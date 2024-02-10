Del Pez Mexican Gastropub Del Pez Glen Mills
Guacs
- Del Pez Guac$13.50
diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno
- Diablo Guac$16.00
lump crab, serrano, arbol sauce, lime, fried habaneros
- Granada Guac$16.00
mango, jicama, bell pepper, pomegranate, red onion, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Guac Flight$20.00
sampler of Del Pez, Diablo, and Granada Guacs
- Octopus Guac$19.00
spanish char-grilled octopus, 3-day citrus chile marinade, onion, tomato, aji amarillo
Starters
- Ahi Poke Taco Bites$14.00
3 wonton taco shells, ahi tuna, sweet soy, lime juice, red cabbage, cebollines, aji amarillo
- Beer Cheese Dip$8.00
New Belgium Fat Tire, tobacco onions, warm corn tortilla chips
- Carnitas Fries$14.00
fry pile, pulled pork, pickled red onion, cilantro, beer cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
queso mixto, crema fresca
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
hand pulled seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese mix, shaved lettuce, tomato, crema fresca, guacamole
- Crab Quesadilla$18.00
lump crab, oaxaca cheese mix, guacamole, chipotle aioli
- Dip Sampler$9.50
salsa verde crudo, beer cheese, house made corn cake, warm tortilla chips
- Grande Nachos$16.00
black beans, shaved lettuce, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese mix, tomato, cilantro, tomatillo-cilantro espuma, aji amarillo
- Guajillo Wings$16.50+
10 wings, char-grilled, chipotle blue cheese
- Half Order Nachos$10.00
black beans, shaved lettuce, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos, cheddar cheese mix, tomato, cilantro, tomatillo-cilantro espuma, aji amarillo
Detroit Style Pizza
- Kennett Garcia$14.00
roasted local mushrooms, arugula, street corn, chili aioli, mozzarella-chihuahua and goat cheese, basil-arbol marinara
- Frida Lee-Jon$18.00
crispy bacon, marinated shrimp, scallions, mozzarella-chihuahua cheese, chipotle horseradish sauce
- Pepe-Pastor$15.00
house made pastor, pepperoni, brick oven roasted pineapple, serrano aioli, chihuahua and parmesan cheese, basil-arbol marinara
- Mexicali Margherita$14.00
fresh basil, cherry tomato, bacon marmalade, honey-habanero drizzle, fresh mozzarella, basil-arbol marinara
Signature Tacos
- Primo Rib Tacos$7.50
braised short rib, fries, pickled cabbage, cebollines, chipotle aioli, beer cheese, flour and crispy corn tortilla
- Texas BBQ Taco$6.50
shredded pork, BBQ chilli sauce, charro beans, cabbage slaw, crispy tobacco onions, flour and crispy corn tortilla
- Cancun Shrimp Taco$7.00
grilled cheese flour tortillas, sauteed shrimp, bacon, purple cabbage, black bean-corn salsa, pickled red onion, tomato, chipotle ranch
- Baja Mahi Taco$7.50
beer-battered mahi, pickled purple cabbage, lemon, aji amarillo, flour tortilla, bibb lettuce wrap
- Pulco Pulpo Taco$8.50
grilled Spanish octopus, red cabbage, mango salsa, serrano aioli, cebollines, flour and crispy corn tortilla
- Shrimp Gobernador Taco$8.00
grilled shrimp, bacon, grilled onion, raosted poblano peppers, chili oil, oaxaca cheese, avocado dipping sauce, folded-grilled cheese flour tortilla
- Farmers Taco$7.00
seasonal mushrooms mix, inca potato, morita sauce, crispy wonton strips, mozzarella cheese-flour tortilla
- Crispy Cauliflower Taco$7.00
deep fried cauliflower, mixed cabbage, buffalo sauce, roasted corn, crema, avocado, jalapeno aioli, cilantro on a flour tortilla
Street Tacos
- Grilled Steak Street Tacos$15.00
