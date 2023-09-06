Deke's Bagels Guilford 1013 Boston Post Rd
FOOD
Breakfast Options
Order a Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich here on your choice of Bagel...
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
$7.37
Egg Sandwich
$6.00
BEC Squared
$9.00Out of stock
Bacon, 1 egg and cheese on our bacon egg and cheese bagel
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
$8.75
The Lox
$12.75
Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.
Orsini Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$9.50
Taylor Pork, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
$9.50
Taylor Pork is our version of sausage from the famous NJ Taylor Pork Roll Company
The Niantic
$11.75
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
The Jagel Bagel
$12.00
A schmere of chipotle cream cheese, two eggs, american cheese, bacon, turkey, & lettuce.
The Shoreline
$9.75
Smoked salmon, 1 egg and provolone cheese on choice of bagel
Breakfast Burrito
$13.25Out of stock
Bacon
$3.00
Hash Browns
$2.00
One Egg
$1.50
The Margiotta
$12.75Out of stock
Chile Relleno
$10.25
Bagel
For Bulk Order Half Dozen & Dozen Bagels (SEE BELOW).
Baked Goods
Blueberry Muffin
$2.50
Dirt Bomb
$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.50Out of stock
Molasses Cookie
$2.75Out of stock
Bread Pudding
$3.00Out of stock
Blueberry Pie
$3.00Out of stock
Christmas Fruit And Nut Bread
$9.50Out of stock
Coffee Cake
$3.75
Cheddar Scallion Biscuit
$3.00Out of stock
Smoothies
Small Cream Cheese (4 ounces)
Large Cream Cheese (8 ounces)
Sides
DRINKS
Small Coffee
$2.51
Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.
Large Coffee
$3.26
16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.
Cold Brew
$3.75
12 Oz Perkatory Whole Bean Bags
$16.00Out of stock
Monster
$2.75
Hot Chocolate
$2.00Out of stock
Deke's Bagels Guilford 1013 Boston Post Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 739-9509
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7:30AM