado & Jalapeño crema

FOOD & BEV

Take Out Essentials

Add these items to your cart if you would like us to include them with your order.

Include Utensil Kit(s)

Please add to your cart if you would like these included with your order.

Include Napkins

Please add to your cart if you would like these included with your order.

Include Ketchup

Please add to your cart if you would like these included with your order.

Include Mustard

Please add to your cart if you would like these included with your order.

Beverages*

Soda

$3.48

Add Flavor

Blue Monster

$3.50

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.48
Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Beer Can 12oz

$3.50

Green Monster

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade Shakeup

$4.24
Liquid Death Sparkling

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.50
Liquid Death Still

Liquid Death Still

$4.50

Liquid Death-Berry

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

Appetizers

APP - Fried Pickle Chips

$10.24
Avocado Egg Rolls

Avocado Egg Rolls

$13.24

Stuffed with fresh avocado, cream cheese, pick de gallo and chorizo. Served with homemade salsa verde.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.24

Stuffed with grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, bacon and Cobb’s buffalo sauce, served with creamy ranch dressing.

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$13.24

Stuffed with Italian Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, and Spicy Giardiniera, Served with a side of our homemade creamy horseradish sauce for dipping. **Eggrolls Cannot be Modified**

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$13.24

Stuffed with diced grilled chicken, spinach, black beans, sweet corn, roasted red peppers and jack cheese. Served with cobbs southwest sauce.

Cobb's Egg Roll Sampler

Cobb’s Egg Roll Sampler

$17.24

Try 1 each of our homemade egg rolls.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless white meat fritters breaded and fried. Served tossed or sauce on the side. Buffalo, homemade BBQ, Dynamite, Mango Habanero Honey Sriracha, or our ‘Really Hot’ Sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.24

Lightly battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$14.88

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with Ranch, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the side.

Cobb's Nachos

Cobb's Nachos

$14.48

Home made tortilla chips with your choice of beef, pulled pork, or chicken, nacho cheese, pick de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Cobb's Totchos

Cobb's Totchos

$14.48

Crispy Tator tots topped with your choice of protein, nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole.

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.88

Beer battered shrimp tossed in Cobb’s homemade spicy dynamite sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.24

Sliced Jalapeno's stuffed with a blend of spicy Chorizo and cream cheese, all wrapped in bacon and grilled. Served with Southwest dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Wedges

Mozzarella Wedges

$12.24

Hand cut and breaded mozzarella, lightly fried and served with 3 homemade dipping sauces- Cobb’s southwest sauce, Hart’s marinara and Garlic Aioli.

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$12.88

3 Pretzel Sticks served with Lagunitas Beer Cheese

Sliders

Sliders

$13.48

Your choice of Beef or Pulled Pork Sliders. **We cannot mix & match**

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.24

Made in-house with crispy tortilla chips.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Jumbo traditional wings fried and served tossed or sauce on the side. Buffalo, homemade BBQ, Dynamite, Mango Habanero Honey Sriracha, or our ‘Really Hot’ Sauce.

Specials Menu

Birria Egg Rolls

Birria Egg Rolls

$14.24

Handmade Egg rolls filled with Slow cooked Birria and Chihuahua Cheese, topped with diced cilantro and onion served with a side of consommé and an Avocado & Jalapeño crema

Birria Grilled Cheese

Birria Grilled Cheese

$18.48

Slow cooked Birria and Chihuahua Cheese served on toasted sourdough, with a side of consommé and guest choice of side.

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$17.88

Toasted Flour Tortilla filled with Slow cooked Birria and Chihuahua Cheese, topped with diced cilantro and onion served with a side of consommé.

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$16.24

2 quarter pound patties served smashburger style, w/ a slice of pepper jack and griddled jalapeños between them, topped with sweet corn salsa, chipotle mayo, and a cheese grilled brioche bun.

