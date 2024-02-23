Deccan Spice Roswell GA
Menu
Soups
- Tomato Soup$5.00
A Soup Made With Tomatoes As The Primary Ingredient With Spices.
- Rasam Soup$5.00
A Soup Made With Tomatoes And Tamarind Juice As The Base With Spices.
- Lentil Soup$5.00
A Thick Soup Made With Lentils And Savory Spices.
- Hot & Sour Soup$5.00
A Soup That Is Both Spicy And Sour With A Choice Of Vegetables Or Chicken.
- Manchow Soup$5.00
A Soup That Is Spicy And Hot With A Choice Of Vegetables Or Chicken.
Veg Appetizers
- Samosa$8.00
4 pieces. Home style pastry filled with potato, onions, and spices
- Onion Pakora$8.00
Fritters made with gram flour batter mixed with onions and deep fried to crisp in oil
- Spinach Pakora$8.00
Fritters made with gram flour batter mixed with spinach and deep fried to crisp in oil
- Mix Veg Pakora$8.00
Fritters made with gram flour batter mixed with mixed vegetables and deep fried to crisp in oil
- Cashew and Paneer Special Pakoda$10.00
Fritters made with gram flour batter mixed with paneer and cashew nuts and deep fried in oil
- Mirchi Baji$8.00
Popular snack made with fresh chilies filled with spice rub and battered in gram flour and deep fried in oil
- Egg Pakora$9.00
Fritters made with gram flour, boiled egg pieces, spices and deep fried in oil
- Egg Bonda$9.00
Boiled egg mixed with gram flour and spices deep fried in oil and served with mint chutney
- Gobi Chili$11.00
Fresh cauliflower tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and chili sauce
- Baby Corn Chili$11.00
Fresh babycorn tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and chili sauce.
- Mixed Veg Chili$11.00
Fresh mixed vegetables tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and chili sauce.
- Paneer Chili$12.00
Paneer (soft cheese) tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and chill sauce.
- Gobi Manchurian$11.00
Battered cauliflower tossed with Manchurian sauce
- Baby Corn Manchurian$11.00
Battered babycorn tossed with manchurian sauce
- Mixed Veg Manchurian$11.00
Battered mixed vegetables tossed with manchurian sauce
- Paneer Manchurian$12.00
Paneer (soft cheese) tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and Manchurian sauce
- Gobi Schezwan$12.00
Fresh cauliflower tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and schezwan sauce
- Baby Corn Schezwan$12.00
Fresh babycorn tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and schezwan sauce
- Mixed Veg Schezwan$12.00
Fresh mixed vegetables tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and schezwan sauce
- Paneer Schezwan$12.00
Paneer (soft cheese) tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and schezwan sauce.
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Dry Chicken 65$11.00
Seasoned boneless chicken marinated in spices deep fried in oil
- Wet Chicken 65$11.00
Seasoned boneless chicken marinated in spices deep fried in oil
- Chicken 555$12.00
Seasoned boneless chicken marinated in special deccan spices deep fried in oil
- Chicken Chili$12.00
Boneless chicken marinated with spices and chili sauce fried and served
- Fish Chili$14.00
Boneless fish marinated with spices and chili sauce fried and served
- Shrimp Chili$15.00
Shrimp marinated with spices and chili sauce fried and served
- Pepper Chicken Fry$12.00
Boneless chicken marinated with pepper and spices fried in oil
- Chicken Manchurian$12.00
Boneless chicken marinated with manchurian sauce and fried in oil
- Fish Manchurian$14.00
Boneless fish marinated with manchurian sauce and fried in oil
- Shrimp Manchurian$15.00
Shrimp marinated with manchurian sauce and fried in oil
- Chicken Schezwan$13.00
Boneless chicken marinated with schezwan sauce and fried in oil
- Fish Schezwan$14.00
Boneless fish marinated with schezwan sauce and fried in oil
- Shrimp Schezwan$15.00
Shrimp marinated with schezwan sauce and fried in oil
- Mutton Sukha$16.00
Bone in goat marinated with special spices and pan tossed and served
- Apollo Fish$14.00
Boneless fish tossed with deccan special sauce and spices tossed and served
- Masala Fried Fish$14.00
Fish marinated with Indian spices and deep fried in oil
Tandoori
- Paneer Tikka$15.00
Paneer cubes marinated in spices and baked in a clay oven which lends a subtle smoky charcoal flavor to the paneer
- Tandoori Chicken$15.00
Chicken marinated in lemon juice, yogurt, and aromatic spices and roasted in tandoor
- Chicken Tikka$15.00
Boneless chicken baked using skewers in a tandoor after marinating in flavorful spices
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$16.00
A mix of minced meat and vegetables roasted on a skewer in a tandoor
- Tandoori Shrimp$18.00
Marinated shrimp in spices and yogurt grilled in a tandoor
- Promfret Fish$19.00
Pomfret fish marinated in exotic flavors of spices and grilled in a tandoor
- Fish Tikka$17.00
Salmon fish marinated in aromatic spices and roasted on a skewer in a tandoor
Veg Entrées
- Mughlai Malai Kofta$13.00
Paneer balls in a creamy curry with cashews and whole ground spices served with rice or Naan
- Bhindi Pepper Fry$13.00
A stir fry dish of okras with pepper and spices served with rice or Naan
- Kadai Paneer$14.00
Paneer cooked with tomatoes-onions-bell peppers - and a blend of Indian spices served with rice or Naan
- Dal Fry$12.00
Mixed lentils cooked into a soupy texture and cooked with spices served with rice or Naan
- Navratan Korma$13.00
Rich, creamy and flavorful dish cooked with vegetables and nuts served with rice or Naan
- Mirchi Kaa Salan$13.00
A blend of curried chili peppers and peanut based spicy curry served with rice or Naan
- Kadai Bhindi Masala$13.00
Assorted vegetables cooked in a coconut based sauce served with rice or Naan
- Aloo Mutter$13.00
Potatoes and peas cooked in a spiced creamy tomato based sauce served with rice or Naan
- Vegetable Makhani$13.00
A rich creamy gravy with mixed vegetables cashew, onion, and tomato served with rice or Naan
- Bagara Baingan$13.00
Fried eggplant along with masala made of roasted peanuts, coconuts, and sesame seeds with a spicy sauce served with rice or Naan
- Andhra Veg Korma$13.00
Aromatic creamy and spicy curry made with mix vegetables and cashews served with rice or Naan
- Chettinad Vegetable Curry$14.00
Chettinaad spices roasted and grounded powder is added to fresh mixed vegetables to make a spicy curry served with rice or Naan
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.00
A slightly sweet creamy dish of paneer, prepared with butter, tomatoes, cashews, cream, and spices served with rice or Naan
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.00
Marinated paneer cubes roasted in a tandoor and cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce served with rice or Naan
- Saag Paneer$14.00
Fried paneer cubes in a rich and creamy spinach based sauce with spices served with rice or Naan
- Kaju Curry$14.00
Roasted cashews slowly cooked in a spicy, creamy, and silky onion tomato based gravy served with rice or Naan
- Veg Saag$13.00
Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy spinach based curry served with rice or Naan
Non-Veg Entrées
- Butter Chicken Entrée$15.00
Chicken cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce with butter and spices served with rice or Naan
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Chicken roasted in a tandoor and cooked in a creamy sauce with aromatic spices served with rice or Naan
- Andhra Style Curry Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in special andhra spices that is spicy and aromatic served with rice or Naan
- Kadai Masala Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat served in thick gravy made with special Indian spices along with big chunky pieces of onion and capsicum served with rice or Naan
- Spinach Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat simmered with mellow and creamy spinach sauce served with rice or Naan
- Chettinad Masala Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in a tomato and coconut based sauce made with fresh ground chettinaad region spices served with rice or Naan
- Hyderabadi Korma Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in a sauce made of coconut, peanuts, and sesame seeds and tomatoes added with fresh aromatic hyderabadi spices served with rice or Naan
- Gongura Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat curry cooked with gongura leaves as a base with added aromatic Indian spices served with rice or Naan
- Telangana Curry Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in a tomato based hot and spicy gravy made with aromatic Indian spices served with rice or Naan
- Vindaloo Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in a tangy, sweet, and spicy tomato-chili sauce added with Indian spices served with rice or Naan
- Rogan Josh Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in a medium spicy red pepper-tomato based sauce added with Indian spices served with rice or Naan
