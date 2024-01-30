Delia Foley's 1439 S Charles St
Featured Items
- Firestarter Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Breaded chicken tossed in our homemade Firestarter wing sauce, topped with Irish cheddar cheese, bacon, fried pickles, spicy Sriracha aioli, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll
- Smoked Wings$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$14.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in classic Buffalo sauce with melted Irish cheese, bleu cheese crumbles on Texas toast
Starter
- Pretzel Nuggets$10.00
Dough Boy Fresh pretzel bites, served with Irish cheese sauce and honey mustard
- Fried Pickles$10.00
House breaded, thick cut pickle chips, served with a side of spicy Sriracha aioli.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Beer battered mozzarella sticks, served with a side of house marinara
- Loaded Curly Wedges$12.00
Beer battered sidewinder fries, topped with Irish cheese sauce and bacon, served with a side of ranch
- Plain Wedges$6.00
Beer battered sidewinder fries
- Loaded Destiny Tots$13.00
Crispy tots, Irish cheese sauce, diced breaded chicken in Irish Destiny sauce, bacon bits and ranch
- Plain Tots$6.00
Crispy tots
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Crispy Breaded chicken, classic buffalo sauce, Irish cheddar cheese, served with a side of ranch
- Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Steak, mild cheddar cheese, onions, served with a side of sour cream
- Crab Quesadilla$17.00
Lump crab mea, Irish cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, bacon, Old Bay, served with a side of Sriracha aioli
- Foley’s Nachos$14.00
House-cut tortilla chips, Irish cheddar cheese sauce, ground beef, bacon bits, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, served with a side of sour cream
- Firestarter Chicken Nachos$14.00
House-cut tortilla chips, Irish cheddar cheese sauce, crispy Firestarter chicken, diced bacon, diced jalapenos, topped with Sriracha aioli
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Soup/Salad
Eggrolls
- Corned Beef Eggrolls$13.00
Smoked corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served with a side of Thousand Island dressing
- Philly Beef Eggrolls$13.00
Seasoned chopped steak, sauteed onions, peppers and provolone cheese served with a side of Irish cheese sauce
- Firecracker Eggrolls$13.00
Roasted chicken in our firecracker wing sauce and bacon, served with a side of bleu cheese
- Cheeseburger Eggrolls$13.00
Ground beef, bacon, sautéed onions, American cheese. Served with a side of smash sauce
- Eggroll Combo$16.00
One of each of our handmade egg rolls in a crispy wrapper with a side of Irish cheese sauce, marinara sauce, Russian dressing and bleu cheese
Mac and Cheese
- Classic Mac$13.00
Classic mac, thick cut noodles with Irish cheese sauce
- Magic Mac$15.00
Classic mac n' cheese, crispy chicken, Oriole magic wing sauce, bacon and provolone cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$15.00
Classic mac n' cheese, crispy chicken tossed with classic Buffalo sauce, Irish cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles
- Crab Mac$19.00
Classic mac n' cheese, lump crab meat tossed in a creamy Old Bay cheese sauce, topped with cheddar cheese
- Mac of the week$19.00
Handheld
- Guinness Fish Tacos$13.00
Three flour tortillas filled with our Guinness battered cod, topped with Sriracha aioli, Irish cheddar cheese, and mango salsa
- Tacos of Destiny$13.00
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken sauteed in our famous Destiny sauce, topped with chipotle ranch, diced tomatoes and Irish Cheddar cheese
- Grilled Steak Tacos$14.00
Three flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, red onion, tomato, jalapeños, Irish cheddar cheese and avocado cream
- Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in Firestarter wing sauce with caesar dressing, home-made croutons and parmesan cheese in a spinach tortilla wrap
- Foley Burger$12.00
Six ounce angus burger or chipotle black bean burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll
- Irish Cheesesteak$13.00
Seasoned chopped steak, topped with sauteed peppers, onions, and our homemade Irish cheddar cheese sauce on a toasted sub roll
- Fort Charles Steak Wrap$15.00
Grilled steak with bleu cheese, sauteed onions, horseradish cream sauce, tomatoes and lettuce in a spinach tortilla wrap
- Chicken BLT Wrap$13.00
Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla wrap
- Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Breaded chicken topped with housemade marinara, provolone and parmesan cheese on a sub roll
- Classic Grilled Cheese$10.00
American and Irish cheddar cheese toasted to perfection on Texas toast
- French Dip$16.00
Roasted beef steak, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese in an oven baked sub roll, with a side of au jus
- Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken, pepperjack cheese, red onions, lettuce and tomato in a spinach tortilla with chipotle ranch
- Galway Rueben$14.00
Smoked corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread, served with chips