3 tacos with marinated grilled steak, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa roja
- Carnitas Street Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with shredded pork, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde crudo
- Grilled Chicken Street Tacos$14.00
3 tacos with marinated chicken breast, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and salsa verde taqueria
- Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$15.00
3 tacos with grilled shrimp, shaved cabbage, spanish onion, cilantro, radish, and chipotle aioli
Sides
- Mexican Street Corn$8.50
roasted corn off the cob, chipotle aioil, queso blanco, chili piquin
- Chips and Housemade Salsa$3.00
- Personal Guac$5.00
- House Made Corn Cake$4.00
- Black Beans Y Rice$4.00
- Sweet Plantain Skillet$5.00
fried plantains, queso fresco, crema fresca
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
crisp romaine, cotija cheese, caesar dressing (from Tijuana), crispy tortilla strips
- Side Chopped Salad$7.00
crisp romaine, red onion, roasted pepitas, plum tomato, cucumber, corn, queso fresco
- Red rice$3.00
- White rice$3.00
- Black beans$3.00
- Fries$3.00
- Flight chips$3.00
Big Salads & Soup
Fajitas
- Marinated Chicken Breast Fajita$17.00
marinated chicken breast, red pepper, poblano chilis, onions, flour tortillas
- Classic Hangar Steak Fajita$19.00
marinated hangar steak, red pepper, poblano chilis, onions, flour tortillas
- Grilled Gulf Shrimp Fajita$21.00
blackened gulf shrimp, red pepper, poblano chilis, onions, flour tortillas
- Mushroom Fajita$17.00
portobello mushrooms, red pepper, poblano chilis, onions, flour tortillas
Platos Ninos
Featured Entrees
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
sourdough, ancho seasoning, cheddar, pickles, romaine, onion, bacon, tomato, guacamole, chipotle mayo, fries
- Chicken Enchilladas$15.00
pulled chicken tinga, cheddar cheese mix, salsa verde, aji amarillo, crema, white rice, black beans
- Chicken Y Shrimp$18.00
seared chicken breast, grilled gulf shrimp, guajillo sauce, tomato, cilantro, red peppers, onions, melted mozzarella, house-made corn cake, red rice, charred lime, cilantro butter
- Chimichurri Salmon$24.00
north atlantic salmon filet, classic chimichurri sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Chipotle Chicken Pasta$18.00
farfalle pasta, garlic, diced asparagus, roasted red and green peppers, red onion, parmesean cheese, heavy cream, chipotle glaze
- Hamburger$11.00
angus beef, fries
- Hell's Burger$15.50
angus beef, chorizo, beer cheese, chipotle mayo, fried habaneros, pickled cabbage, fries
- Short Rib Chimichanga$19.00
slow cooked beef short rib, pickled red cabbage, coca-cola reduction, crispy fried flour tortilla, aji amarillo, beer cheese, crema, red rice
- Shrimp and Spinach Enchilada$19.00
Sauteed shrimp, baby spinach, roasted boplanos, beer cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, crema, aji amarillo
- Black Bean Burger$14.50
Housemade patty with roasted poblano, sunflower seeds, tomato, red onions, alfalfa sprouts, crispy carrot bacon, and jalapeno aioli
Dessert
Extra Sauces
- Aji amarillo$1.00
- Arbol sauce$1.00
- Azteca$1.00
- BBQ sauce$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Chimichurri Sauce$0.50
- Chipotle aioli$1.00
- Chipotle pasta sauce$3.00
- Chipotle Ranch$1.00
- Cilantro lime butter$0.50
- Crema$0.50
- Espuma$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Pint of salsa$5.00
- Salsa$0.50
- Salsa roja$0.50
- Salsa verde crudo$0.50
- Salsa verde for enchillada$0.50
- Serrano aioli$1.00
- Soy sauce$1.00
- Wing sauce$0.50