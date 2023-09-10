Deck 84
ALL DAY MENU
STARTERS
BAKED SPINACH & CHEESE DIP
crispy tortilla chips, charred tomato salsa
BLACKENED CHICKEN WINGS (9)
cajun dry rub, garlic butter, buttermilk ranch
CRISPY CALAMARI & ZUCCHINI
banana pepper, house tartar sauce, marinara sauce
CHICKEN EMPANADA (1)
pulled chicken, sofrito & cheddar cheese in a crispy shell; poblano crema, chimichurri, cilantro, queso fresco
CHICKEN EMPANADAS (3)
pulled chicken, sofrito & cheddar cheese in a crispy shell; poblano crema, chimichurri, cilantro, queso fresco
FRESH-MADE GUACAMOLE
crispy tortilla chips, charred tomato salsa
GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER
lightly-fried cauliflower, house teriyaki, gochuchang, toasted peanuts, sesame, furikake, scallions & cilantron
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
San Marzano sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil, crushed red pepper, cherry tomato, sea salt (cauliflower crust pictured)
SESAME CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
house teriyaki, sesame ground chicken, shiitake mushrooms, bibb lettuce, spicy napa cabbage, spiced candied peanuts, furikake, scallion, basil & mint, mango-chili glaze
SMOKED FISH DIP
assorted crackers, house-pickled vegetables
TROPICAL CEVICHE
WHITE PIZZA FLATBREAD
parmesan crema, 'stone-fire' pizza crust, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, aged balsamic
CRISPY ZUCCHINI
banana pepper, house tartar sauce, marinara sauce
SOUP & SALAD
BIBB LETTUCE WEDGE SALAD
bibb lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, tomato confit, danish bleu cheese, red onion, scallion; bleu cheese dressing
BLACKENED SHRIMP CAESAR
bacon, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, egg, parmesan, arugula & romaine, caesar dressing
CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
romaine, parmesan reggiano, housemade croutons, caesar dressing
COBB SALAD
romaine, cave aged blue cheese, grilled chicken, roma tomato, egg, applewood bacon, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN
marinated arugula salad, corn-tomato relish, pickled onion, toasted coconut, mango-pineapple chutney, charred lemon
DECK 84 CHOPPED SALAD
asiago cheese, green beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, carrots, chickpeas, corn, red wine vinaigrette
ROASTED TOMATO SOUP
garlic croutons
SW CHICKEN SALAD
mango bbq chicken, charred corn, plum tomato, chopped lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, red onion, seasoned black beans, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
TACOS
BAJA SHRIMP TACOS
cilantro-lime coleslaw, house-pickled jalapeño, crema, charred tomato salsa
BAJA FISH TACOS
cilantro-lime coleslaw, house-pickled jalapeño, crema, charred tomato salsa
BARBACOA BRISKET TACOS
slow-cooked Quincey meat, pasture-raised prime brisket, adobo, street corn salsa, queso fresco, pickled onion, guacamole, micro cilantro
HANDHELDS
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
chipotle pulled pork, house mango barbeque sauce, pineapple coleslaw, crispy onions, toasted challah bun
CRISPY CORNMEAL-CRUSTED CHICKEN
cornmeal fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion & bacon 'jam,' sliced pickles, carolina mustard, toasted pretzel bun
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
haddock, shredded lettuce, shaved onion, tartar sauce
PRIME DECK BURGER
special blend burger, lettuce, vine ripe tomato, fried egg, applewood bacon, american cheese, crispy onion, asiago aioli
PRIME SPECIAL BLEND BURGER
lettuce, vine ripe tomato, challah bun
SHRIMP SALAD ROLL
chilled citrus poached shrimp salad, toasted top sliced brioche roll, bibb lettuce, celery, shallot, dill & parsley, charred lemon, choice of side
LARGE PLATES
BACON-WRAPPED MEATLOAF
beef & pork meatloaf, house bbq glaze, whipped red bliss potatoes, green beans & shallots, crispy onion
FISH & CHIPS
beer-battered Atlantic cod, french fries, creamy coleslaw, housemade tartar sauce
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN FRIED RICE
bacon, pineapple, chili-garlic, napa cabbage, broccolini, peas, carrots, sunny side egg, kimchi, furikake, scallions, spicy aioli
LUMP CRAB CAKE (1)
mango coulis, banana pepper slaw, scallion, tartar sauce, charred lemon
LUMP CRAB CAKES (2)
mango coulis, banana pepper slaw, scallion, tartar sauce, charred lemon
PAN-ROASTED SALMON
lemon-caper vinaigrette, green beans & shallots, cauliflower puree, fresh dill
SHRIMP SKEWERS
marinated grilled shrimp, Mediterranean cous cous, mixed greens, pomegranate seeds, goat cheese, chickpeas, cucumber, basil aioli, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
SNAPPER FRANCESE
saffron cous cous, sauteed summer squash & zucchini, charred lemon beurre blanc
SPINACH PESTO PASTA
zucchini, tomato confit, roasted mushrooms, broccolini, peas, roasted garlic, seasonal vegetable, almond "gremolata"
SWORDFISH A LA PLANCHA
citrus-soy marinade, black beans & rice, corn salsa, herb chimi
SUSHI
CALIFORNIA ROLL
krab, cucumber, avocado, sesame
CEVICHE ROLL
shrimp salad, wahoo, krab, cucumber, pickled red onion, avocado, coconut leche de tigre, tajin, furikake, cilantro, basil, jalapeño, lime
CUCUMBER KIMCHI BOWL
chili garlic cucumbers, kimchi, curry-pickled bean sprouts and ginger, seaweed salad, sesame, tajin, mint, dill, coconut sticky rice, wasabi tobiko crispy shallot
DECK 84 ROLL
spicy tuna, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, tobiko, furikake
HAWAIIAN ROLL
tuna, cucumber, kimchi, pineapple salsa, toasted coconut, coconut lime mayo, scallion
JB ROLL
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, soy gel, furikake
KRAB RANGOON NACHOS
wonton chips, krab salad, yuzu ginger crema, passion fruit sweet chili sauce, scallion, crispy garlic togarashi
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, furikake, tempura crisps
SPICY TUNA ROLL
spicy tuna, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame
TUNA POKE BOWL
diced tuna, passion miso vinaigrette, gochujang, curry-pickled bean sprouts, coconut sticky rice, soy gel, scallion, crispy shallot and ginger, furikake
VEGGIE ROLL
cucumber, avocado, pickled daikon, furikake
WAHOO TIRADITO
aji amarillo charred scallion oil, lime, corn salsa, cilantro, crispy rice pearls