Experience Authentic Tradition & Culture of Yemen at Delah Coffee House More
Delah Coffee - Sansome St
DELAH SEPCIALTIES
- Delah Mofawar
Medium roast with cream and cardamom
- SANA'ANI
House way black coffee with cardamom
- Delah Qahwah
Light roast with ginger and cardamom0
- Jubani
light roast & husks with caramom, ginger,and cinnamon
- Qishr
Coffee Husks boiled with ginger and cinnamon
- Arabian Qahwah
Light roast boiled with cardamom
- Iced Habibi$6.75
Iced medium roast coffee chilled with cardamom
Espresso Station
TEA
Coffee&More
Refreshers & Smoothies
- Hibiscus$6.95
- Hibiscus Plus$7.95
Iced hibscus with energy drink
- Ginger lemon$6.95
- Mangorabian$6.95
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.95
- Socotra Breeze$6.95
- Yemenade$6.95
Fresh Limes blended with cream
- Dubai Refresher$6.95
Sweet with a minty touch
- Pink Socotra$6.95
Rose, lavender, shaken with mint
- Delah Dragon$6.95
- Strawberry Acai$7.45
- Pineapple Passionfruit$7.45
Pastries
- muffin$4.95
- Savory/Pies
- Turkish desserts
- Turkish Delights
- Cheesecakes
- Milk cakes
- Croissant$5.25
- Bee Bites$6.95
- Sabaya$6.95
- Macaroons$2.25
- Mini pancakes$9.95
- Beef sabyah$7.65
- Brownie Cheesecake$4.99
- Bagel w/cream cheese$3.99
- Chicken Sabaya$7.65
- Cinnamon Roll$5.95
- Grape Leaves ( Rice, Tomatoes, onions, Red peppers) 2x$5.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
- Hashbrown$2.99
- Cheesecake Croissant$5.99
- English Muffin$6.95
Delah Coffee - Sansome St Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 600-6405
Open now • Closes at 11PM