- Chinta Chiguru Entrée$15.00
Choice of meat cooked in a gravy made of tender tamarind leaves and aromatic Indian spices served with rice or Naan
Seafood & Egg Entrées
- Anda Bhurji$14.00
Srambled eggs cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh aromatic spices that are pan tossed served with rice or Naan
- Home-Style Curry$13.00
Choice of seafood cooked in home style based gravy with onions, tomatoes with added Indian spices served with rice or Naan
- Kadai Masala$13.00
Choice of seafood cooked in gravy made from tomatoes and fresh Indian spices with chunky pieces of onions and capsicum served with rice or Naan
- Chettinad Masala$13.00
Choice of seafood cooked with chettinaad region spices and sauce made with onion and tomato based gravy served with rice or Naan
Veg Biryani
- Veg Dum Biryani$12.00
Marinated fresh vegetables in yogurt mixed with Indian spices layered and slow cooked with basmati rice
- Gobi Manchurian Biryani$14.00
Marinated cauliflower cooked with Indian spices and sauces and served with vegetable biryani rice
- Paneer Makhani Biryani$15.00
Paneer cubes marinated with makhani sauce and served with vegetable biryani rice
- Jackfruit Biryani$14.00
Marinated fresh young jackfruit and vegetables layered and cooked with special Indian spices and basmati rice
- Ulavarcharu Veg Biryani$14.00Out of stock
Basmati rice cooked with horse gram sauce, with Indian spices layered and slow cooked with basmati rice
- Veg Dum Biryani Family Pack$32.00
- Gobi Manchurian Biryani Family Pack$35.00
- Paneer Makhani Biryani Famlily Pack$35.00
- Jackfruit Biryani Family Pack$35.00
- Ulavarcharu Biryani Family Pack$35.00Out of stock
Non-Veg Biryani
- Egg Dum Biryani$12.00
Vegetable biryani rice layered and cooked with boiled eggs and Indian spices
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.00
Marinated chicken with yogurt, special Indian spices layered and slow cooked with basmati rice
- Deccan Special Biryani$16.00
Boneless chicken cubes marinated with chef's special spices slow cooked with basmati rice
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$16.00
Basmati rice cooked with horse gram sauce, marinated chicken, special Indian spices and served with fried onions and egg
- Chicken Kheema Biryani$16.00
Kheema cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
- Goat Dum Biryani$18.00
Marinated goat cooked in yogurt, special Indian spices on slow flame layered with basmati rice
- Fish Biryani$18.00
Marinated fish cooked with Hyderabad spices layered with biryani rice
- Shrimp Biryani$18.00
Marinated shrimp cooked with Hyderabad spices layered with biryani rice
- Egg Dum Biryani Family Pack$32.00
- Chicken Dum Biryani Family Pack$36.00
- Deccan Special Biryani Family Pack$36.00
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani Family Pack$36.00Out of stock
- Chicken Keema Biryani Family Pack$36.00
- Goat Dum Biryani Family Pack$40.00
- Fish Biryani Family Pack$40.00
- Shrimp Biryani Family Pack$40.00
Indian Bread
- Plain Naan$2.00
Naan is a leavened, tandoor baked flat bread that is buttered
- Butter Naan$2.00
Naan is a leavened, tandoor baked flat bread that is buttered
- Garlic Naan$3.00
Tandoor baked flat bread cooked with fresh chopped garlic that is buttered
- Chili Naan$3.00
Tandoor baked flat bread cooked with fresh chopped chili that is buttered and served
- Aloo Paratha$5.00
Pan fried Indian bread stuffed with potato and spice mixture in wheat flour based dough
- Gobi Paratha$5.00
Pan fried Indian bread stuffed with cauliflower and spice mixture in wheat flour based dough
- Kashmiri Naan$5.00
Tandoor baked flat bread cooked with dry fruits that is buttered and served 4
- Onion Kulcha$5.00
A mildly leavened flat bread stuffed with onions, cumin seeds, and baked in tandoor oven and served
- Madras Parota with Chicken Salna$16.00
Special flat bread layered into thin layers rolled flat and pan fried and served with chicken gravy
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Tandoor baked flat bread made from wheat flour dough and is buttered and served
- Chapati$3.00
Pan fried flat bread made with wheat flour dough well knead and layered
- Keema Paratha$7.00
Pan fried Indian flat bread stuffed with spice mixed ground chicken and butter and is served
- Veg Kothu Parota$12.00
- Egg Kothu Parota$14.00
- Chicken Kothu Parota$15.00
Rice Specials
- Curd Rice$9.00