Diablo Salad

Diablo Salad

$15.88

Cobb’s Lettuce Blend, topped with layers of Chicken Tinga , Pico de Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sweet Corn, Avocado, served with our Southwest Sauce, and topped with Cilantro and Onion

Diablo Tacos

Diablo Tacos

$14.88

Handmade tortillas, with guest choice of either chorizo, slow braised Birria, or homemade chicken tinga, topped with cilantro and onion served with Cobb’s rice, lime, tortilla strips and shaved radishes and a side of salsa verde.

Diablo Sauces

Fish & Chips* (Friday Only)

Fish & Chips* (Friday Only)

$17.48

Tender pieces of our Cobb’s Logger hand-battered fish, served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.

Burgers

Blue Streak

Blue Streak

$15.24

Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Celery Salt - Everyone's Talking About This One!

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$14.48

World's Greatest Burger - Build Your Own!

Challenger

Challenger

$24.48

3 Half-Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Court House

Court House

$14.48

4-Inch Quesadilla, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Cobb's Southwest Sauce - Justice (and Flavor) Prevails!

D.C. Cobb

D.C. Cobb

$14.48

Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty

Dick Tracy

Dick Tracy

$16.88

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon and Swiss Served Between 2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. So darn good it's probably a crime!

Groundhog

Groundhog

$15.24

Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Fried Egg. Don't Fret... it's not Puxatawney Phil!

Hart Attack

Hart Attack

$16.88

Pulled Pork, Fried Egg, Black Forest Ham, Onion Strings, BBQ, Jalapeños, on a Pretzel Bun. Finish this one on your way to the E.R.!

Hurricane

Hurricane

$14.48

Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Onion Strings. So delicious, it will blow you away!

Jailhouse

Jailhouse

$15.88

Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Caps, Spicy Chipotle Peppers. So good, we might do time for serving it. Warning - this one's spicy!

Orson Welles

Orson Welles

$15.24

Fried Mozzarella Wedge, Marinara and Italian Sausage Patty. The Citizen Kane "Rose Bud" Special!

Peasley

Peasley

$14.24

Chorizo, Corn Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cajun Spice Blend. The picture-perfect burger!

Politician

Politician

$15.24

Battered & Deep Fried Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Sun Dried Tomato, Romaine Lettuce. Every "Fat Cat's" Favorite!

Popeye

Popeye

$14.88

Caramelized Onion, Garlic Sautéed Spinach, Bleu Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper. Olive Oil and Bluto will love this one.

Stompanato

Stompanato

$16.88

Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Tomatoes, Olive Oil Mayo, Fresh Basil.

The BFM Burger

The BFM Burger

$15.24

Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, Honey-Sriracha Drizzle.

The Ricky Bobby

$16.88
Thunder

Thunder

$14.24

Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Pub Cheese, Served on a Pretzel Bun. Electrifyingly Delicious!

Vaccine Burger

Vaccine Burger

$20.88

NEW!! The Cure has arrived. Double Patty, 3 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 6 Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos and injected with nacho cheese. Served on a grilled brioche bun with a nacho cheese loaded syringe.

Windy City

Windy City

$15.48

Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Spicy Giardiniera. The Chicago-Style classic on a burger!

Woodstock

Woodstock

$15.48

Fresh Mozzarella, Boursin Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Reduction. Lucy and Charlie Brown's Favorite!

Sandwiches/Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.24

Cobb's BLT Sandwich

$13.88

Our twist on a classic, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with our house garlic aioli, on grilled sourdough with your choice of side.

Hart's Italian Beef

Hart's Italian Beef

$15.48

Thinly sliced Italian beef served on toasted garlic bread with hot giardiniera and melted mozzarella.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$15.24

Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.24

Homemade pulled pork, house bbq sauce and, caramelized onions, served on a pretzel bun.

Vampire Tacos

Vampire Tacos

$15.24

Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, or pulled pork. Crispy bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream sauce and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb’s Loaded Rice- topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Chipotle cream sauce.

