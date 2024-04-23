Deli Bean Cafe
Food
Cold Deli Sandwiches
- American$4.00+
Ham, turkey, salami, cheddar, swiss, mayo tomato, lettuce.
- Big Boy Hero$4.00+
ham, salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts and mayo
- BLT Club$4.00+
BLT with turkey and sprouts
- Crunchy Tuna$3.75+
tuna salad, sprouts, lettuce
- Deli Bean Roast Beef$4.00+
oven roasted beef, cheddar, onion, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, mayo
- Fat Jack$4.00+
French bread, dill spread, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sprouts.
- Italian$4.00+
ham, salami, provolone, swiss, tomato
- Mule Skinner$4.00+
beef, ham, provolone, cheddar, onion, mayo
- Turkey Chutney$3.75+
with cranberry chutney and sprouts on 7 grain
- Turkey Veggie Sandwich$3.75+
with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts and dill spread
- Veggie Sandwich$3.50+
tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, mushrooms, spinach with our dill spread
Wraps
- Bay City Roller$6.25
beef, turkey, swiss, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts with a seasoned spread of flour tortilla
- Club Roller$6.25
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and mayo on a wheat tortilla
- Falafel Roller$7.50
Hummus. Tomato. Cucumber. Lettuce. Tomato Basil wrap. Falafel fritters.
- Greek Roller$6.00
feta, olive blend, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, spinach with greek spread on a tomato wrap
- Iowa's Pride Roller$6.25
ham, swiss, banana peppers, tomato, cucumbers, lettuce, sprouts with dill spread on a wheat tortilla
- Mediterranean Wrap$6.00
spinach, olive blend, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, hummus spread on a tomato wrap
- Mexican Roller$6.25
spicy refried beans, olives, lettuce, tomato, green onion with cheese on a flour tortilla
- Turkey Veggie Roller$6.25
turkey, veggie blend, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts with dill spread on a spinach tortilla
- Veggie Roller$6.00
veggie blend, lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumbers, mushrooms, sprouts with dill spread on a spinach tortilla
Hot Deli Sandwiches
- Chicken Burrito$7.50
Tomato. Black olives. Onions. Refried beans. Cheese.
- Corned Beef Focaccia & Chips$7.50
Pesto mayo. Provolone cheese. Tomato.
- Cuban wrap$7.50
marinated pork, banana peppers, pickle, tomato, mango habanero sauce and pepper jack cheese
- French Dip$7.50
oven roasted beef, provolone, au jus
- Grilled Chicken$7.50
with provolone, tomato, and mayo on french bread
- Ham and Swiss Melt$7.50
with tomato, Dijon bistro sauce on a tomato basil focaccia
- Italiano$7.50
ham, provolone, salami, spinach, tomato, olives, pesto mayo on sliced sourdough
- Monte Cristo$7.50
turkey, ham, swiss, tomato, cream cheese and Dijon mustard on sliced sourdough
- Muffaletta$7.00
ham, hard salami, olive blend and provolone
- Pork Carnita & Chips$7.50
marinated roast pork, spicy chipotle-mayo, tomato and pepper jack cheese
- Reuben & Chips$7.50
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss with dill spread on rye
- Roast Beef Focaccia & Chips$7.50
roast beef, tomato, pesto mayo and provolone
- Roast Pork Burrito$7.50
with tomato, black olives, onions, refried beans and cheese
- Roasted Veggie$6.00
roasted eggplant and zucchini with spinach, tomato, provolone and pesto mayo
- Tuna Melt$7.50
with tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
- Turkey Focaccia & Chips$7.50
with tomato, pesto mayo and provolone cheese
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Marinated Pulled Chicken. Tomato. Pepperjack cheese. Flour tortilla. Served w/ Chips & Salsa.
- Mango Habanero Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Marinated Pulled Chicken. Tomato. Pepperjack cheese. Flour tortilla. Served w/ Chips & Salsa.
- Chicken Carnita & Chips$7.50
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Grilled Cheese
- Wisconsin Cheese Melt & Chips$6.50
cranberry chutney, mustard, cheddar, and provolone
- Dill Grilled Cheese$6.50
dill spread on marble rye, tomato, cheddar and provolone
- Greek Grilled Cheese$6.50
pesto mayo, black olives, tomato, feta, provolone
- Mozzarella Avocado Melt$7.00
pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, and fresh mozzarella
- Kitchen's Fav Grilled Cheese$6.50
pesto mayo, cranberry chutney, cranberry chutney, red onion, spinach, provolone, and pepperjack
- Kids Grilled Cheese$4.00
cheddar cheese
Salads
- Caesar Salad$4.25+
Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan, Ceasar Dressing.
- Chef Salad$4.50+
turkey, ham, co jack, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts
- Greek Salad$4.25+
spinach, red onions, tomato, black olives, cucumbers, croutons, feta, balsamic dressing
- Garden Salad$3.50+
tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, veggie blend, mushrooms, choice of dressing
- Mexican Salad$4.25+
romaine, tossed in our special dressing, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, co jack cheese served with chips, salsa, and sour cream