Special rice mixed with fresh yogurt that is garnished with south Indian tadka and served with pickle on side
- Jeera Rice$7.00
Special South Indian rice tossed with cumin seeds and mild Indian spices
- Veg Fried Rice$12.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special spices
- Egg Fried Rice$13.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special spices
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special spices
- Shrimp Fried Rice$16.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special spices
- Veg Schezwan Fried Rice$13.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special schezwan sauce
- Egg Schezwan Fried Rice$14.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special schezwan sauce
- Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$15.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special schezwan sauce
- Shrimp Schezwan Fried Rice$17.00
Pan tossed rice with choice of veg/egg/chicken/shrimp and special schezwan sauce
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$4.00
A dessert made with milk solids added to flour and made small balls that are deep fried and soaked in sugar syrup flavored with cardamom, rose water, and saffron
- Double Ka Meetha$4.00
Popular hyderabadi dessert made with ghee fried bread soaked in condensed milk, cardamom, and saffron garnished with dry fruits
- Gaajar Ka Halwa$4.00
Carrot based sweet pudding made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, ghee, and dry fruits
- Rasmalai$5.00
Dessert that consists of sugary white or cream flattened balls of cheese curd soaked in khoa flavored with cardomom and dry fruits
Beverages
- Falooda$6.00
Cold dessert popular in Hyderabad made with rose syrup, vermicelli, sweet basil seeds, almond milk/rose milk and topped with ice cream
- Sweet Lassi$4.00
Churned yogurt drink flavored with sugar and served chilled
- Salt Lassi$4.00
Churned yogurt drink flavored with salt, ginger, curry leaves, and cilantro mixture and is served chilled
- Mango Lassi$4.00
Churned yogurt drink flavored with fresh mango pulp and served chilled with rose syrup garnish
- Butter Milk$4.00
Churned yogurt drink flavored with sugar and served chilled
- Lemonade$3.00
Drink made from fresh squeezed lemons and flavored with sugar and served chilled
- Rose Milk$4.00
Drink made with milk and rose syrup and is served chilled
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Coffee$3.00
Fresh brewed Indian coffee prepared with hot milk
- Badam Milk$4.00
Drink made with powdered almonds, cardomom, and light sugar added with milk and served chilled garnished with chopped almonds
Catering
Biryani Veg
- Veg Dum Biryani$30.00+
Marinated fresh vegetables in yogurt mixed with Indian spices layered and slow cooked with Basmati Rice.
- Gobi Manchurian Biryani$36.00+
Marinated cauliflower cooked with Indian Spices and Sauces and served with Vegetable Biryani Rice
- Paneer Makhani Biryani$36.00+
Paneer cubes marinated with Makhni Sauce and served with vegetable biryani rice.
- Jackfruit Biryani$36.00+
Marinated fresh young Jackfruit and vegetables layered and cooked with special Indian spices and Basmati Rice.
- Ulavarcharu Veg Biryani$36.00+Out of stock
Basmati Rice cooked with horse gram sauce, with Indian spices layered and slow cooked with Basmati Rice.
Biryani Non-Veg
- Egg Dum Biryani$32.00+
Vegetable Biryani Rice layered and cooked with Boiled Eggs and Indian Spices.
- Chicken Dum Biryani$36.00+
Marinated Chicken with Yogurt, special Indian Spices layered and slow cooked with Basmati Rice.
- Deccan Special Biryani$38.00+
Boneless Chicken cubes marinated with Chef's special spices slow cooked with Basmati Rice.
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$36.00+Out of stock
Basmati Rice cooked with horse gram sauce, marinated Chicken, special Indian spices and served with fried onions and Egg.
- Chicken Kheema Biryani$38.00+
Kheema cooked in Basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
- Goat Dum Biryani$40.00+
Marinated Goat cooked in yogurt,Special Indian Spices on slow flame layered with Basmati Rice.
- Fish Biryani$40.00+
Marinated Fish cooked with Hyderabad Spices layered with Biryani Rice
- Shrimp Biryani$45.00+
Marinated Shrimp cooked with Hyderabad Spices layered with Biryani Rice
Appetizer Veg
- Chilli Gobi/Babycorn/Mixed Veg
Fresh Vegetables like Cauliflower, Babycorn, cubed Paneer and Mixed Vegetables tossed with Onions, peppers, spring onions and Chili Sauce.
