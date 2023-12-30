Delancey's Restaurant 40 Park Pl
Beverages
- Acqua Panna$6.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$5.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Cranberry$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Gingerale$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea Sweet$4.00
- Iced Tea Unsweet$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Mountain Dew$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pelegrino$6.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Pepsi Diet$4.00
- Pineapple$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Sierra Mist$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
Coffee, Tea & Cocoa
Dinner
Starters
- 6 Delancey Wings$8.00
- 12 Delancey Wings$14.00
- 18 Delancey Wings$20.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
One pound boneless chicken wings with celery and carrots; choose hot, medium, mild, sesame teriyaki, garlic parmesan, garlic butter, Thai chili, BBQ sauce, honey BBQ with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Bowl Of Chili$12.00
House-made mildly spiced chili
- Brauhaus Pretzel$13.00
Jumbo, garlic butter coated and lightly salted pretzel served with brie fondue
- Calamari$17.00
Buttermilk battered, served crispy with a jalapeño tomato dipping sauce
- Chicken Quesadillas$16.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken and cheddar jack cheese, served with house-made guacamole, pico de gallo, and thai chili dipping sauce
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
- Crispy Thai Chili Shrimp$18.00
Buttermilk battered and tossed in our house-made thai chili sauce
- French Onion Soup Crock$12.00
With imported emmental gratin cheese
- Ginger and Teriyaki Crusted Sea Scallops$18.00
Served with spicy mayonnaise and pickled ginger
- Grandma "Annie's" Meatballs$14.00
Grandma's "Gravy" topped with fresh ricotta
- Grilled Gulf Stream Shrimp$18.00
Served with black bean and corn salsa with tomato oil
- Hummus Bowl$13.00
Chickpea, garlic, and sesame spread with seasonal vegetables and pita bread
- Little Neck Steamers$17.00
Garlic and shallots in a lemon and white wine broth, garlic croutons
- Maryland Crab Cake$18.00
One 4 oz. sautéed maryland-style lump crab cake with julienne vegetables and whole grain mustard aioli
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$11.00
Served with house marinara sauce
- Nachos Supreme$17.00
Nacho chips, beef chili, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and sour cream
- Soup Du Jour$9.00
Soup of the day
Salads
- Beet and Strawberry Salad$16.00
Topped with herbed goat cheese croutons over mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Classic style tossed in house-made dressing with fresh shaved parmesan and croutons
- Classic Caprese Salad$16.00
Vine-ripened tomato with grande rotondino mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze
- Greek Salad$15.00
Crispy romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, red onions, calamata olives, feta cheese, and oregano vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Classic style tossed in house-made dressing with fresh shaved parmesan and croutons
- Side House Salad$3.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, endive and croutons over spring mix with red wine vinaigrette
- Spinach and Endive Salad$15.00
Pears, candied walnuts, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a house-made pear vinaigrette
- Toasted Almond Chicken Salad$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, toasted almonds, shaved parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, and red wine vinaigrette
- Turkey Cobb Salad$17.00
Crispy bacon, chopped egg, diced tomato with crumbled blue cheese & sliced avocado, and red wine vinaigrette
- Warm Brie Salad$16.00
Strawberries, apples, tomatoes, and toasted almonds over spring mix with red wine vinaigrette
Brick Oven Pizza
Pasta
- D-Penne Alla Vodka$22.00
Tomato sauce with light cream and finished with a shot of vodka
- D-Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$26.00
Traditional beef, veal, and pork ragù
