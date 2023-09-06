Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.37

Large Coffee

$3.26

16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.

Single Bagel

$1.75

FOOD

Breakfast Options

Order a Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich here on your choice of Bagel...

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.37

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

BEC Squared

$9.00Out of stock

Bacon, 1 egg and cheese on our bacon egg and cheese bagel

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

The Lox

$12.75

Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Orsini Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Taylor Pork, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Taylor Pork is our version of sausage from the famous NJ Taylor Pork Roll Company

The Niantic

$11.75

Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel

The Jagel Bagel

$12.00

A schmere of chipotle cream cheese, two eggs, american cheese, bacon, turkey, & lettuce.

The Shoreline

$9.75

Smoked salmon, 1 egg and provolone cheese on choice of bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$13.25Out of stock

Bacon

$3.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

One Egg

$1.50

The Margiotta

$12.75Out of stock

Chile Relleno

$10.25

Bagel

For Bulk Order Half Dozen & Dozen Bagels (SEE BELOW).

Single Bagel

$1.75

Bacon

Hash Brown

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Dirt Bomb

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Molasses Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Christmas Fruit And Nut Bread

$9.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Youthful Glow Green

$8.00

Power greens, baby spinach, apple juice, cucumber, fresh squeezed lemon juice, banana and fresh ginger.

Mango Pineapple

$8.00

Mango, banana, pineapple and almond milk.

Mixed berry

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries and almond milk.

Strawberry & Banana

$8.00

Small Cream Cheese (4 ounces)

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz

$2.75

Butter 4 Oz

$2.25

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.25

Vegetable Cream Cheese 4oz

$2.75

Scallion Cream Cheese 4oz

$2.75

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cream Cheese 4 Oz

$2.75

Chipotle Cream Cheese 4oz

$2.75Out of stock

Large Cream Cheese (8 ounces)

Plain Cream Cheese 8 Oz

$4.50

Veggie 8 Oz

$5.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cream Cheese 8 Oz

$5.50

Chipotle Cream Cheese 8 Oz

$5.50Out of stock

Scallion Cream Cheese 8 Oz

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 8 Oz

$6.25

Jelly 8 Oz

$4.00

Butter 8 oz

$5.50

Sides

Bacon

$2.00Out of stock

Hash Browns

$2.00

Taylor Pork Side

$2.00Out of stock

Avocado

$1.50Out of stock

Lox Quarter Pound

$5.00

Sausage Patty

$2.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Small Coffee

$2.51

Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.

Large Coffee

$3.26

16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.

Cold Brew

$3.75

12 Oz Perkatory Whole Bean Bags

$16.00Out of stock

Monster

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock