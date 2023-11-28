Delavan Family Restaurant 505 S 7th St
Breakfast Menu
Fresh Eggs
- Classic Breakfast$6.75
Two Eggs Any Style, Potatoes & Toast
- Lumberjack Breakfast$8.75
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Gyro and Ham. Potatoes & Toast
- 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$5.50
- Full Biscuit & Gravy$7.50
- Country Breakfast$8.75
Two eggs Any Style, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham & 1/2 order of Biscuits and Gravy.
Steak & Eggs
Skillets
- Build Your Own Skillet$10.95
- Meat Lover Skillet$10.95
- Veg Skillet$10.95
Onion, Mushroom, Pepper, Spinach & Tomato
- Fajitas Skillet$10.95
Peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese, and American fries.
- Chicken & Broccoli Skillet$10.95
Chicken, Broccoli, Mushroom & Onion
- Irish Skillet$10.95
Corned Beef Hash, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese
- Southern Skillet$10.95
Chorizo, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato Cheddar & Sour cream
- Crazy Skillet$10.95
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato
- Mexican skillet$10.95
Ground beef, ham, jalapeños, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese
Omelets
- Western OML$9.95
Ham, Onion, Pepper, Tomato & Cheddar
- Crazy OML$10.95
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Tomato & Cheddar
- Plain OML$7.75
- Meat Lover’s OML$10.95
Bacon, Sausage, Ham & Cheddar
- Cheese OML$8.50
- Ham and Chz OML$9.25
- Veg OML$8.95
Onion, Mushroom, Pepper, Spinach & Tomato
- Greek OML$9.95
Gyro Meat, Spinach, Tomato, Onion & Feta Cheese
- Denver OML$9.95
Sweet Morning
Benedict & Sandwiches
- English Muffin Sandwich$9.95
Two Eggs Any style, Bacon, American Cheese, English Muffin and Choice of Potatoes
- Build Your Sandwich$9.95
- Bacon & Cheese Croissant$9.95
Two Eggs Any style, Bacon, American Cheese, Croissant and Choice of Potatoes
- Country Benedict$10.95
Sausage Patties Two Poached Eggs, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
- Veg Benedict$9.95
Spinach & Tomato, Two Poached Eggs, English Muffin & Hollandaise Sauce
- Classic Benedict$10.95
Two Poached Eggs, Ham or Bacon, English Muffin & Hollandaise Sauce
Mexican Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$11.95
Red or Green Salsa, Corn Chips, Rice Beans, Sour Cream Topped with Two Eggs Your Way
- Morning Fajitas
Choose One: Chicken or Steak Onion, Pepper, Two Eggs Your Way, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Build Your Own Burrito$10.95
Choice of one meat and three veggies. Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Flour Tortilla.
- Supreme Burrito$11.95
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Flour tortilla Served with Potato. Choice of Meat
- Huevos Rancheros$10.95
Two Eggs Any Style w/Salsa , Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
- Huevos ala Mexicana$9.95
- Huevos con Chorizo$11.95
Healthy Breakfast
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
- Philly Steak$10.99
Beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheese
- Burger$11.99
Black angus on kaiser bun.
- Cheese Burger$12.49
Black angus on kaiser bun. Choice of Cheese.
- Reuben$10.99
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled rye bread
- Monte Carlo$10.99
Ham, turkey & swiss cheese on french toast
- BLTT Sandwich$10.99
Bacon, lettuce, turkey, tomato
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Gryo Sandwich$10.99
Served on grilled pita bread with tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, tomato, onion
- Grilled Chix Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken breast on kaiser bun, tomato, cheese, lettuce. Choice of buffalo, hot habanero or bbq
- Crispy Chix Sandwich$10.99Out of stock
Crispy Chicken breast on kaiser bun, tomato, cheese, lettuce. Choice of buffalo, hot habanero or bbq
- BBQ Pulled Pork$10.99
House Specialties
- Broiled 8 oz New York Steak$19.95
Choice of sauteed mushrooms or onions. Includes choice of potato, dinner roll, and soup or salad.
- Ribeye Steak$21.95
Choice of sauteed mushrooms or onions. Includes choice of potato, dinner roll, and soup or salad.
- Chicken Breast$11.95
Includes choice of potato, dinner roll, and soup or salad.
Salads
- House Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Hardboiled Egg & Cucumber
- Supreme Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl, lettuce, groundbeef, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
- Popeye's Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, spinach, avacado, tomato, pepper onion & hard-boiled egg
Wraps
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with homemade soup.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & buffalo sauce. Served with homemade soup.
- BLT Wrap$10.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch. Served with homemade soup.
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.99
Lettuce, seasoned chicken, peppers, onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with homemade soup.
- Vegetable Wrap$10.99
Onions, pepper, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarela and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade soup.
- Gyro Wrap$11.99
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, read onion, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade soup.
Mexican Food
- Sizzling Fajitas
Sauteed grilled onions, peppers & tomato. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, rice & refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas. Choice of meat.
- Taco Dinner$12.99
Choice of Mexican style (Lime, cilantro, onion) or American style (lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese). Served with rice & beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Choice of meat.
- Burrito Bowl$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese, & refried beans. Choice of Meat. Choice of soup or Chips & salsa.
- Super Burrito$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese, & refried beans. Choice of Meat. Choice of soup or Chips & salsa.
- Enchiladas$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans. Choice of Green, red or mole sauce. Choice of meat. Choice of soup or Chips & salsa.
- Four Cheese Quesadillas$12.00
Three flour tortillas. cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans. Choice of meat. Choice of soup or Chips & salsa.
- Tamales$14.99
Three house made tamales. Topped with melted chihuahua cheese. lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans. Choice of meat. Choice of soup or Chips & salsa.
- Single Taco
Choice of Mexican style (Lime, cilantro, onion) or American style (lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese). Served with rice & beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Choice of meat. Choice of soup or Chips & salsa.
Appetizers
Sides
- Side Meat$3.75
- Cup Fruit$3.00
- Bowl Soup$4.50
- Side Potato$2.95
- Salad$3.75
- Side Saus. Gravy$2.50
- Avocado Slices$2.25
- Toast$2.25
- Texas T.$3.25
- English Muffin$2.50
- Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.25
- Cottage Cheese$2.95
- Side Beans$2.50
- Biscuit$2.75
- Side Limes$1.00
- 1/2 Container Soup$11.00
- Side Rice$2.50
- Tortillas$2.00
- Chips & Salsa$3.50
- Guacamole$3.50
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.00
- Large Container Soup$18.00
- Side mayo$0.60
- Side BBQ$0.60
- Side Ranch$0.60