Asiago Chicken Wrap

Asiago Chicken Wrap

$14.24

Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Buffalo Mac Wrap

Buffalo Mac Wrap

$14.48

Cobb’s Mac and cheese, diced chicken breast, crispy bacon, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.48

Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Italian Beef Wrap

Italian Beef Wrap

$15.48

Thinly sliced Italian beef, melted mozzarella cheese, giardiniera and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap

Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.24

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Dynamite Shrimp Wrap

$16.88
Cauliflower Wrap

Cauliflower Wrap

$14.48

Spicy fried cauliflower tossed in homemade dynamite sauce with avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce, and cotija cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.24

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Asiago Cheese Chips, Croutons, tomato, Romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Salads

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$15.24

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Apples, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans. Served with Honey Pecan Vinaigrette on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.88

Cobb’s Mixed Greens, crispy fried chicken tossed in Cobb’s buffalo sauce, tomato, bacon, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, and creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.24

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.

Cobb's Cobb

Cobb's Cobb

$15.48

Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.48

Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.24

Half of an Iceberg Wedge topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Bacon

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.88

Bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, and buffalo sauce drizzle.

BYO Mac & Cheese

BYO Mac & Cheese

$14.24

Choose your own 3 toppings

Chicago Mac

Chicago Mac

$15.88

Chicago-style sliced Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, and spicy giardiniera

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$14.88

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Ranch

Pulled Pork Mac

Pulled Pork Mac

$14.88

Cobb’s Mac and cheese with pulled pork and crispy onion strings with a drizzle of homemade BBQ sauce.

Cobb’s Bowls

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$13.24

Cobb’s rice blend topped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, red onion, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese dressing and bacon.

Cobb's Bowl

Cobb’s Bowl

$14.24

Cobb’s rice blend topped with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion & Southwest sauce

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$15.88

Cobb’s Rice blend topped with breaded shrimp, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions & spicy dynamite sauce.

Southwest Bowl

$13.24

Cobb’s rice blend topped with Honey-Sriracha Chicken, Fire roasted red pepper, corn salsa, tortilla chips & avocado.

Sides

Apple Slices

$2.24
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.48
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.88
Cobb's Loaded Rice

Cobb's Loaded Rice

$6.24

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$5.24

Garlic Bread

$4.50
Mac Side

Mac Side

$5.24
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.88
Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$5.24

Protein Only

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.24

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.24Out of stock
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.24

Soup Bowl

$6.24

Soup Cup

$4.24

Sriracha Cole Slaw

$4.24Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.48
Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$7.48

Carrots & Celery Side

$3.00

Pickle Slices (4)

1000 Island

$0.50+

Au Jus

$0.50+

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

Caesar Dressing

$0.50+

Chipotle Cream Sauce

$0.50+

Cilantro-Lime Dressing

$0.50+

Dynamite Sauce

$0.50+

French Dressing

$0.50+

Garlic Aioli

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Marinara

$0.50+

Mayo

$0.50+

Mayo***

Olive Oil Mayo

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Southwest Sauce

$0.50+

Tartar Sauce

$0.50+

Balsamic Reduction

$1.50+

Beer Cheese

$1.00+

Boursin Cheese Spread

$1.00+

Cinnamon Butter

$0.75+

Creamy Horseradish

$1.00+

Guacamole

$1.50+

Honey Vinaigrette

$1.50+

Mango Habanero

$1.50+

Mixed Cheese

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00+

Pico De Gallo

$1.00+

Salsa Verde

$0.75+

Sriracha Honey

$1.50+

Truffle Oil

$1.50+

Truffle Pub Cheese

$1.00+

Desserts

Apple Pie Egg Rolls

$9.24
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.88
Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$8.88

Cookies & Cream Scoop

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream w/ Choc Sauce

$4.00
Homemade Twix Bars

Homemade Twix Bars

$9.24
Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
Ice Cream w/ Choc Sauce

Ice Cream w/ Choc Sauce

$4.00
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.88

Reese's Cheesecake

$8.88Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Menu (Copy)

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00