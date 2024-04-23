Please select if a bag or cutlery is required.
DD MAU
Food
Bags/Cutlery - Please select or none will be given
Bánh Mì Sandwiches
- Classic Deli Meat & Pate Banh Mi$10.00
Assorted deli meats, pate, and mayo. All sandwiches come with pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumber.
- Chicken Banh Mi$12.50
Our famous lemongrass chicken bánh mì! All sandwiches come with mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumber.
- Bbq Pork & Kimchi Banh Mi$12.50
A house marinated BBQ pork with kimchi. All sandwiches come with mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumber.
- Sate Beef Banh Mi$14.00
Beef marinated in our house sate chili oil and served with pickled red onions. All sandwiches come with mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumber.
- Tofu Banh Mi$12.00
Lemongrass Tofu. All sandwiches come with mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, and cucumber.
- Short Rib Beef Dip Banh Mi$18.50
Tripe AAA short rib, black pepper onions, basil mayo, fried egg with a side of Phở broth. *please note that modifications are unavailable for this item.
Street Food
- DD Mau Chicken Wings$17.00
Fried chicken wings with our signature fish sauce glaze.
- (Pork) Fried Spring Rolls$10.00
Fried egg rolls with pork, wood ear mushrooms, bean thread noodles, carrots, and taro. Served with a fish sauce dip.
- (Veggie) Fried Spring Rolls$10.00
Fried egg rolls with mung bean, bean thread noodles, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, and taro. Served with a fish sauce dip. (Vegetarian - Contains Egg)
- Pork Salad Rolls$14.00
Fresh rice wrap with pork sausage, assorted vegetables, crispy egg flute, and herbs. Served with peanut sauce. *CONTAINS PEANUTS*
- Avocado Salad Roll$13.00
Rice wrap with avocado, assorted vegetables, and herbs. Served with peanut sauce. *CONTAINS PEANUTS*
- Mekong Shrimp Salad$20.00
Shrimp, shaved kholrabi, papaya, mint, grape tomatoes, lemongrass vinaigrette, shrimp crackers. *contains peanuts*
- Sticky Rice$13.00
Fried sticky rice with Chinese sausage, shitake mushrooms, house fried shallots and runny egg. Served with a sweet soy sauce.
- Fried Crab Pockets$16.00
Fried rice paper wraps filled with crab, pork, mushrooms, vermicelli and mushrooms. Comes with a fish sauce dip. Item takes kitchen approx. 20 min to prepare.
Mains
- Damn Good Chicken Rice$19.50
A northern Hoi An staple. Free range chicken salad with onions and rau ram coriander on turmeric rice. Served with a side of chicken broth soup.
- Trifecta Rice$21.00
Grilled lemongrass chicken and pork served with a fried egg over rice. Comes with a side fish sauce and chicken broth soup. (Gluten free)
- Bun Cha Hanoi$23.00
Grilled meatballs and pork in a fish sauce broth served with vermicelli, salad, and fresh herbs. (Gluten free)
- Vegetarian Vermicelli Bowl$20.00
Grilled lemongrass tofu and vegetable spring rolls on a bed of vermicelli rice noodles. Comes with green salad with red cabbage, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and fresh herbs. Served with a side of vegan fish sauce. *CONTAINS PEANUTS* (Spring Rolls -Contains Eggs)
- Chicken Vermicelli Bowl$21.00
Grilled lemongrass chicken and fried pork spring rolls on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles. Comes with salad of cabbage, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and fresh herbs. Served with a side of fish sauce. *CONTAINS PEANUTS*
- Lemongrass Beef Bowl$23.00
Stir fried beef marinated in our house lemongrass chilli oil, bean sprouts and onions on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles. Comes with salad, cucumbers, pickled vegetables & fresh herbs. (gluten free) *contains peanuts*
- Green Beans$14.00
Stir fried green beans with spicy sate sauce and crispy garlic
- Curry Vegan$17.50
Coconut curry with tofu and a vegetable medley of mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, baby corn & sweet potatoes. Served with a choice of bread or rice.
- Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Fried garlic bits, egg and crab meat. Topped off with fried garlic and cilantro. (Gluten free)
Noodle Soups
- Beef Pho$18.50
Traditional beef phở with sliced eye round, brisket, tripe and beef meatballs
- Chicken Pho$17.50
A light chicken broth with rice noodles, hand shredded free range chicken. (Gluten free)
- Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$19.00
A Noodle soup seasoned with lemongrass, fermented shrimp sauce and chilli oil. Comes with beef shank, Vietnamese ham and pork meatballs.
- Vegan Pho$17.00
A mushroom based broth with pho rice noodles, tofu, mushrooms, and vegetables. (Vegan)
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- Vietnamese Coffee$7.50
A slow drip Robusta coffee from Dak Lak province in Vietnam. Sweetened with condensed milk. Served Iced or Hot.
- Thai Tea Latte (Iced)$7.00
A vibrant black tea spiced with star anise, cardamom, and cinnamon and sweetened with condensed milk and served with oat milk.
- Lychee Jasmine Tea$5.50
- Hot Green Tea$3.00