Food

Grab & Go/ $2 Menu or less

Pretzel & Cheese Dip

$2.00

Mac & Cheese Cups

$2.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treats

$2.00

Fruit Roll Ups

$2.00Out of stock

Microwavable Popcorn

$2.00Out of stock

Apples

$2.00Out of stock

Cuties

$2.00Out of stock

Juices

$2.00Out of stock

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Cliff Bars

$1.75

Protein Bars

$2.00

Scones

$1.00Out of stock

muffin

$1.50

Cookie

$1.50

pretzel no dip

$1.25

Grab & Go/$3.50 Menu

Tacos

$3.50Out of stock

Meat, Onion, Cilantro

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

Tortilla Chips & Homemade Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich W/fries

$8.99

Chicken Pesto on Focaccia W/Fries

$9.50

BBQ Chicken Bacon Sandwich W/Fries

$9.50

Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

B.L.T.A. W/Fries

$9.50

Turkey Club W/Fries

$9.50

Soup of the day

Chicken vegetable and macarroni

$3.00Out of stock

Salads

Tostada Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Tostada Bowl, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Olives, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, w/ Avocado Lime Dressing (or Salmon)

Lemon Herb Mediterranean Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Steak Salad w/ Balsamic Drizzle

$9.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Diced Potatoes, Salsa, Sour Cream

Make Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Make Your Own Scramble

$7.00

3 Eggs, Hash Browns, Slice of Toast

French Toast

$3.50

Desserts

Churros

$2.00

Side Orders

Order of Fries

$3.50

Hashbrown

$1.50

Egg

$1.50

Side of toast

$1.50

Fresh fruit

$3.50

Diced potatoes

$3.50

Sm Green Salad

$3.50

Sm Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side of Chicken

$2.00

Side of Salmon

$3.00

Pesto Olive Pasta

$3.50

side of Bacon

$1.75

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Drink

Yerba Mate

$3.50+Out of stock

Sparkling Yerba Mate

$3.00Out of stock

Kombucha

$4.50

La Croix

$1.75

Coconut Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Machu Pichu

$3.00

Koia

$3.00Out of stock

Regular Coffee (Peet's)

$2.00

Kuokka Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50Out of stock

blue bottle

$4.99Out of stock

can of soda

$1.50

Specials

SPECIAL

Philly Cheesesteak W/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich W/ Fries

$10.99

Roast Beef Sandwich W/Fries

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheeseburger W Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Tacos W/ Coleslaw

$5.00

Tuna Melt Sandwich W/ Fries

$9.99