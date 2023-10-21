Subs

Large

Ham & Cheese - Large
$13.95

Slice Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped with Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Roast Beef - Large
$13.95

Sliced Roast Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo . On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Turkey Breast - Large
$13.95

Sliced Turkey Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Italian Cold Cut - Large
$13.95

Slice Mortadella, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Combination - Large
$13.95

Sliced Mortadella, Salami, Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Cheese - Large
$13.95

Slice Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pepperoni - Large
$13.95

Slice Pepperoni Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Tuna Salad - Large
$13.95

Tuna Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Chicken Salad - Large
$14.45

Chicken Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Chicken Breast - Large
$13.95

Sliced Chicken Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Capicola - Large
$14.95

Slice Capocollo Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Salami - Large
$14.95

Slice Salami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pastrami - Large
$13.95

Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pepper Steak - Large
$13.95

Hot Sliced Pepper Steak & Bell Peppers Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Meatball - Large
$13.95

Meatballs Topped With Marinara Sauce, Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomato & Onions Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Sausage - Large
$13.95

Italian Sausage With Cooked Bell Peppers & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Corn Beef - Large
$13.95

Hot Sliced Corn Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Small

Ham & Cheese - Small
$12.00

Slice Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped with Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Roast Beef - Small
$12.00

Sliced Roast Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo . On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Turkey Breast - Small
$12.00

Sliced Turkey Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Italian Cold Cut - Small
$12.00

Slice Mortadella, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Combination - Small
$12.00

Sliced Mortadella, Salami, Ham & Provolone CheeseTopped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Cheese - Small
$12.00

Slice Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pepperoni - Small
$12.00

Slice Pepperoni Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Tuna Salad - Small
$12.00

Tuna Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Chicken Salad - Small
$12.50

Chicken Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Chicken Breast - Small
$12.00

Sliced Chicken Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Capicola - Small
$13.00

Slice Capocollo Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Salami - Small
$13.00

Slice Salami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pastrami - Small
$12.00

Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pepper Steak - Small
$12.00

Hot Sliced Pepper Steak & Bell Peppers Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Meatball - Small
$12.00

Meatballs Topped With Marinara Sauce, Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomato & Onions Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Sausage - Small
$12.00

Italian Sausage With Cooked Bell Peppers & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Corn Beef - Small
$12.00

Hot Sliced Corn Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

DeMini

Ham & Cheese - DeMini
$7.75

Slice Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped with Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Turkey Breast - DeMini
$7.75

Sliced Turkey Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Italian Cold Cut - DeMini
$7.75

Slice Mortadella, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Combination - DeMini
$7.75

Sliced Mortadella, Salami, Ham & Provolone CheeseTopped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.

Pepperoni - DeMini
$7.75

Slice Pepperoni Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Chicken Breast - DeMini
$7.75

Sliced Chicken Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Chicken Salad - DeMini
$8.25

Chicked Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Tuna Salad - DeMini
$7.75

Tuna Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Cheese - DeMini
$7.75

Slice Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Roast Beef - DeMini
$7.75

Sliced Roast Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo . On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pastrami - DeMini
$7.75

Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Pepper Steak - DeMini
$7.75

Hot Sliced Pepper Steak & Bell Peppers Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Meatball - DeMini
$7.75

Meatballs Topped With Marinara Sauce, Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomato & Onions Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Corn Beef - DeMini
$7.75

Hot Sliced Corn Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Sausage - DeMini
$7.75

Italian Sausage With Cooked Bell Peppers & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.

Salads

Antipasto Salad
$13.55

Mortadello, Salami, Capacola, Ham & Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.

Chef Salad
$13.55

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Provolone Cheese , Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.

Tuna Salad
$13.55

Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.

Turkey Breast Salad
$13.55

Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.

Make it a Salad
$13.55

Make It A Salad - Turn any of our sandwiches into a salad. Our Salads come with Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog - Large
$3.75

1/4" Lbs Hebrew National All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard & Katchup

Hot Dog - Small
$2.80

Hebrew National All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard & Katchup

Pastrami Dog - Large
$6.75

Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings Salt & Mustard. On A Hot Dog Bun

Pastrami Dog - Small
$4.80

Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings Salt & Mustard. On A Hot Dog Bun

Chips & Yummies

Chips

Dirty Kettle Chips - Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious combination of sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Dirty Kettle Potato Chips - Sea Salted
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Sea Salt that will be sure to please!

Dirty Kettle Style Chips - Funky Fusion
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious fusion of tangy barbeque, salt & vinegar and other seasonings.

Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips - Jalapeno Heat
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of jalapeno for a subtle heat that will be sure to please!

Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips - Maui Onion
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of sweet Maui onion that will be sure to please!

Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips - Mesquite BBQ
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Mesquite Barbeque that will be sure to please!

Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Salt & Vinegar that will be sure to please!

Dirty Kettle Style Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar
$1.50

"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Sour Cream & Onion that will be sure to please!

DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
$1.00

Experience the essence of boldness with our irresistible nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips, proudly brought to you by DORITOS. Are you ready to embark on a flavor-packed journey that will create unforgettable moments? Reach for a bag of DORITOS tortilla chips and get ready to savor an unforgettable snacking adventure. Whether you choose to share these bold chips with friends or indulge solo, you're in for an extraordinary snacking experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Dive into the world of bold flavors at DeFranko's today!

LAY'S® BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
$1.00

It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. Then we add the spicy sweetness of BBQ sauce. So every LAY'S® potato chip is perfectly crispy and delicious. Happiness in Every Bite.®

LAY'S® Classic Potato Chips
$1.00

It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. So every LAY'S® potato chip is perfectly crispy and full of fresh potato taste. Happiness in Every Bite.®

Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips
$1.00

A blend of rich, velvety cheddar with smooth, creamy sour cream flavor.

Yummies

Potato Salad
$2.75
Jelly Bellies
$1.50
Oreo Cookies
$1.00
Madeleines ( 2 pc )
$1.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi
$2.40+
Diet Pepsi
$2.40+
Dr. Pepper
$2.40+
Mug Root Beer
$2.40+
Starry
$2.40+
Pink Lemonade
$2.40+
Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream
$2.40+
Stubborn Pineapple Cream
$2.40+

Bottled Drinks

Arrow Head Bottle
$1.45
Crush Orange Soda - 12 oz glass bottle
$2.50

Crush Orange Soda - Made in Mexico, 12 fl. oz. glass bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Black Cherry
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Celray
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Cream
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Diet Black Cherry
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Diet Cream
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Ginger Ale
$2.50
Dr. Brown - Root Beer
$2.50
Dr. Pepper Bottle
$2.50

As authentic as a vintage "I'm a Pepper®" tee, Dr Pepper is always original. A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper.

LIFEWTR Purified Water - 23.7 oz Bottle
$2.75

Purified water. Electrolytes for perfect taste. Our 7-step, enhanced filtration process removes impurities to create pristine water. We then add a balanced blend of electrolytes for a pure taste—so your body can easily drink in the refreshing hydration and thrive.

Pepsi Bottle
$2.50

Sides

Side of Onions
$2.00
Side of Pepperoncinis
Side of Pickles
$2.00
Side of Red Onions
$2.00
Side Of Tomatoes
$2.00
Side Of Veggies
$2.00
Side of Yellow Pepper
Potato Salad
$2.75