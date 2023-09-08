Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders served with your choice of side and comes with honey mustard.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried or grilled chicken sandwich with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2

Dinner

Appetizers & Salads

Chili

Chili

$10.00

bean & beef / sour cream / cheddar

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetable Bean Chili

$10.00

sour cream / cheddar

House Fries

$7.00

add truffle oil $2

Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

your choice of plain / salt / everything comes with honey mustard

1LB Wings

1LB Wings

$16.00

one pound of wings with a choice of sauce buffalo / teriyaki / mango habenaro / dry rub / bbq / served with ranch or blue cheese and pickled vegetables

2LB Wings

2LB Wings

$27.00

two pound of wings with a choice of sauce buffalo / teriyaki / mango habenaro / dry rub / bbq / served with ranch or blue cheese and pickled vegetables

Small House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens / pickled onion / sweet potato curls / shaved apple / maple ginger dressing Add chicken $4 / bacon $2 / black bean burger $4 / steak $6

Large House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens / pickled onion / sweet potato curls / shaved apple / maple ginger dressing Add Chicken $4 / bacon $2 / black bean burger $4/ Steak $6.50

Bibb Salad

$14.00

bibb lettuce/ cherry tomato / onion / carrots / bacon / blue cheese crumbles / blue cheese dressing add chicken $2 / black bean burger $4 / steak $6.50

Traditional Greek Salad

Traditional Greek Salad

$11.00

English Cucumber \ Tomato \ Red Onion \ Green Pepper \ Pitted Kalamata Olives \ Feta Block \ Oregano \ Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar Drizzle

Poutine

$13.00Out of stock

From the Grill

House Burger

House Burger

$18.00

1/2lb House burger is cooked to order comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2

JR Burger

JR Burger

$13.00

1/4lb burger comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried or grilled chicken sandwich with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun choose one side or mixed greens or fries Add caramelixed onions $1 / bacon $2 / egg $2

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

VT cheddar / apple / caramelized onion / bacon served with choice of side mixed greens or fries

Chili Dogs

Chili Dogs

$13.00

McKenxie Franks, topped with yellow mustard, house made chili, onions, shredded Cabot Cheese. Served with a side of fries.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders served with your choice of side and comes with honey mustard.

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

black bean burger comes with sriracha aioli / bib lettuce / cheddar / tomato / onion / brioche bun

Gyro

Gyro

$15.00

Lamb & Beef Gryo \ Romaine Lettuce \ Red Onion \ Tomato \ House-made Tzatziki Sauce \ Feta Crumbles \ Served with side of fries

Chicken Gryo

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

SWEET BITES

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Mixed Berry Tart

$10.00

SHORT CRUST PASTRY FILLED WITH VANILLA CREAM AND TOPPED WITH A LAYER OF SPONGE CAKE AND LAVISHLY GARNISHED WITH AN ASSORTMENT OF BERRIES: BLACKBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, RASPBERRIES, RED CURRANTS AND STRAWBERRIES

Nicolette's Valrhona Fudge Brownie Sunday

$10.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Aoli

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

tzatziki

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda & Juice

Apple & Eve Grape

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee Decaf

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Domaine Dupont Jus de Pomme Petillant

$8.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever-Tree Sparking Grapefruit

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Guinep

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Smart Water

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Stewarts Root Beer

Stewarts Root Beer

$4.00

The Aurora Mocktail

$8.00

The Cherri Sherman Mocktail

$8.00

Baladin Soda

Agrumata

$6.00

Cedrata

$6.00

Cola

$6.00

HerbCraft

CBD Blueberry Maple

$10.00Out of stock

CBD Lemon Ginger

$10.00Out of stock

CBD Orange Vanilla

$10.00

CBD Pink Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Hibiscus

$7.50

Rose

$7.50

Tulsi Ginger

$7.50Out of stock

N/A Beer or Wine

Einbecker Alkoholfrei

$6.00

Grüvi Bubby Rosé

$7.00Out of stock

Sober Carpenter Blonde Ale

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Alkoholfrei

$5.75Out of stock

ALCOHOL

CIDER

Domaine Dupont Cidre Bouché

$10.00

Domaine Dupont Reserve Calvados Casks

$15.00

BOTTLE & CANS BEER

3 Fonteinen Cuvée Armand & Gaston 2018

$24.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2018

$24.00

Andechser Helles Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Andechser Weissbier Dunkel

$10.00

Augustiner Edelstoff

$6.00

Augustiner Maximator

$6.00

BFM Saint Bon Chien 2019

$25.00

BFM SQRT 225

$10.00

Blaugies la Vermontoise

$15.00

Blaugies Saison d'Epeautre

$15.00

Bluejacket I Need To Space

$8.00

Brouwerij De Glazen Toren Ondineke

$10.00+

Cuvée des Jacobins Rouge

$10.00

D'Achouffe Houblon

$8.00

D'Achouffe La Chouffe

$8.00Out of stock

D'Achouffe Soleil

$8.00

Diel du Ciel! Solstice d'Hiver

$12.00

Dieu du Ciel! Disco Soleil Can

$8.00

Dieu du Ciel! Herbe à Détourne

$9.00

Dieu du Ciel! Moralité Can

$8.00

Dieu du Ciel! Péché Mortel

$8.00

Dr. Fritz Briem 1809 Berliner Style Weisse (2015)

$10.00

Eggenberg Lemon Lime Radler

$4.00

Eggenberg Pink Grapefruit Radler

$4.00

Eggenberg Samichlaus Bottle

$10.00

Eggenberg Samichlaus Can

$5.00

Equilibrium Miami BerlinerVice

$18.00

Eredità Zeal Motueka

$8.00

Extraomnes Zest

$12.00

Früli Strawberry Beer

$9.00

Goose Island Bourbon County 2019

$20.00

Goose Island Bourbon County 2020

$20.00

Green's Gluten Free Tripel

$10.00

Hanssens Artisanaal Oude Kriek

$18.00

Hofbräuhaus München, Hofbräu Original

$6.00Out of stock

Jester King La Vie En Rose

$20.00

Jester King Noble King

$20.00

Komes Russian Imperial Stout

$12.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$6.00

Kronenbourg Blanc

$6.00

La Brü Cultor de Oro

$10.00

La Brü Nahuales

$10.00

Leffe

$5.00

Lindemann's Framboise

$15.00

Mount Holly Belmont 16oz Can

$8.00

Mount Holly Jaakko 16oz Can

$8.00

Mount Holly Kalja 16oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

Mount Holly Supertubos 16oz Can

$8.00

OEC Antioch 5

$12.00

OEC Helles 16oz Can

$8.00

Orkney Skull Splitter

$8.00

Orval

$8.00

Oxbox Sap Haus

$15.00

Põhjala Château Noir

$16.00

River Roost Saison du Roost

$20.00

River Roost V﻿erdóname

$25.00

River Roost Waiting on the Moment

$20.00

Robinsons Trooper

$5.00

Rochefort 10

$8.00

Rochefort 8

$8.00

Rothaus Tannen Zapfle Bottle

$6.00

Scaldis Pêche Mel

$10.00

Schlenkerla Helles

$8.00

Schlenkerla Marzen

$8.00

Schlenkerla Oak Smoke

$8.00

Sinebrychoff Porter

$8.00

Stella Artois

$5.00Out of stock

Straffe Hendrik Quadrupel

$10.00

The Veil Lock Lock

$8.00

The Veil Pull

$16.00

Tilquin Gueuze à l'Ancienne 2019-2020

$17.00

Tilquin Oude Rhubarbe à l'Ancienne 2021

$17.00

Uerige Classic Altbier

$10.00

Veltins Pilsener

$6.00Out of stock

Westmalle Dubbel

$8.00

ZG Après Vous

$16.00

ZG Côte de Champlain

$16.00

ZG Green State Lager

$14.00Out of stock

ZG Snowbird

$16.00

Zundert 8

$8.00Out of stock

WINE

Ameztoi Rubentis

$40.00

Barboursville Cabernet Franc Reserve

$15.00+

Barboursville Nebbiolo Reserve

$15.00+

Barboursville Octagon

$80.00

Barboursville Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Barboursville Vermentino Reserve

