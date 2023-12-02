Delicia
Para Picar
- Ceviche$15.00
gulf shrimp, leche de tigre, pineapple pico, avocado mash, tortilla chips (gf)
- Ensalada Rusa$14.00
shaved carrot, radicchio, serrano ham, roasted jalapeño vinaigrette, potato tuile, arugula, manchego gf, v
- Guacamole$11.00
avocado, serrano, garlic, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, pistachio (gf, vegan)
- Queso Fundido con Chorizo
baked chihuahua and panela cheeses, chorizo, tomatillo-poblano sauce (gf)
- Salsa Trio$10.00
seasonal, roja, tomatillo verde (gf, vegan)
- Short Rib Flatbread$17.00
braised indiana short rib, mole rojo, pickled shallot, cilantro pesto, chipotle black beans, chihuahua cheese
- Tuna Tostada$18.00
seared ahi tuna, house-made ponzu, pickled nopales, guacamole, orange supreme, charred green onion crema
Entradas
- Barbacoa Tamal$28.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice (gf)
- Birria Short Ribs$28.00
birria braised indiana short rib, crispy adobo rice, consommé jus, rajas con crema, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Carne Asada$33.00
12 oz indiana new york strip, black bean puree, sweet plantains, green rice, chimichurri (gf)
- Cazuela de Mariscos$29.00
mussels, calamari, shrimp, smoked bay scallops, rice, white wine-saffron sauce, grilled baguette (can be made gluten free with no baguette)
- Corvina Veracruz$32.00
pan seared, garlic plantain rice, tomato | onion | olive salsa, roasted locally foraged mushrooms gf
- Curried Coconut Mahi$29.00
pan seared mahi, caribbean chimichurri verde, curried carrot puree, charred broccolini, honey | arbol vinaigrette, plantain rice, garlic chips (gf)
- Empanadas$27.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
- Enchiladas de Pato$27.00
maple leaf farms duck, tomato| habanero sauce, lime crema, chihuahua cheese, herb green rice, stewed black beans (gf)
- Fish Tacos$25.00
lightly fried whitefish, roasted serrano aioli | pickled onion | cabbage slaw, stewed black beans, herb green rice (can be made gluten free by request, fish will be grilled)
- Pollo de Caribeno$26.00
roasted miller’s boneless airline chicken, caribbean apricot | almond couscous, warm cilantro | honey | tajin yogurt, mexican lager jus, herb salad, pickled fresnos
- Pork Cheeks$28.00
mole rojo, adobo rice, pickled apple | arugula salad, shaved manchego, plum vinaigrette gf
- Pupusa$27.00
black bean l chihuahua pupusa, griddled chihuahua, carnitas verde, salvadorian roja, plantain, curtido (gf)
- Salmon a La Gallega$28.00
patagonian salmon, lemon compote, roasted brussels l bacon hash, pea puree, pickled fresno chiles (gf)
- Shrimp & Grits$28.00
roasted shrimp, tomato jam, poblano | chihuahua grits, green chile | white wine cream, chorizo | corn succotash, cilantro
- Sofrito Bowl$27.00
vegan chorizo, ecuadorian potato cake, cilantro chutney, adobo egg, avocado, herb green rice, pickled nopales
Postres
Vegetarian Menu
- Salsa Trio$10.00
seasonal, roja, tomatillo verde (gf, vegan)
- Guacamole$11.00
avocado, serrano, garlic, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, pistachio (gf, vegan)
- Enchiladas de Verduras$27.00
roasted vegetables, vegan chorizo, tomato | habanero cream sauce, lime crema, chihuahua cheese, herb green rice, stewed black beans (gf)
- Sofrito Bowl$27.00
vegan chorizo, ecuadorian potato cake, cilantro chutney, adobo egg, avocado, herb green rice, pickled nopales
- Vegetarian Queso Fundido$14.00
baked chihuahua and panela cheese, tomatillo-poblano sauce, served with corn tortilla chips
- Veggie Pupusa$27.00
bean l chihuahua pupusa, roasted vegetables, vegan chorizo, ancho mash, habanero almond salsa, sweet plantains, pickled cabbage slaw, griddled chihuahua cheese (gf, v)
- Veggie Tamal$28.00
house made corn tamal, roasted seasonal vegetables, vegan chorizo, coconut curry sauce, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice (gf, v) (can be made vegan upon request)
- Sorbet$9.00
Seasonal Sorbet