Déco Restaurant and Bar
Popular Items
Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served with your choice of side and comes with honey mustard.
Dinner
Appetizers & Salads
Chili
bean & beef / sour cream / cheddar
New England Clam Chowder
Vegetable Bean Chili
sour cream / cheddar
House Fries
add truffle oil $2
Pretzel
your choice of plain / salt / everything comes with honey mustard
1LB Wings
one pound of wings with a choice of sauce buffalo / teriyaki / mango habenaro / dry rub / bbq / served with ranch or blue cheese and pickled vegetables
2LB Wings
two pound of wings with a choice of sauce buffalo / teriyaki / mango habenaro / dry rub / bbq / served with ranch or blue cheese and pickled vegetables
Small House Salad
Mixed greens / pickled onion / sweet potato curls / shaved apple / maple ginger dressing Add chicken $4 / bacon $2 / black bean burger $4 / steak $6
Large House Salad
Mixed greens / pickled onion / sweet potato curls / shaved apple / maple ginger dressing Add Chicken $4 / bacon $2 / black bean burger $4/ Steak $6.50
Bibb Salad
bibb lettuce/ cherry tomato / onion / carrots / bacon / blue cheese crumbles / blue cheese dressing add chicken $2 / black bean burger $4 / steak $6.50
Traditional Greek Salad
English Cucumber \ Tomato \ Red Onion \ Green Pepper \ Pitted Kalamata Olives \ Feta Block \ Oregano \ Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar Drizzle
Poutine
From the Grill
House Burger
1/2lb House burger is cooked to order comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2
JR Burger
1/4lb burger comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries
Chicken Sandwich
fried or grilled chicken sandwich with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2
Grilled Cheese
VT cheddar / apple / caramelized onion / bacon served with choice of side mixed greens or fries
Chili Dogs
McKenxie Franks, topped with yellow mustard, house made chili, onions, shredded Cabot Cheese. Served with a side of fries.
Black Bean Burger
black bean burger comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun
Gyro
Lamb & Beef Gryo \ Romaine Lettuce \ Red Onion \ Tomato \ House-made Tzatziki Sauce \ Feta Crumbles \ Served with side of fries
Chicken Gryo
Fish and Chips
SWEET BITES
Carrot Cake
Mixed Berry Tart
SHORT CRUST PASTRY FILLED WITH VANILLA CREAM AND TOPPED WITH A LAYER OF SPONGE CAKE AND LAVISHLY GARNISHED WITH AN ASSORTMENT OF BERRIES: BLACKBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, RASPBERRIES, RED CURRANTS AND STRAWBERRIES