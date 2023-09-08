Del Norte Tacos 101 E Hwy 171
Bar Menu
Tequila
Jose Silver
$8.00
Mid Shelf Tequlia
Jose Gold
$6.00
Mid Shelf Tequlia
Patron Silver
$10.00
Top Shelf Tequila
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Top Shelf Tequila
1800 Sliver Tequlia
$8.00
Mid Shelf Tequlia
1800 Coconut Tequlia
$8.00
Mid Shelf Tequlia
Herradura Repo
$11.00
Top Shelf Tequlia
Juarez Silver
$5.00
Well Tequlia
cocktail upcharge
$3.00
Juarez Silver
$9.00
Jose Silver
$11.00
Jose Gold
$11.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Milagro Silver
$15.00
1800 Sliver Tequlia
$11.00
1800 Coconut Tequlia
$11.00
Whiskey
Fireball Whiskey
$7.00
Mid Shelf Whiskey
KD Whiskey
$5.00
Well Whiskey
Crown Royal
$7.00
Mid Shelf Whiskey
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Mid Shelf Whiskey
Jim Beam
$7.00
Mid Shelf Whiskey
Crown Apple
$7.00
Mid Shelf Whiskey
TX Whiskey
$9.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
TX Bourbon
$9.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Woodford
$10.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Rebecca Creek
$10.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Buchanahs
$8.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Dewars White Label
$8.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
Weller Special Reserve
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jameson Orange
$9.00
Sagrams 7
$7.00
Skrewball
$7.00
Old Fashioned Upcharge
$3.00
Cocktail Upcharge
$3.00
Red Bull Upcharge
$2.00
skrewball
$7.00
Fireball Whiskey
$10.00
KD Whiskey
$9.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Crown Apple
$11.00
TX Whiskey
$15.00
TX Bourbon
$14.00
Woodford
$15.00
Rebecca Creek
$15.00
Herradura Repo
$15.00
Buchanahs
$15.00
Dewars White Label
$15.00
Weller Special Reserve
$8.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jameson Orange
$11.00
Skrewball
$11.00
Gin
Vodka
Skol Vodka
$5.00
Well Vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon
$7.00
Mid Shelf Vodka
Deep Eddy Lime
$7.00
Mid Shelf Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$7.00
Mid Shelf Vodka
Titos
$7.00
Mid Shelf Vodka
Ketel One
$9.00
cocktail upcharge
$3.00
Red Bull Upcharge
$2.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Skol Vodka
$9.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$11.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$11.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$11.00
Titos
$11.00
Ketel One
$15.00
Rum
Cocktail
Beer
Bud Light
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Coors Lite
$4.50
Coors Original
$4.50
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Corona Permier
$6.00
Domestic Bucket
$20.00
Dos XX
$6.00
Estrella
$6.00
Imperial
$6.00
Import Bucket
$25.00
Lone Star
$4.50
Mic Ultra
$4.50
Miller Lite
$4.50
Mix Bucket
$25.00
Modelo
$6.00
Revolver Blood&Honey
$6.00
Shiner
$6.00
Yuingling
$6.00
Jalisco
$6.00
Shiner Blonde
$6.00
Michelada
$7.00
Dallas Blonde
$6.00
Ultra Infusion
$4.50
Hopadillo
$6.00
Love Street
$6.00
Yuenyling Flight
$6.00
Liqueur
Non-Alcholic Beverages
Bar Snacks
8/4/23 Concert Tickets
Drink Specials
Food Menu
Appetizers
Breakfast
Burrito/Bowls
House Specials
Kids Menu
A La Carte
Tacos
Special of the Day
Del Norte Tacos 101 E Hwy 171 Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 526-0461
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM