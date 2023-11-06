We specialize in the world of sweet and savory.
Decadent
Desserts
Decadent Desserts
- Brownie A La Mode$12.00
Fan Favorite Brownies topped with Vanilla Gelato and Chocolate Drizzle
- Brownies
Baked Fresh daily packed full of chocolaty fudgy goodness
- Cannoli
Freshly made Cannolis that will make you a believer!
- Dessert Bars
Luscious Decadent Dessert Bars
- Flavored Choux Pastries$2.25
choux buns filled with crème and fruit flavors
- French Macarons$3.50
Sweet and delicate Macarons full of flavor
- Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.75
Decadents's Delicious Version of pineapple upside down cake
- Shortbread Cakes$9.50
Deliciously flavored round cakes with a shortbread crust
- Sliced Cake
Choose a slice of one of our in house baked cakes, (flavors change daily)
- Toffee Pudding$10.50
Sweet delicious toffee baked pudding drizzled with toffee sauce
Decadent In House Desserts
- Affogato$7.00
Vanilla Gelato paired with our Decadent Espresso
- Brownie Skillet$12.00
Decadent Brownie baked in Skillet and topped with Vanilla Bean Gelato
- Butter Toffee Cake$10.00
Butter Cake With Toffee Drizzle
- Charcuterie Dessert Board$38.00
A Chef Choice Collection of In House Desserts With Seasonal Fruit And Whip Cream
- Cookie Skillet$10.00
Decadent Cookie baked in Skillet and topped with Vanilla Bean Gelato
- Crème Brulee$11.00
Creamy Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee Topped With Seasonal Fruit
- Dessert Waffle$12.90
Warm Sugared Waffle topped with our vanilla Gelato With Your Choice Of Chocolate, Strawberry Or Caramel Praline
Pastries
Decadent Cafe Series
Decadent House
Americano
Cafe Latte
Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Hot Herbal Tea
Tea Latte
Specialty Cafe
Liquor
Tequila
Scotch/ Bourbon/Whiskey
Liqueurs/ Cordials/Brandy
Decadent Drinks
Dessert Cocktails
- Chocoholic-Broken Shed Vodka, Chocolate Liquer, Baileys, Rumchata, & Two Brothers Coffee Liquer$21.00
- Orange You Groovy-Hennessey, Grand Marnier, Orange Juice, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Topped with Moscato$20.00
- Decadent Affogato-Housemade Vanilla Bean Gelato with a side of Bailey's Irish Creme mixed with a shot of Espresso$12.00
- South Looper-Uncle Nearest, Grand Marnier, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Mint Syrup$19.00
- Decadent Margarita-Jon Basil Tequila, Grand Marnier, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, & Gozio Premium Amaretto Floater$20.00
- Peach Cobb-Peach Schnapps, Broken Shed Vodka, Orange Liquer, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, 1883 Vanilla Syrup$20.00
- Espresso Martini-Broken Shed Vodka, Chocolate Liquer, Baileys, Rumchata, & Two Brothers Coffee Liquer, 1 shot of Espresso$22.00
- Macha Martini-Broken Shed Vodka, Baileys, Rumchata, Macha, & 1883 Vanilla Syrup$19.00
- In Decadent Fashion-Makers's Mark, Grand Marnier & Orange Juice$17.00
Cocktails
- Decadent Sangria, (Serves 2)-Our housemade Sangria served with a mix of fresh seasonal fruit uniquely served in our french press$28.00
- London Mule-Taqueray, 1883 ginger beer syrup, lime juice, & club soda$16.00
- Frozen Daiquri, (Strawberry or Mango)-Kraken Rum blended with our house strawberry or mango puree$13.00
- Margarita, (Frozen or On The Rocks)-3 Tres Tequila Blanco, & organic, margarita mix.$13.00
- Bloody Mary-Broken Shed Vodka, our house blend tomato juice garnished with celery, olives, a pickle and bacon with a salt and pepper rim$19.00
- Decadent Fall Incider (Seasonal)-Tauanday Spiced Rum, Tattersall Orange Liquer, Apple cider, housemade mulling Spice simple syrup, diced apples, 1883 ginger beer syrup, topped with soda and a cinnamon sugar rim$18.00