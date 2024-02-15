Delicias Colombianas RR 2042 LASCASSAS PIKE A12
Full Menu
Typical Dishes
- Bandeja Paisa$21.99
Traditional dish features ground beef, chorizo sausage, arepita, crispy chicharrón (fried pork belly), rice, red cranberry beans, a fried egg, ripe plantains, and avocado
- Arroz Con Pollo$16.10Out of stock
Chicken pieces that are lovingly simmered with aromatic rice, enhanced with a medley of vegetables, comes with 2 sides of choice
- Sobrebarriga Criolla$17.59Out of stock
Succulent flank steak is slow-cooked to perfection, bathed in a savory criolla sauce. Served with traditional sides like creole potatoes, rice and salad
- Cazuela De Frijoles$17.15
This traditional Colombian bean stew is a comforting blend of slow-cooked beans, savory chorizo, chicharrón (fried pork belly), shoestring potatoes, and a medley of spices
- Mixed Patacon$15.50
This Colombian delight features a flat crispy green plantain, fried to golden perfection and topped with shredded beef, chicken, chorizo, egg, avocado, 3 sauces and melted cheese
- Picada for 1$18.00
This hearty platter is a celebration of diverse tastes, featuring an assortment of meats including ribs, chorizo, morcilla (blood sausage), chicken and crispy chicharron. Accompanied by an array of fresh creole potatoes, yuca, sweet plantains, arepitas, em
- Picada for 2$32.15
This hearty platter is a celebration of diverse tastes, featuring an assortment of meats including chorizo, morcilla (blood sausage), chicken and crispy chicharron. Accompanied by an array of fresh creole potatoes, yuca, sweet plantains, arepitas, lemon, tomato and choice of sauces.
- Picada for 4$59.15
This hearty platter is a celebration of diverse tastes, featuring an assortment of meats including ribs, chorizo, morcilla (blood sausage), chicken and crispy chicharron. Accompanied by an array of fresh creole potatoes, yuca, sweet plantains, arepitas, em
- Higado Encebollado$14.99
Tender slices of liver are masterfully sautéed to perfection, the dish is then complemented with a savory onion sauce. Served with rice, sweet plantains and salad
- Ceviche de Chicharron$16.99
A delightful twist on a beloved classic. We start with crispy and savory chicharrón, marinated in a zesty blend of lime juice, cilantro, red peppers and onions The result is a burst of freshness and crunch in every bite. Served with a side of crispy plantain chips
Seafood
- Mojarra Frita$22.50
A taste of the Colombian coast a deep-fried mojarra fish with sweet coconut rice and 2 sides of your choice
- Coctel De Camarones$16.50
Shrimp cocktail, onion, cilantro, tomato, ketchup, mayo, lime, avocado
- Cazuela De Mariscos$18.50Out of stock
Cazuela, with various types of seafood, rice, avocado, tostones
- Salmon$13.25Out of stock
Honey grilled salmon, vegetables, rice
Arepas
- Arepa Mixta$11.25
Chicken, chorizo and cheese arepa
- Arepa De Carne$11.80
Beef and cheese arepa
- Arepa De Pollo$11.25
Chicken and cheese arepa
- Arepa De Chicharron Y Platano$12.50
Chicharron (fried pork belly), sweet plantain and cheese arepa
- Egg Arepa De Huevo$6.50
Arepa stuffed with an egg
- Egg Arepa De Huevo con carne$7.15
Egg arepa with beef
- Arepa Paisa$4.50
Plain arepa with no cheese
- Huevo, Cebolla Y Tomate Arepa Con Perico$8.50
Arepa with a mix of eggs, onions and tomatoes
- Arepa de queso$5.00
Empanadas X 3
Antojos
- Arepitas X 4 Con Hogao$8.00
4 small arepas with hogao (tomato and onion sauce)
- Morcilla with arepita$6.99
Blood sausage
- Chorizo with arepita$6.99
Colombian sausage
- Yuca Fries X 12$9.70
Fried yuca in the shape of fries
- Chicharron Con Arepita$10.50
Chicharron (fried pork belly) with an arepita on the side
- Pastel De Pollo$7.25Out of stock
Layers of mashed potatoes with a filling of chicken
- Tostones X 3 Con Chicharron Y Guacamole$12.15
3 fried green plantains slices with chicharron (fried pork belly) and guacamole
- Empanadas Cocteleras X 6 Con Aji Y/O Guacamole$9.00Out of stock
6 small cocktail empanadas with spicy sauce and/or guacamole on the side
Street Food
- Salchipapa$14.50
This street food dish features a tantalizing combination of crispy French fries and savory sliced sausages. Topped off with cheese and choice of sauces
- Choripapa$15.99
This street food dish features a tantalizing combination of crispy French fries and savory sliced chorizo. Topped off with cheese and choice of sauces
- Desgranado$16.99
French fries topped with chicken, chorizo, sweet plantain, bacon, yellow corn, cheese and sauces
- Colombian-Style Hot Dog RR$11.99
Toppings include fresh and zesty ingredients like tomatoes, shredded chicken, bacon chorizo, onions, avocado, shoestring chips and a drizzle of vibrant Colombian sauces
- Colombian-Style Hamburger$14.00
Elevating the experience are layers of toppings such as eggs, pineapple sauce, bacon, sweet plantain, sliced tomatoes cheese, pineapple, shoestring chips, crisp lettuce and choice of sauces
- 8 Chicken Wings with Fries$12.99Out of stock
Chicken
Meats
- Churrasco$26.99
Tender cuts of marinated beef, accompanied with an arepita, french fries, chimichurri and rice
- Carne Asada$17.50
Tender cuts of marinated beef, accompanied with an arepita, sweet plantain, french fries and rice
- Pork Chuleta De Cerdo$18.50
This exquisite dish features succulent pork chops, accompanied with an tostones, rice and salad
Veggie/Vegan
- Veggie patacon$13.50
A flat plantain topped with beans, tomato, avocado without cheese
- Yuca Fries X 12*$9.70
Fried yuca in the shape of fries and sauces on the side
- Vegan Arepa$11.25
Gluten free arepa made of corn that is stuffed with beans, sweet plantain, avocado and tomato. Can be without cheese
- Tostones X 8$9.70
Salted fried green plantains with sauces on the side
- Vegan patacon$13.50
- Veggie arepa$11.25
Breakfast
- Huevos Al Gusto$12.00
Eggs as you like with cheese, arepita and a hot chocolate. Can choose between bunuelo or almojabana
- Calentado Paisa$15.00
This beloved Colombian breakfast dish is a delightful blend of rice, beans, beef, eggs, and an arepita. Comes with a hot chocolate with cheese
- Buñuelos X 3$9.25
- Caldo De Costilla$15.99
A hearty Colombian rib soup that embodies the essence of comfort. This nourishing broth features succulent beef ribs, potatoes, and aromatic herbs. Served with an arepita
- Egg Mix Pericos$14.00
A mix of scrambled eggs, onions tomato. Served with an arepita hot chocolate and cheese
- Almojabanas X 3$9.25
- Huevos perico solo$7.00