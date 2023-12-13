da Gama MKT Heights 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Food
Family Dinners
- Vegetarian Curry Dinner (serves 2-4)$75.00
Saag Paneer curry, rice & ghee, 4 freshly baked naan, house raita & veggie samosas. (no changes or substitutions)
- Pork Curry Dinner (serves 2-4)$75.00
Pork vindaloo curry, rice & ghee, 4 freshly baked naan, house raita & chicken samosas. (no changes or substitutions)
- Seafood Curry Dinner (serves 2-4)$95.00
Goan fish curry, rice & ghee, 4 freshly baked naan, house raita & veggie samosas. (no changes or substitutions)
- Vegan Curry Dinner (serves 2-4)$75.00
Beet Kofta seasonal curry, vegan naan, pulao rice & veggie samosas. (no changes or substitutions)
- Chicken Curry Dinner (serves 2-4)$75.00
Mum's chicken curry, rice & ghee, 4 freshly baked naan, house raita & chicken samosas. (no changes or substitutions)
Petiscos
- Gem Salad (VG)$14.00
little gem, kale, fresh radish, tahini cashew dressing, pickled cauliflower, puffed rice
- Samosas (VG)$14.00
curried vegetable & chickpea samosas, tomato neem chutney
- Bullet Chicken Tikka$15.00
yogurt marinated tandoor chicken, bullet butter, raita
- Charred Peppers (V)$10.00
wood grilled shishito peppers, turmeric aioli, salt, lime
- Masala Hummus (V)$14.00
chickpea-tahini spiced hummus, crudites
- Dhokla (V)$12.00
savory turmeric semolina snack cake, raita, cilantro chutneys, crispy sev
- da Gama Mussels$16.00
mediterranean black mussels, canteen curry, white wine, bullet toast
- Fofos De Bacalhau$12.00
salted cod & potato croquettes, black olives, oregano chutney
- Vada Pao (V)$12.00
mini portuguese sweet buns, potato tiki, the chutneys, crushed peanuts
- Tandoori Roots (VG)$14.00
root vegetables with tandoori masala, almond romesco, chili oil
- Prawn Balchao$15.00
gulf shrimp, tangy goan tamarind sauce
- Casava Bombas (V)$12.00
yucca croquettes filled with pimento cheese and served with tomato chutney.
- Aloo Gobi Bravas (V)$14.00
crispy fried potatoes, roasted cauliflower, tomato curry, raita, the chutneys, and turmeric aioli
- Octopus Xec Xec$22.00
charred portuguese octopus, red goan coconut curry, olive vinaigrette fingerling potatoes
- 3 Chili Paneer (V)$15.00
roasted paneer cheese, peppers, tomato curry, cashews, raita
- Broccoli Assado (VG)$16.00
wood grilled broccoli tikka, turmeric cashew tahini, coconut red curry
- Pizza Da Silva (V)$14.00
creamed greens, mozzarella, grilled paneer, roasted tomatoes, house dough
- Lamb Keema Pizza$16.00
ground lamb, tomato neem chutney, blue cheese, green peas, mozzarella, house dough
Assado
- Masala Lamb Chops$24.00
wood grilled masala lamb chops, green pea mint chutney
- Assado de Bife$28.00
wood grilled marinated hanger steak sliced over butter curry with ghee spiced sweet potato
- Piri Piri Chicken$26.00
wood grilled, brined hibiscus glazed piri piri chicken, gunpowder fries, kachumber
- Lamb Kebab$24.00
wood grilled spiced lamb, raita, cilantro chutney, kachumber
- Beef Mishkaki$24.00
wood grilled east african style marinated beef tenderloin, fried yucca, raita
The Curries
- Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)$17.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
- Pork Vindaloo (GF)$17.00
tangy &spicy braised pork curry, kashmiri chili, green peas, potatoes
- Goan Fisherman's Curry (GF)$26.00
Market fish, gulf shrimp, lump crab meat, potato, goan style turmeric coconut curry masala
- Chana Curry (VG)$16.00
braised chickpeas, toasted spices, potato, canteen curry
- Lamb Keema Curry$18.00
- Saag Paneer (V)$16.00
swiss chard & collard creamed greens, fried paneer
Pão
Embellishments
- Pulao Rice (VG)$6.00
turmeric basmati with tempered spices with golden raisins
- Rice & Ghee (V)$6.00
basmati white rice & lentil, clarified butter
- Gunpowder Fries (V)$8.00
gunpowder spiced blend and turmeric aioli
- Mwanza Yucca (V)$10.00
crispy yucca, piri piri sauce, tamarind vinaigrette, lime, cilantro
- The Chutneys (VG)$12.00
cilantro, tamarind, tomato neem, oregano
- Rajma-urad Dal (V)$12.00
rich vegetarian masala lentil & kidney beans
Dessert
Plant Based / Vegetarian
- Goan Vegetable & Tofu Curry (VG)$26.00
potato, tofu, goan style turmeric coconut curry masala
Gluten FREE
- Charred Peppers Hummus (VG)(GF)$10.00
- Saag Tofu (V)(GF)$16.00
local swiss chard & creamed collard greens
- Mums Chicken Curry$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
Beverage
Non Alcoholic
- MV Still$4.50
mountain valley spring water is pure premium natural american goodness that flows right out of the heart of the ouachita mountains, usa
- Topo Chico$3.50
premium sparkling mineral water sourced exclusively from cerro del topo chico in northern mexico since 1895.
- Nimbu Pani$9.00
nimbu translates to lemon (or really citrus) and pani means water, essentially giving you an indian take on a lemonade.
- Iced Tea$3.50
premium black tea
- MV Sparkling$4.50
mountain valley sparkling spring water is pure premium natural american goodness that flows right out of the heart of the ouachita mountains, usa
Beer
BOTTLES + CANS
- Austin Eastciders$7.00
- Brooklyn Lager$6.00
abv:5.2 amber lager, ny
- Guinness Draught$7.00
- Heineken Zero (NA)$3.50Out of stock
- Karbach Love Street$5.00
- Lagunitas 'Little Sumpin'$7.00Out of stock
abv: 7.5% wheat pale ale, ca
- North Coast Brewing CO. Scrimshaw$6.00
abv: 4.5% pilsner, ca
- Pacifico Clara$6.00
- Super Bock$5.00Out of stock
- TA Ben's House IPA$8.00
*draft* abv: 6.4% west coast ipa, tx
- TA Go Flight Hazy IPA$9.00
- TA Rocket Park Pale Ale$8.00
- TA Scout Mexican Lager$7.00
*draft* *ask for details*
- Left Hand Milk Stout$6.50
abv: 6% milk stout, co