- Manchurian Gobi/Babycorn/Mixed Veg
Battered mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower, cubed Paneer tossed with Manchurian sauce
- Schezwan Gobi/Babycorn/Mixed Veg
Fresh Vegetables like Cauliflower, Babycorn, cubed Paneer and Mixed Vegetables tossed with Onions, peppers, spring onions and Schezwan Sauce
- Paneer Chilli/Manchurian/Schezwan
Paneer (soft cheese) tossed with onions, peppers, spring onions and Chill/Manchurian/Schezwan sauce.
- Pakora (Onion / Spinach / Mix Veg)
Fritters made with Gram Flour batter mixed with Onions/spinach and mixed vegetables and deep fried to crisp in Oil
- Special Pakoda (Cashew / Panner)
Fritters made with Gram Flour batter mixed with Paneer and Cashew nuts and deep fried in Oil.
- Mirchi Baji
Popular snack made with Fresh Chillies filled with spice rub and battered in Gram Flour and deep fried in Oil
- Egg Pakora
Fritters made with Gram Flour, boiled Egg pieces, spices and deep fried in Oil.
- Egg Bonda
Boiled Egg mixed with Gram Flour and spices deep fried in Oil and served with Mint Chutney.
Appetizer Non-Veg
- Chicken 65 (Dry/Wet)
Seasoned Boneless Chicken marinated in spices deep fried in Oil.
- Chicken 555
Seasoned Boneless Chicken marinated in special Deccan spices deep fried in Oil.
- Chilli Chicken
Boneless Chicken/Fish/Shrimp marinated with spices and Chilli sauce fried and served.
- Chilli Fish
Boneless Chicken marinated with spices and Chilli sauce fried and served.
- Chilli Shrimp
Boneless Shrimp marinated with spices and Chilli sauce fried and served.
- Pepper Chicken Fry
Boneless Chicken marinated with Pepper and spices fried in Oil.
- Chicken Manchurian
Boneless Chicken marinated with Machurian sauce and fried in Oil.
- Fish Manchurian
Boneless Fish marinated with Manchurian sauce and fried in Oil.
- Shrimp Manchurian
Boneless Shrimp marinated with Manchurian sauce and fried in Oil.
- Schezwan Chicken
Boneless Chicken marinated with Schezwan sauce and fried in Oil.
- Schezwan Fish
Boneless Fish marinated with Schezwan sauce and fried in Oil.
- Schezwan Shrimp
Boneless Shrimp marinated with Schezwan sauce and fried in Oil.
- Mutton Sukha
Bone in Goat marinated with special spices and pan tossed and served.
- Apollo Fish
Boneless Fish tossed with Deccan Special sauce and spices tossed and served.
- Masala Fried Fish
Fish marinated with Indian spices and deep fried in Oil.
Tandoor
- Paneer Tikka$90.00+
Paneer cubes marinated in spices and baked in a clay oven which lends a subtle smoky charcoal flavor to the paneer.
- Tandoori Chicken$90.00+
Chicken marinated in lemon juice, yogurt and aromatic spices and roasted in tandoor.
- Chicken Tikka$90.00+
Boneless chicken baked using skewers in a tandoor after marinating in flavorful spices.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$90.00+
A mix of minced meat and vegetables roasted on a skewer in a tandoor
- Tandoori Shrimp$100.00+
Marinated shrimp in spices and yogurt grilled in a tandoor.
- Promfret Fish
Pomfret fish marinated in exotic flavors of spices and grilled in a tandoor.
- Fish Tikka$100.00+
Salmon Fish marinated in aromatic spices and roasted on a skewer in a tandoor
Entree Veg
- Mughlai Malai Kofta$75.00+
Paneer balls in a creamy curry with cashews and whole ground spices.
- Bhindi Pepper Fry$75.00+
A stir fry dish of okras with pepper and spices.
- Kadai Paneer$75.00+
Paneer cooked with tomatoes-onions-bell peppers- and a blend of Indian spices.
- Dal Fry$60.00+
Mixed lentils cooked into a soupy texture and cooked with spices.
- Navratan Korma$70.00+
Rich, creamy and flavorful dish cooked with vegetables and nuts
- Mirchi Kaa Salan$70.00+
A blend of curried chilli peppers and peanut based spicy curry.
- Kadai Bhindi Masala$70.00+
Assorted vegetables cooked in a coconut based sauce.
- Aloo Mutter$70.00+
Potatoes and peas cooked in a spiced creamy tomato based sauce.
- Vegetable Makhani$70.00+
A rich creamy gravy with mixed vegetables cashew, onion and tomato.
