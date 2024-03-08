Order now for pickup! More
Deep End Subs
Menu
- Beef Meatball$13.00
Meatballs, Marinara, Parmesan Pepper Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Oregano, Parmesan, Ciabatta Hoagie
- Oyster Mushroom Poboy$13.00
Oyster Mushroom, Chili Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickled Squash, Challah Roll
- Shrimp Poboy$13.00
Fried Oyster Mushrooms or Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo
- Green Chile Pork Bahn Mi$13.00
Green Chile Pork, Chili Mayo, Pickled Carrot, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Shredded Cabbage, Ginger Sesame Soy Dressing, Cilantro, Ciabatta Hoagie
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Ciabatta Hoagie
- Chef Salad$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Squash Pickles, Pickled Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Dill, Basil, Lemon, Fresh Mozzarella
Deep End Subs Location and Ordering Hours
(409) 344-2076
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM