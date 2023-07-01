Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Tossed in a Gremolata Sauce, served with a Remoulade Sauce

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$25.00

Served with a Remoulade Sauce

Deep Fried King Crab Bites APP

$29.00

Slider Flight

$19.00

Turkey, Tri-Tip steak, Salmon w/ kettle chips

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Fresh assortment of cheeses, meats, fruits, crackers, jams, fresh veggies, etc.

Signature Wings

$17.00

Chicken wings tossed in our signature spice blend served with your choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

Regular Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Turkey Tacos

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Turkey Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Turkey Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Seafood

Steamed King Crab Legs

$75.00+

King's Platter

$85.00

12oz Cold Water Lobster Tail

Twin Lobster Tail

$32.00

Two 4oz cold water lobster tails

Crispy Skin Salmon

$29.00

Roasted Potatoes, and Fire Roasted Broccolini

Whole Island Red Snapper

$69.00

Long Grain Rice with a Thyme Infusion, sautéed Julian vegetables Takes 30+ Minutes

Branzino Fillet

$49.00

Signature Steaks Classic Cuts

Main Filet Mignon 11 oz

$69.00

14oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve

Petite Filet Mignon 8 oz

$49.00

10oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve

Bone-in Filet Mignon 20 oz

$78.00Out of stock

Bone-in Ribeye 20 oz

$67.00Out of stock

22oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve

Boneless Delmonico Ribeye 14 oz

$60.00

14oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve

Prime New York Strip 16 oz

$60.00

16oz USDA Prime Angus Reserve

Top Sirloin

$29.00

Tomahawk Ribeye Steak 35 oz

$99.00

Classic Entrees

Porterhouse Lamb Loin 8 oz

$32.00

Two 5oz Lamb Loins Complemented with Roasted pears with balsamic and honey jus, and roasted asparagus tops

Chicken Breast Entree

$25.00

Pan Seared Chicken, served over our house seasoned rice and Sautéd broccolini

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops

$35.00

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Cream sauce flamed grilled tomatoes, roasted asparagus tops

Tri-Tip Steak Pasta

$35.00

Aglio Olio, fire roasted artichoke, roasted tomatoes, flamed grilled peppers

Deep Seafood Pasta

$89.00Out of stock

Prawns, mussels, king crab, lobster meat, calamari served over handmade pasta| garlic wine butter sauce

Vegan

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

Pulled Pork (Jackfruit)

$15.00Out of stock

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

House Salad

$10.25

Thai Salad

$10.25

TURKEY

Pulled Turkey Tacos

$15.00

Smothered Turkey Chops

$30.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Turkey Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Salads

Classic Salad

$10.25+

Vegan Thai Salad

$10.25+

Ceasar Salad

$10.25+

Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00+

Vegetable Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Lobster & Prawn Bisque

$10.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$8.00+

Sides

House Seasoned Rice

$8.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Red Skin Potatoes

$9.00

White Rice

$8.00

Mushroom Medley

$9.00

Applesauce

$6.00

Sweet Baked Potato

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Fries

$8.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Served withCreamy Slaw, Pickles and Spicy Mayo.

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Fillet, with a Dill lemon Aïoli

Signature Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Herb Crusted Toasted French Roll, Melted Provolone cheese, steak au jus

Surf & Turf Burger

$23.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

DeJuans PB&J

$21.00

Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Fresh assortment of cheeses, meats, fruits, crackers, jams, fresh veggies, etc.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$17.00

Signature Wings

$17.00

Chicken wings tossed in our signature spice blend served with your choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

Slider Flight

$19.00

Turkey, Tri-Tip steak, Salmon w/ kettle chips

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Soups

Vegetable Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

Lobster & Prawn Bisque

$10.00+

French Onion Soup

$8.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$8.00+

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.25

House Salad

$10.25

Vegan Thai Salad

$10.25

Sandwiches

BLT (Pork Bacon)

$12.00

BLT (Turkey Bacon)

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Creamy Homemade Chicken salad, served on a buttery croissant

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Served withCreamy Slaw, Pickles and Spicy Mayo.

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Salmon Fillet, with a Dill lemon Aïoli

Signature Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Herb Crusted Toasted French Roll, Melted Provolone cheese, steak au jus

Surf & Turf Burger

$23.00

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$15.00

Slow Roasted Turkey Breast seasoned sliced on a croissant

Turkey Burger

$15.00

DeJuans PB&J

$21.00

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Turkey Tacos

$15.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Vegan

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Pulled Pork (Jackfruit)

$15.00Out of stock

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

All Turkey Everything

Pulled Turkey Tacos

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Turkey Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Turkey Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Sides

Applesauce

$6.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Fries (Plain)

$8.00

Mushroom Medley

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

House Rice

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Turkey Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Turkey Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Beer & Wine

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Michelob ULTRA

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Red Stripe

$5.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Heineken 0.0%

$5.00

O'Doul's

$5.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer

Nutrl

$7.00

Red Wine

House Pinot Noir (on Tap)

$12.00Out of stock

House Cabernet

$12.00+

Sweet Red (Glass)

$11.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

White Wine

House Chardonnay (on Tap)

$12.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Moscato

$11.00+

Chardonnay

$12.00+Out of stock

Reisling

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$12.00+

Belaire Rosé

$129.00

Don Perignom

$399.00

IPA & Craft Beer

Triple Jam

$8.00

Bartoberfest

$8.00

Saucy & Juicy

$9.00

Saucy Brownie Batter

$9.00

Bottled Wine

Merlot- Cotarella

$34.00

Merlot- Tour De By

$66.00

Cab- Meiomi

$26.00

Cab- Signorello

$102.00

Cab- Darioush

$192.00

Moscato- Ceretto

$27.00

Sauv Blanc- Stoneleigh

$20.00

Sauv Blanc- Cakebread

$48.00

Sauv Blanc- Quattro

$40.00

Riesling- Schmitt

$15.00

Red Blend- Harvey & Harriet

$40.00

Red Blend- Prisoner

$62.00

Italian- Brunello

$108.00

Italian- Chianti

$28.00

Chard- Frank Family

$56.00

Chard- Cakebread

$66.00

Pinot Grigio-Ferrari

$20.00

Pinot Noir- Meiomi

$25.00

Pinot Grigio- Coppola

$18.00

Liquor

Vodka

3 Olives Grape

$10.00+

Kettle One

$12.00+

Absolut Citron

$10.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00+

Ciroc Peach

$12.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00+

Ciroc Apple

$12.00+

House Vodka - Absolut

$10.00+

Absolut

$10.00+

Ciroc

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Gin

Hendricks

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Beefeater

$8.00+

Empress

$8.00+

House Gin

$8.00+

Rum

Barcardi Silver

$8.00+

Bumbu

$12.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00+

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00+

Meyers Dark Rum

$7.00+

Tequila

Deleon Anejo

$15.00+

Deleon Silver

$13.00+

Patron Reposado

$14.00+

House Tequila

$7.00

Lobos Reposado

$15.00

Milagro

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

1800 Gold

$8.00

Lobos Silver

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

House - Evan Williams

$8.00

1792

$14.00

Suntory Japanese Whisky

$10.00

Weller Antique 107

$14.00

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jameson Orange

$8.00+

Suntory Japanese Whisky

$10.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00+

Woodford

$0.00+

Bulliet Rye

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Eagle Rare

$0.00+

Buffalo Trace

$0.00+

Uncle Nearest 1884

$0.00+

Basil Haydens 10 Year

$0.00+

Bulliet

$10.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$12.00+

Knob Creek Small Batch

$14.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$0.00+

Cown Apple

$8.00+

Jack

$8.00+

Jack Honey

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Crown Black

$8.00+

Scotch Whisky

Dewars

$8.00+

Macallan 12

$13.00+

Glenlivet 12

$13.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$25.00+

Cognac

Courvoisier

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessy Privilege

$14.00+

Hennessy

$10.00+

Dusse

$14.00+

Cocktails

Standard Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Ocean Blue (Blue MF)

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mai tai

$14.00

French 75

$15.00

House Cocktails

Dejuan's Old Fashion

$15.00

The Red Moon

$14.00

Route A1A

$14.00

Top Shelf Long island

$16.00

Strawberry Mint Mule

$15.00

White Russian

$14.00

Disaronno Sour

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Big Blue Lemonade

$15.00

The Homegrown

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mocktails

The Designated DeJuan

$5.00

Dejuan's Special Tea

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

The Virgin Mary

$6.00

Martinis

Chocolate Lovers Martini

$15.00

Nutty Espresso Martini

$15.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Classic Martini

$14.00

Passion Fruit Martini

$15.00

Lavendar Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Sidecar Martini

$15.00

Suite 100 Martini

$15.00

Downtown Cosmo

$14.00

Cloudy Martini

$14.00

Margarita's

The Fruity Margarita

$15.00

The Hercules

$16.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

The South Main

$15.00

Sweets

Cake

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00