Bar Menu

Tequila

Jose Silver

$8.00

Mid Shelf Tequlia

Jose Gold

$6.00

Mid Shelf Tequlia

Patron Silver

$10.00

Top Shelf Tequila

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Top Shelf Tequila

1800 Sliver Tequlia

$8.00

Mid Shelf Tequlia

1800 Coconut Tequlia

$8.00

Mid Shelf Tequlia

Herradura Repo

$11.00

Top Shelf Tequlia

Juarez Silver

$5.00

Well Tequlia

Juarez Silver

$9.00

Jose Silver

$11.00

Jose Gold

$11.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$15.00

1800 Sliver Tequlia

$11.00

1800 Coconut Tequlia

$11.00

Whiskey

Fireball Whiskey

$7.00

Mid Shelf Whiskey

KD Whiskey

$5.00

Well Whiskey

Crown Royal

$7.00

Mid Shelf Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Mid Shelf Whiskey

Jim Beam

$7.00

Mid Shelf Whiskey

Crown Apple

$7.00

Mid Shelf Whiskey

TX Whiskey

$9.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

TX Bourbon

$9.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

Woodford

$10.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

Rebecca Creek

$10.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

Buchanahs

$8.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Sagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

skrewball

$7.00

Fireball Whiskey

$10.00

KD Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

TX Whiskey

$15.00

TX Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford

$15.00

Rebecca Creek

$15.00

Herradura Repo

$15.00

Buchanahs

$15.00

Dewars White Label

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Top Shelf Gin

Skol Gin

$5.00

Well Gin

Tanqueray

$15.00

Skol Gin

$9.00

Vodka

Skol Vodka

$5.00

Well Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Mid Shelf Vodka

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Mid Shelf Vodka

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Mid Shelf Vodka

Titos

$7.00

Mid Shelf Vodka

Ketel One

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Skol Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Rum

Malibu

$7.00

Mid Shelf Rum

Captian Morgan

$7.00

Mid Shelf Rum

Rico Bay

$5.00

Well Rum

Malibu

$11.00

Captian Morgan

$11.00

Rico Bay

$9.00

Cocktail

House Margarita

$6.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

White/Pink Tea Shot

$9.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Top Shelf Ranch Water

$12.00

lemon drop

$8.00

The Wildcat

$9.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Lite

$4.50

Coors Original

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Permier

$6.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Imperial

$6.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

Lone Star

$4.50

Mic Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Mix Bucket

$25.00

Modelo

$6.00

Revolver Blood&Honey

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Yuingling

$6.00

Jalisco

$6.00

Shiner Blonde

$6.00

Michelada

$7.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

Ultra Infusion

$4.50

Hopadillo

$6.00

Love Street

$6.00

Yuenyling Flight

$6.00

Seltzer

Ranchwater

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Wine

Merlot

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Liqueur

Cointreau

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

peach schnapps

$6.00

Non-Alcholic Beverages

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Bar Snacks

Chips

$2.50

8/4/23 Concert Tickets

$20.00 ticket

$20.00

Brunch Cocktail

Brunch Compo Mimosa

$2.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Michelada

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Drink Specials

Corona bottle

$2.50

Happy Hour Domestic Beer

$3.00

Happy Hour Import Beer

$4.00

Ranch Water

$2.50

Food Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole

$6.99+

Brisket Queso

$7.99+

Fire Roasted Corn

$5.25+

House Queso

$6.99+

Housemade Chips & Salsa

$4.15

Breakfast

House Tacos

$4.00

DNT Breakfast Taco

$4.00

House Burritos

$5.00

Tex Mex Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Skirt Steak Fajita Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Breakfast Chile Relleno

$10.99

Menudo

$14.00

Sunday Brunch

$15.00

Sunday brunch concert

$40.00

Bulk Items

Blue Corn Chips 1LB

$8.00

Tortillas 1 Dozen

$6.00

Burrito/Bowls

Southwest Burrito

$13.99

House Burrito

$10.99+

Rio Grande Burrito

$13.50+

House Bowl

$10.99

Rio Grande Bowl

$13.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.50

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.50

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.25

House Specials

Smoked Chile Relleno

$21.50

Mesquite Grilled Fajitas

$23.00

Kids Menu

Kids Basket

$5.75

Kids Burrito

$4.75

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.75

Kids Nachos

$4.75

Kids Quesadilla

$4.75

Kids Taco

$4.75

Nachos

House Nachos

$12.99

Southwest Nachos

$14.99

Quesadillas

Tex-Mex Quesadilla

$14.50

Del Norte Quesadillas

$14.75

Salads

Fajita Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Avacado Bacon Burger

$13.50

House Burger

$11.50

Chop Beef Sandwich

$15.00

House Torta

$13.50

A La Carte

Smoked Brisket

$24.00

Skirt Steak Fajita

$26.00

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Roasted Pork

$18.00

Ground Beef

$18.00

Smoked Sausage

$18.00

1\2 lb fajita steak

$14.00

Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$6.99Out of stock

Ground Beef Taco

$5.50

Del Norte Taco

$5.50

Roasted Pork Taco

$5.50

Blackened Fish Taco

$6.99

Smoked Brisket Taco

$6.99

Skirt Steak Fajita Taco

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.50

Special of the Day

Baked Potato & Tea

$14.00