- D-Rigatoni Con Pollo$32.00
Rigatoni pasta sautéed with garlic, oil, basil, chicken, sun-dried tomato, mushrooms in a light brown and tomato sauce with a touch of cream
- D-The Goshen Inn Pasta$32.00
Sautéed chicken, sliced cherry tomato, spinach and oregano in a garlic butter cream sauce served over cheese tortellini pasta
- Park Place Fettuccine$32.00
Shrimp, spicy chorizo sausage, grape tomatoes, spinach and Thai chili cream sauce
- Tri-Colored Cheese Tortellini$32.00
With chicken and a roasted red pepper pesto sauce
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$27.00
Mushroom cream sauce, truffle essence, shaved Parmesan
Burgers
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$18.00
Crisp bacon with an over easy egg, and American cheese
- Barbeque with Bacon$18.00
House-made BBQ sauce, smoked mozzarella, and frizzled onions
- Cheeseburger$15.00
With lettuce and tomato (with bacon add 1)
- Delancey's Burger$18.00
Swiss cheese with sautéed mushrooms and onions
- Hamburger$14.00
With lettuce and tomato (with bacon add 1)
- Pulled Pork$18.00
House-made pork, frizzled onions, and cole slaw
- Sliders$15.00
Three 2oz sliders served with frizzled onions
- South West Black Bean and Sweet Potato Burger$17.00
Avocado, pickled slaw, and chipotle mayonnaise
- The Chili Cheddar$18.00
House-made chili with cheddar jack cheese
Children's Menu
Steaks
Veal & Poultry
- Chicken Francese$30.00
Egg battered chicken breast with a lemon, garlic, and butter sauce served with chef's vegetables and choice of potato
- D-Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
- D-Veal Parmigiana$30.00
Breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
- Deanna's Chicken$33.00
Chicken cutlet sautéed in a lemon wine butter sauce and served over bacon spinach risotto
- Osso Buco$31.00
A house specialty. Pork shank osso buco with mashed potatoes, asparagus, rosemary au jus
- Pan-seared Pork Chop$36.00
Served with risotto, sautéed spinach and mushrooms marsala wine sauce
- The Delancey's Chicken$34.00
Breaded chicken, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and roasted red pepper pesto cream sauce, served with chef's vegetables and choice of potato
Seafood
- Fish and Chips$29.00
Panko crusted cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and house-cut french fries
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$31.00
Roasted garlic and sun-dried tomato basil sauce served with asparagus and roasted potatoes
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$35.00
Shrimp, clams, scallops, calamari, and mussels with fettuccine in a spicy marinara sauce
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$32.00
Seared and served rare with stir-fry vegetables and risotto
- Shrimp Sautée$32.00
Light cream and lemon butter sauce, with sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, and saffron rice
Desserts
Dinner Specials
- Steak Special$46.00
Topped with Au Poivre Sauce, Grilled Shrimp, served with Choice of Potato and Chef's Vegetables
- Scallops Special$22.00
Served over Parmesan Risotto with Scallions and Bacon
- Burrata Special$15.00
Served with Prosciutto, Strawberries, Garlic Crouton, and Cherry Tomatoes over Arugula and drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
- Pizza Special$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Drizzle
- Chilean Sea Bass$39.00
Baked with Seasoning Bread Crumbs, Topped with Tomatoes Bruschetta and Served with Chef vegetables and Roasted potatoes
- Eggplant Rollantini$25.00
Served over Spaghetti Pasta
- Shrimp Scallops Scampi$34.00
Served over Spaghetti Pasta
- Stuffed Sole$38.00
Stuffed with Crab Meat and served in a Lobster Cream Sauce with Chef's Vegetables and Choice of Potato
Sides
Bar Menu
Starters
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Served with our housemade marinara sauce
- Nachos Supreme$17.00
Nacho chips, beef chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion, and sour cream
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, blue cheese, or ranch
- Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
