Deja Brew Cafe 10013 North Main Street


Pastry

Donut

$1.49

cake pop

$1.99

Dozen donuts

$14.99

Muffin

$1.49+

Bagle

$1.99

everything bagel

$2.49

Half Dozen Donut

$7.99

Egg bites

$2.99+

Cinnamon roll

$1.49

Danish bites

$1.99

Danish

$2.29

Breakfast

Burrito - Bacon

$3.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Burrito - Sausage

$3.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Grits Bowl - Bacon

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Grits Bowl - Sausage

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Croissant - bacon

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Croissant - sausage

$4.99

sausage egg and cheese

Lunch

Italian Sub

$8.99

peporoni , provolone , salami , ham , lettuce , tomato , mayo.

Club Sub

$8.99

Provolone, Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo.

Turkey and bacon Sub

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone.

Ham and cheese sub

$8.99

Ham, American Cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Lettuce, cheese, bacon, ranch.

Ceaser Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan, ceaser dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken, cheese, lettuce and ranch

Buffalo dip plate

$7.99

Drinks

Latte

$4.59+

Cappuccino

$3.59+

House

$2.09+

Americano

$2.29+

Cold Brew

$2.79+

Tea

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Tummy Juice

$1.29

juice

$1.49

Smart water

$1.99

Coke

$2.29

Specialty Coffee

$4.79+

White Mocha/ Mocha / Brown Sugar

Extras

$0.75