$15.00+

Barboursville Viognier Reserve

$15.00+

Bent Road La Petite Mort

$55.00

Bodegas Vinatigo Listan Negro

$50.00

Buketo

$12.00+

Calcarius Bombigiana

$40.00

Castell d'Age Cava

$54.00Out of stock

Cerra la Barca Vegas Altas

$10.00+

Chertok Wines Eve

$45.00

Chertok Wines Midrash

$15.00+

Chertok Wines Shekhina

$15.00+

Chona's Marani Rkatsiteli

$45.00

Château Belles Graves Lalande-de-Pomerol

$60.00

Château Laribotte Sauternes

$10.00+

Château Les Barraillots Margaux

$60.00

Château Lestignac Michel Michel

$15.00+Out of stock

Château Saint Marc Sauternes

$100.00

Cieck Erbaluce di Caluso

$13.00+

Clos Guirouilh Jurançon

$50.00

Costador Metamorphika Xarel-lo Orange

$70.00

Couly-Dutheil Les Chanteaux Chinon

$15.00+

Csetvei Pincészet Mór Ezerjó

$50.00

Csetvei Pincészet Mór Nap Hold Csillag

$40.00

CVNE Cava Brut

$12.00+

Die Hochland Imker Honey Dew Mead

$25.00

Domaine des Marnes Blanches Chardonnay

$60.00

Domaine Desire Petit Trousseau

$18.00+

Domaine Dugois Arbois Ploussard

$15.00+Out of stock

Domaine Dugois Arbois Vin Jaune

$80.00

Domaine La Colombe Féchy

$65.00

Domaine Petroni Corse

$14.00+

Domaine Plageoles Mauzac Noir

$15.00+

Fable Farm Betula

$22.00

Fable Farm Elder Dandy

$24.00

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Rosé

$15.00+

Georges Descombes Beaujolais Blanc

$15.00+

Georges Descombes Morgon

$45.00

Ghëddo Barolo

$85.00

Golden Rule Mead Inspiration No. 3

$12.00

Guardians Saperavi

$12.00+

J.B. Becker Wallufer Riesling Trocken

$15.00+

Jose Luis Ripa Vino Rosado

$60.00

Kamara Nimbus Albus

$45.00

La Garagista Loup d'Or

$60.00

Les Athletes du Vin Pineau d'Aunis

$15.00+

Les Granges Trousseau

Out of stock

Martha Stoumen Honeymoon

$15.00+

Martin Texier Cinsault

$45.00

Maysara Jamsheed Pinot Noir

$65.00Out of stock

Moonlight Meadery

$14.00+

Pikasi Rebula

$12.00+

Pinard et Filles Calvaire

$75.00

Pinard et Filles Chardonneret

$75.00

Pinard et Filles Frangin Rouge

$60.00

Pinard et Filles Picniquette

$24.00

Pinard et Filles Pornfelder

$75.00

Pinard et Filles À Ciel Ouvert

$70.00

Rodica Malvasia Selection

$15.00+

Rodica Refosco

$10.00+

Royal Tokaji Tokaj Aszú

$84.00

Sergio Drago Rosso

$15.00+Out of stock

Sierra de Tolono Rioja Rosado

$15.00+

Siete Fincas Malbec Gran Secreto

$70.00

Snow Farm Vidal Blanc

$12.00+

Stella14 Wines Birches Pet-Nat

$40.00

Stella14 Wines Initium Novum

$50.00

Straka Welschriesling Pet Nat

$10.00+

Subject To Change Chenin Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

Sunspell Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Vignobles Denis Rosé d'Anjou

$14.00+

Wine Flight

$15.00

Wine Glass Special

$15.00

Zind-Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer

$70.00

Zind-Humbrecht Riesling

$70.00