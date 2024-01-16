Deck House Tavern at Seacoast Adventure
Featured Items
Pub Menu
Starters & Tacos 'n' Tex Mex
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand-battered all-natural chicken breast with no antibiotics ever, and is served with a trio of dipping sauces (honey mustard, BBQ, pineapple sweet chili).
- DH Fries$8.50
Seasoned with salt & pepper, salt & vinegar or sriracha dusts. Served with side of chipotle mayo.
- Beer-Battered Fish Tacos$13.50
Beer-battered haddock, crunchy salsa slaw, mango salsa, fresh cilantro, and a Baja Sauce.
- Brussels Sprouts$10.50
Parmesan cheese, Maine maple syrup, and a balsamic reduction.
- Fried Cheddar Bites$12.00
Served with Marinara
- Haddock Spinach Cakes$15.00
Fresh Haddock and spinach cakes finished with sweet corn tartar, honey sriracha aioli drizzle, sweety drops, & fresh greens.
- Papa's Italian Meatballs$12.00
Papa's homemade Italian meatballs (2), garden basil, tomato basil marinara, Parmesan cheese, and a garlic breadstick.
- Poutine Mainah-Style$14.00
Fries smothered in gravy and topped with melted Pineland Farms cheddar cheese curds. Add Bacon $2
- Quesadilla$9.00
A grilled tortilla stuffed with melted jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and house-made salsa. Add veggies, shredded chicken, or shaved sirloin.
- Shredded BBQ Pork Tacos$12.50
Caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese and coleslaw.
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Bavarian soft pretzel sticks (4) served with jalapeño cheddar dip.
- Wicked Wings 6 piece$10.00
Wing Sauce: buffalo, pineapple sweet chili, honey sriracha, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- Wicked Wings 12 piece$18.00
Wing Sauce: buffalo, honey sriracha, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$10.00
Waffle cut sweet potatoes with side of chipotle mayo.
- Tortilla Chips$7.50
Corn chips served with house-made salsa and fresh guacamole.
- Soup Of The Moment$6.50+
Ask for the daily selection! Broccoli Cheddar Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz
- Haddock Chowder$8.00+
Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz Gluten Free
Salads
- Caesar$11.50
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons with classic Caesar dressing. Add 8 oz of steak tips, 6 oz grilled salmon, or 6 oz all-natural grilled chicken.
- Grilled Salmon Beet Salad$19.50
Red beets, baby arugula, candied pecans, goat cheese, and apples. Served with honey chardonnay dressing on the side and topped with 6 oz grilled salmon fillet.
- Romaine Wedge$12.00
Romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, red onion, housemade ranch dressing, and drizzle of balsamic reduction.
- Southwestern Grilled Chicken$16.50
Baby greens, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, Cojita cheese, grape tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with an all-natural 6 oz grilled chicken breast with a few tortilla chips for crunch!
- Steak & Salad$20.00
8 oz of sirloin steak tips, baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrot, red onion, and croutons. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
- Side Garden Salad$6.00
Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons.
Angus Burgers & Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
- Plain Jane Burger$13.50
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger and served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
- Rancher Burger$17.00
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger topped with applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
- 3-B Burger$16.00
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger topped with applewood bacon, blue cheese, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
- Tavern Chicken Sandwich$17.00
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
- Chicken Plain Jane Sandwich$13.50
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top. Add lettuce, tomato, onion, or cheese.
- Rancher Chicken Sandwich$17.00
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
- Caprese Chicken Sandwich$16.50
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
- Chipotle Chicken Club$17.00
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun.
- Sweet Potato Burger$15.50
Our recipe is made with roasted sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, and seasonings with fontina cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Pub Grub
- Shredded BBQ Pork Sub$16.00
Shredded BBQ pork with caramelized onions, and melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted sub roll.
- Deli Pastrami$16.00
Thin-sliced pastrami, caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese served on a sesame seed brioche bun.
- Fish n' Chips Dinner$20.00
Allagash White beer-battered haddock served with salt 'n' vinegar dusted fries, house-made tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
- Haddock Sandwich$16.50
Allagash White beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on a sesame seed brioche bun.
- Meatball Sub$15.00
House-made beef meatballs simmered in basil tomato sauce topped with Parmesan cheese on a toasted sub roll.
- Steak & Cheese$18.00
6 oz of shaved sirloin tips and melted Fontina cheese with caramelized onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted sub roll.
- Reuben Sandwich$16.50Out of stock
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing on marble rye and served with fries.
Brick Oven Pizza
- Classic Cheese Pizza$11.50
Basil tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Basil tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.50
blue cheese dressing base, shredded cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses, pulled chicken topped with buffalo sauce drizzle
- Beet & Goat Cheese Pizza$16.00
Olive oil base, roasted sugar beets, goat cheese, arugula, and a balsamic reduction
- Caprese Pizza$15.50
pesto sauce base, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil chiffonade finished with balsamic reduction drizzle
- Italy Pizza$14.50
Pesto, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, garlic, and garden basil. Try it with meatballs!
