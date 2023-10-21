Tiny, old-school sandwich shop preparing heaping hot & cold sub sandwiches for 40+ years.
DeFranko's Submarines
Subs
Large
Slice Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped with Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Roast Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo . On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Turkey Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Mortadella, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Mortadella, Salami, Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Slice Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Pepperoni Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Tuna Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Chicken Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Chicken Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Capocollo Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Salami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Pepper Steak & Bell Peppers Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Meatballs Topped With Marinara Sauce, Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomato & Onions Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Italian Sausage With Cooked Bell Peppers & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Corn Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Small
Slice Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped with Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Roast Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo . On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Turkey Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Mortadella, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Mortadella, Salami, Ham & Provolone CheeseTopped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Slice Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Pepperoni Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Tuna Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Chicken Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Chicken Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Capocollo Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Salami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Pepper Steak & Bell Peppers Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Meatballs Topped With Marinara Sauce, Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomato & Onions Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Italian Sausage With Cooked Bell Peppers & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Corn Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
DeMini
Slice Ham & Provolone Cheese Topped with Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Turkey Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Mortadella, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Mortadella, Salami, Ham & Provolone CheeseTopped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFrankos Original Italian Roll.
Slice Pepperoni Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Chicken Breast Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Chicked Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Tuna Salad Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Slice Provolone Cheese Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Sliced Roast Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mayo . On DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Pepper Steak & Bell Peppers Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Meatballs Topped With Marinara Sauce, Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomato & Onions Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Hot Sliced Corn Beef Topped With Hand Chopped Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings, Salt & Mustard. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Italian Sausage With Cooked Bell Peppers & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Italian Herb Seasonings & Salt. On A Steamed DeFranko's Original Italian Roll.
Salads
Mortadello, Salami, Capacola, Ham & Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Provolone Cheese , Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.
Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.
Turkey Breast, Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.
Make It A Salad - Turn any of our sandwiches into a salad. Our Salads come with Provolone Cheese, Olives, Artichokes, Red Onion & Tomatoes on a bed of Baby Greens.
Hot Dogs
1/4" Lbs Hebrew National All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard & Katchup
Hebrew National All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard & Katchup
Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings Salt & Mustard. On A Hot Dog Bun
Hot Sliced Pastrami Topped With Hand Chopped Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Oil Dressing, Italian Herb Seasonings Salt & Mustard. On A Hot Dog Bun
Chips & Yummies
Chips
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious combination of sea salt and cracked black pepper.
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Sea Salt that will be sure to please!
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious fusion of tangy barbeque, salt & vinegar and other seasonings.
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of jalapeno for a subtle heat that will be sure to please!
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of sweet Maui onion that will be sure to please!
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Mesquite Barbeque that will be sure to please!
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Salt & Vinegar that will be sure to please!
"Dirty" tells the story of a humble potato fresh from the earth, sliced and cooked the same way it's been done since 1986. We leave some of the peel on to give them their "Dirty" nature for a crunchier, tastier kettle-style potato chip. These mouthwatering kettle potato chips are prepared to delight you with their delicious taste of Sour Cream & Onion that will be sure to please!
Experience the essence of boldness with our irresistible nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips, proudly brought to you by DORITOS. Are you ready to embark on a flavor-packed journey that will create unforgettable moments? Reach for a bag of DORITOS tortilla chips and get ready to savor an unforgettable snacking adventure. Whether you choose to share these bold chips with friends or indulge solo, you're in for an extraordinary snacking experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Dive into the world of bold flavors at DeFranko's today!
It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. Then we add the spicy sweetness of BBQ sauce. So every LAY'S® potato chip is perfectly crispy and delicious. Happiness in Every Bite.®
It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. So every LAY'S® potato chip is perfectly crispy and full of fresh potato taste. Happiness in Every Bite.®
A blend of rich, velvety cheddar with smooth, creamy sour cream flavor.
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Crush Orange Soda - Made in Mexico, 12 fl. oz. glass bottle
As authentic as a vintage "I'm a Pepper®" tee, Dr Pepper is always original. A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper.
Purified water. Electrolytes for perfect taste. Our 7-step, enhanced filtration process removes impurities to create pristine water. We then add a balanced blend of electrolytes for a pure taste—so your body can easily drink in the refreshing hydration and thrive.