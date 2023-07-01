DeJuan's
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Crispy Calamari
Tossed in a Gremolata Sauce, served with a Remoulade Sauce
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Served with a Remoulade Sauce
Deep Fried King Crab Bites APP
Slider Flight
Turkey, Tri-Tip steak, Salmon w/ kettle chips
Truffle Fries
Charcuterie Board
Fresh assortment of cheeses, meats, fruits, crackers, jams, fresh veggies, etc.
Signature Wings
Chicken wings tossed in our signature spice blend served with your choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
Regular Fries
Shrimp Tacos
Steak Tacos
Pulled Turkey Tacos
Seafood
Steamed King Crab Legs
King's Platter
12oz Cold Water Lobster Tail
Twin Lobster Tail
Two 4oz cold water lobster tails
Crispy Skin Salmon
Roasted Potatoes, and Fire Roasted Broccolini
Whole Island Red Snapper
Long Grain Rice with a Thyme Infusion, sautéed Julian vegetables Takes 30+ Minutes
Branzino Fillet
Signature Steaks Classic Cuts
Main Filet Mignon 11 oz
14oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve
Petite Filet Mignon 8 oz
10oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve
Bone-in Filet Mignon 20 oz
Bone-in Ribeye 20 oz
22oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve
Boneless Delmonico Ribeye 14 oz
14oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve
Prime New York Strip 16 oz
16oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve
Top Sirloin
Tomahawk Ribeye Steak 35 oz
Classic Entrees
Pasta
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cream sauce flamed grilled tomatoes, roasted asparagus tops
Tri-Tip Steak Pasta
Aglio Olio, fire roasted artichoke, roasted tomatoes, flamed grilled peppers
Deep Seafood Pasta
Prawns, mussels, king crab, lobster meat, calamari served over handmade pasta| garlic wine butter sauce
Vegan
TURKEY
Soup
Sides
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Served withCreamy Slaw, Pickles and Spicy Mayo.
Salmon Sandwich
Blackened Salmon Fillet, with a Dill lemon Aïoli
Signature Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich
Herb Crusted Toasted French Roll, Melted Provolone cheese, steak au jus
Surf & Turf Burger
Turkey Burger
DeJuans PB&J
Lunch Menu
Soups
Sandwiches
BLT (Pork Bacon)
BLT (Turkey Bacon)
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy Homemade Chicken salad, served on a buttery croissant
Turkey & Swiss Croissant
Slow Roasted Turkey Breast seasoned sliced on a croissant