- Bagara Baingan$70.00+
Fried eggplant along with masala made of roasted peanuts, coconuts and sesame seeds with a spicy sauce.
- Andhra Veg Korma$70.00+
Aromatic creamy and spicy curry made with mix vegetables and cashews.
- Chettinad Vegetable Curry$70.00+
Chettinaad spices roasted and grounded powder is added to fresh mixed vegetables to make a spicy curry.
- Paneer Butter Masala$75.00+
A slightly sweet creamy dish of paneer, prepared with butter ,tomatoes, cashews, cream and spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$75.00+
Marinated paneer cubes roastede in a tandoor and cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce.
- Saag Paneer$75.00+
Fried paneer cubes in a rich and creamy spinach based sauce with spices.
- Kaju Curry$70.00+
Roasted cashews slowly cooked in a spicy, creamy and silky onion tomato based gravy.
- Veg Saag$70.00+
Mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy spinach based curry.
Entree Non-Veg
- Butter Chicken$75.00+
Chicken cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce with butter and spices.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$75.00+
Chicken roasted in a tandoor and cooked in a creamy sauce with aromatic spices.
- Andhra Style Curry Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in special Andhra spices that is spicy and aromatic.
- Andhra Style Curry Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in special Andhra spices that is spicy and aromatic.
- Andhra Style Curry Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in special Andhra spices that is spicy and aromatic.
- Kadai Masala Chicken$75.00+
Meat served in thick gravy made with special indian spices along with bigh chunky pieces of onion and capsicum.
- Kadai Masala Lamb$85.00+
Meat served in thick gravy made with special indian spices along with bigh chunky pieces of onion and capsicum.
- Kadai Masala Goat$85.00+
Meat served in thick gravy made with special indian spices along with bigh chunky pieces of onion and capsicum.
- Spinach Chicken$75.00+
Meat simmered with mellow and creamy spinach sauce.
- Spinach Lamb$85.00+
Meat simmered with mellow and creamy spinach sauce.
- Spinach Goat$85.00+
Meat simmered with mellow and creamy spinach sauce.
- Chettinad Masala Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in a tomato and coconut based sauce made with fresh ground Chettinad region spices.
- Chettinad Masala Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in a tomato and coconut based sauce made with fresh ground Chettinad region spices.
- Chettinad Masala Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in a tomato and coconut based sauce made with fresh ground Chettinad region spices.
- Hyderabadi Kurma Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in a sauce made of coconut, peanuts and sesame seeds and tomatoes added with fresh aromatic Hyderabadi spices.
- Hyderabadi Kurma Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in a sauce made of coconut, peanuts and sesame seeds and tomatoes added with fresh aromatic Hyderabadi spices.
- Hyderabadi Kurma Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in a sauce made of coconut, peanuts and sesame seeds and tomatoes added with fresh aromatic Hyderabadi spices.
- Gongura Chicken$75.00+
Meat curry cooked with gongura leaves as a base with added aromatic Indian spices.
- Gongura Lamb$85.00+
Meat curry cooked with gongura leaves as a base with added aromatic Indian spices.
- Gongura Goat$85.00+
Meat curry cooked with gongura leaves as a base with added aromatic Indian spices.
- Telangana Curry Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in a tomato based hot and spicy gravy made with aromatic Indian spices.
- Telangana Curry Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in a tomato based hot and spicy gravy made with aromatic Indian spices.
- Telangana Curry Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in a tomato based hot and spicy gravy made with aromatic Indian spices.
- Vindaloo Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in a tangy, sweet and spicy tomato-chilli sauce added with Indian spices.
- Vindaloo Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in a tangy, sweet and spicy tomato-chilli sauce added with Indian spices.
- Vindaloo Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in a tangy, sweet and spicy tomato-chilli sauce added with Indian spices.
- Rogan Josh Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in a medium spicy red pepper-tomato based sauce added with Indian spices.
- Rogan Josh Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in a medium spicy red pepper-tomato based sauce added with Indian spices.
- Rogan Josh Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in a medium spicy red pepper-tomato based sauce added with Indian spices.
- Chinta Chiguru Chicken$75.00+
Meat cooked in a gravy made of tender tamarind leaves and aromatic Indian spices.
- Chinta Chiguru Lamb$85.00+
Meat cooked in a gravy made of tender tamarind leaves and aromatic Indian spices.
- Chinta Chiguru Goat$85.00+
Meat cooked in a gravy made of tender tamarind leaves and aromatic Indian spices.