One pound boneless wings with celery and carrots; choice of hot, mild, sesame teriyaki, Thai chili, or BBQ sauce with a side of ranch or blue cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with housemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and Thai chili dipping sauce
Sandwiches & Wraps
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Housemade pulled pork served fresh on a brioche bun
- Delancey Wrap$16.00
Char-crusted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, and balsamic glaze
- Grilled Chicken Roma$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic glaze. Served on a kaiser roll
- Rib Eye Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
Sliced black angus rib eye, American cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Catering
Antipasto Catering
Appetizers Catering
- Small Fried Calamari$78.00
- Large Fried Calamari$118.00
- Small Stuffed Mushrooms$41.00
- Large Stuffed Mushrooms$66.00
- Small Mozzarella Sticks$43.00
- Large Mozzarella Sticks$93.00
- Small Eggplant Rollatini$41.00
- Large Eggplant Rollatini$76.00
- Small Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato$50.00
- Large Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato$95.00
- Small Chicken Wings$73.00
- Large Chicken Wings$130.00
- Small Clams Posillopo$60.00
- Large Clams Posillopo$110.00
- Small Mussels Marinara (Or White Wine Sauce)$50.00
- Large Mussels Marinara (Or White Wine Sauce)$90.00
- Small Chicken Tenders$51.00
- Large Chicken Tenders$71.00
- Small Boneless Wings$51.00
- Large Boneless Wings$86.00
- Small French Fries$40.00
- Large French Fries$55.00
- Small Corn Bread$30.00
- Large Corn Bread$55.00
- Each Wraps$10.00
Poultry Catering
- Small Delanceys Chicken$85.00
- Large Delanceys Chicken$120.00
- Small Chicken Marsala$72.00
(Mushroom & marsala wine)
- Large Chicken Marsala$120.00
(Mushroom & marsala wine)
- Small Chicken Francese$72.00
(Lemon, butter & white wine)
- Large Chicken Francese$120.00
(Lemon, butter & white wine)
- Small Chicken Parmigiana$75.00
- Large Chicken Parmigiana$113.00
- Small Chicken Paesano 75.00$75.00
(Artichoke heart, sundried tomato, mushroom, white wine, butter sauce)
- Large Chicken Paesano 75.00$112.00
(Artichoke heart, sundried tomato, mushroom, white wine, butter sauce)
- Small Chicken Mediterranean$78.00
(Black olive, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato & mushroom in a roasted red pepper cream sauce)
- Large Chicken Mediterranean$115.00
(Black olive, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato & mushroom in a roasted red pepper cream sauce)
- Small Chicken Piccata$72.00
(Lemon, butter & capers in a white wine sauce)
- Large Chicken Piccata$120.00
(Lemon, butter & capers in a white wine sauce)
Veal, Beef & Seafood Catering
- Small Veal Marsala$95.00
(Mushroom & marsala wine)
- Large Veal Marsala$180.00
(Mushroom & marsala wine)
- Small Veal Francese$95.00
(Lemon, butter & white wine)
- Large Veal Francese$180.00
(Lemon, butter & white wine)
- Small Veal Parmigiana$96.00
- Large Veal Parmigiana$181.00
- Small Ribeye$85.00
(Sliced with mushroom gravy)
- Large Ribeye$130.00
(Sliced with mushroom gravy)
- Small Thai Chili Shrimp$98.00
- Large Thai Chili Shrimp$153.00
- Small Shrimp Scampi$98.00
- Large Shrimp Scampi$153.00
- Small Stuffed Sole$100.00
(With crab meat in a lobster sauce)
- Large Stuffed Sole$155.00
(With crab meat in a lobster sauce)
- Small Calamari Filetto$98.00
(Di pomodoro)
- Large Calamari Filetto$148.00
(Di pomodoro)
- Small Shrimp Filetto$98.00
(Di pomodoro)
- Large Shrimp Filetto$168.00
(Di pomodoro)
- Small Zuppa De Pesce$120.00
- Large Zuppa De Pesce$170.00
- Small Grilled Atlantic Salmon$95.00
(Roasted garlic & sun-dried tomato basil sauce)
- Large Grilled Atlantic Salmon$165.00
(Roasted garlic & sun-dried tomato basil sauce)
Side Orders Catering
- Small Sausage & Peppers$50.00
- Large Sausage & Peppers$95.00
- Small Meatballs$50.00
- Large Meatballs$75.00
- Small Broccoli$40.00
- Large Broccoli$65.00
- Small Spinach$140.00
- Large Spinach$65.00
- Small Broccoli Rabe$52.00
- Large Broccoli Rabe$77.00
- Small Roasted Potato$40.00
- Large Roasted Potato$55.00
- Small Vegetable Medley$40.00
- Large Vegetable Medley$75.00
- Small Grilled Vegetables$45.00
- Large Grilled Vegetables$85.00