- Jalapeno Pineapple Pork Pizza$16.50
Shredded bbq pork, caramelized onion, jalapenos, pineapple, bbq sauce, mozzarella topped with cilantro.
- Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza$16.00
Sweet Italian sausage, peppers, white onion, basil tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Build Your Own Pizza$11.50
Build Your Own Pizza - select up to 4 toppings. Comes with choice of 1 base sauce and mozzarella cheese. Extra cheeses $1.50 each, meats $2.50-3 each, veggies $1 each.
Kids
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Four-piece breaded white meat chicken. Served with choice of side: fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
- Kids Pizza$8.00
7" kids pizza.
- Kids House Mac n' Cheese$8.00
Housemade cheese sauce with cavatappi spirals. Served with choice of one side.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
American cheese on toasted white bread. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
- Kids Side of Fries$3.00
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Lava Cake$7.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie served in a hot cast iron skillet topped with Gifford's vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. To-Go order's will have some ingredients separately - build your own.
- Ooey Gooey S'more Sundae$8.00
Warm brownie topped with Gifford's Campfire S'mores Ice Cream, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce and crushed graham crackers. To-Go order's will have some ingredients separately - build your own.
- Seasonal Cheesecake$7.50Out of stock
Ask about our seasonal cheesecake!
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Baked Haddock w/Scallops$24.00
Baked Haddock with scallop pieces, finished with roasted sage carrots and choice of rice pilaf or garlic mashed potatoes.
- Braised Beef Short Ribs$28.00
Tender, off the bone, beef short ribs served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted sage carrots.
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
Finished with mango salsa, rice pilaf and asparagus.
- NY Strip 12 oz$32.00
12 oz hand cut with garlic mashed potatoes, fresh asparagus
Entree Sides
Merchandise
Deck House Glassware
To-Go Beer, Wine, & Cocktails
To-Go Beer
- Basic Beer Bucket$15.00
1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of domestic ales & lagers, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.
- Craft Beer Bucket$25.00
1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of local brews, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.
- Sparkling Beer Bucket$18.00
1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of seltzers, trinket, & glassware. Will contain bartender's selection of High Noon, Truly, or Nutrl flavors. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.
- Nutrl Orange 12oz Can$6.50
- KIT Here We Go IPA N/A 12oz Can$6.00
A gold medal-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. Bursting with hop aroma and finished with barely any bitterness, this beer is tropical, juicy and everything you want in a Hazy IPA. Crafted to remove gluten and vegan friendly.
- Downeast Guava Passionfruit 12oz Can$8.00
- Boothbay Ken Brown Ale 16oz Can$10.50
- Angry Orchard Can$6.00
- Blue Moon Bottle$5.50
- Crabbie's Ginger Beer$6.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$5.50
- Twisted Tea Bottle$5.50
To-Go Wine
- Carletto Prosecco 8 oz On Tap TOGO$10.00
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle TOGO$21.00
- Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle TOGO$18.00
- Santa Julia Organic Malbec Bottle$16.00
Argentina- Intense purple in color with aromatic notes of ripe fruits, figs and raisins. Full body with nice balance, pronounced sweet tannins and lingering finish.
- Storypoint Cabernet 8 oz TOGO$11.00
To-Go Cocktails
- Apple Pie Jar TOGO$11.50
Captain Morgan, Whipped vodka, simple, & Downeast Cider.
- Cosmo TOGO$10.50
- Deck House Margarita TOGO$10.50
Libelula Tequila, Combier orange liqueur, and house made sour mix.
- Espresso Martini TOGO FOR 2!$20.00
- DH Painkiller TOGO$10.50
Pussers Rum, cream of coconut, OJ, pineapple, & fresh ground nutmeg.
- G&T TOGO$10.00
Citadell Gin, St. Elder liqueur, Rhubarb bitters, Fever Tree tonic, & lime.
- Jalapeno Margarita TOGO$10.50
Jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, and house made sour mix.
- Julie's Iced Coffee TOGO$13.50
- Lemon Drop Martini TOGO FOR 2!$19.00
- Mainah Lemonade TOGO FOR 2!$19.00
- Moscow Mule TOGO$10.50
Absolut vodka, Crabbie's Ginger Beer, Angostura bitters, & lime juice.
- Not So Fruity Martini TOGO FOR 2!$18.00
Kettle One Botanicals Cucumber Mint, St.Elder, Grapefuit, & Peychauds Bitters.
- Patriots Punch TOGO$10.00
Malibu rum, silver rum, OJ, Pineapple, & Tropical Red Bull.
- Pineapple Bomb Drink$11.00
- Pineapple Bomb Shooter TOGO$8.00
Our house shot full of booze and pineapple goodness...its a crowd pleaser!
- Strawberry Habanero Margarita TOGO$10.50
Strawberry Habanero infused tequila, triple sec, and house made sour mix.
- Walk the Plank Rum Bucket TOGO$17.00
Captain Morgan White, C.M. White Pineapple, C.M. White Coconut, C.M. White Grapefruit, triple sec, OJ, Pineapple, & a cherry.