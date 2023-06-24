Deja Brew Cafe 10013 North Main Street
Pastry
Breakfast
Lunch
Italian Sub
$8.99
peporoni , provolone , salami , ham , lettuce , tomato , mayo.
Club Sub
$8.99
Provolone, Ham, Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo.
Turkey and bacon Sub
$8.99
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone.
Ham and cheese sub
$8.99
Ham, American Cheese.
Chicken Wrap
$7.99
Lettuce, cheese, bacon, ranch.
Ceaser Wrap
$7.99
Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan, ceaser dressing
Buffalo Wrap
$7.99
Buffalo Chicken, cheese, lettuce and ranch
Buffalo dip plate
$7.99
Deja Brew Cafe 10013 North Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 462-2739
10013 North Main Street, Nahunta, GA 31553
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM