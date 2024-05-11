3 Tacos for $16

Greek chicken : grilled chicken breast with fresh tzatziki, crumbled feta, cucumber salsa fresca, and chopped kalamata olives |gf| Classic beef: local ground beef topped with lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and cheddar |gf| Falafel: crispy fried chickpea fritter, topped with fresh tzatziki, crumbled feta, and cucumber salsa fresca |gf, v on request| Street Corn taco: roasted corn and peppers, with diced red onion, cotija cheese, and cilantro BBQ pulled pork: gently smoked pork shoulder, topped with fresh slaw, house BBQ sauce, and pickles |gf|