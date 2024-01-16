Delicious Cafe 512 S Beeline Hwy
Drinks
Everyday Drinks
- Water
- Fountain Drink
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Vitamin Water, Sprite, Fanta Orange$2.79
- Italian Soda
Your choice of up to 2 flavor shots with a shot of cream, soy, oatmilk, or almond milk and soda water.$2.99
- Artisan Tea$3.49
- Coffee$3.49
- Specialty Coffee/Tea$3.49
- Hot Cocoa$2.99
- Juice
Apple, orange, or lemonade$3.29
- Iced Tea$2.49
Brunch - Lunch
Brunch
Hot Lunch
- Appilini
Sliced apple, cucumber, turkey, honey mustard, and swiss on sourdough and pressed into a panini with house herb butter.$6.59
- Chickini$6.99
- Montini
Turkey, Ham, Havarti on sourdough pressed in house sweet butter into a panini, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with house cranberry compote.$6.59
- Turkini
Turkey, bell pepper, onion, and pesto on sourdough pressed in house herb butter as a panini.$6.99
- Harvestini
Bell pepper, onion, avocado, spinach, and mushroom on sourdough pressed into a panini. Dairy-free, vegetarian.$6.29
- ABCS Melt
Apple slices, bacon, chicken breast, swiss cheese, light mayo on sourdough and pressed into a panini with house herb butter.$6.99
- Zoe's Jalapeno Melt
Chicken breast, roasted jalapenos, grilled onion, house jalapeno ranch, and Havarti cheese on a hoagie and melted in the oven.$6.99
- Rodeo Melt
Chicken breast, roasted jalapenos, bacon, grilled onion, grilled bell pepper, house chipotle ranch, and smoked gouda on a hoagie and melted in the oven.$7.49
- The Dipper
Layers of roast beef, swiss cheese, and grilled onions on a hoagie and melted in the oven, served with beef au jus.$6.99
- The Jerk Burger
Jerk spice ground chicken patty, bacon, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, and house BBQ sauce on herb butter grilled ciabatta buns.$14.49
- Bacon Ranch Clucker
House jerk spice ground chicken patty, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and creamy ranch on grilled ciabatta bun.$14.49
- BYO Greek Pizza$9.99
- Meal Deal
Pair a half sandwich or bowl of soup with a half salad!$11.79
Cold Lunch
- Bailey's BLT
Double bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, light mayo on croissant.$6.79
- Delicious! Club
Turkey, Bacon, Havarti, house jalapeno ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie.$7.39
- Georgia's Summer Sammy
Apple slice, cucumber, turkey, swiss, romaine, and house honey mustard on croissant.$6.79
- Delicious! Clucking Wrap
Chicken breast, bacon, white cheddar, house creamy ranch, romaine, onion, tomato, and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla.$13.99
- That's a Wrap!
Chicken breast, avocado, romaine, tomato, house roasted garlic hummus, and Greek yogurt on a spinach tortilla.$13.79
- I Dream of Chicken
Chicken breast, almonds, craisins, onion, cucumber, romaine, light mayo, and Greek yogurt mixed on a croissant.$6.89
- Meal Deal
Pair a half salad with a half sandwich or bowl of soup!$11.79
Salads
- BLT in a Bowl
Bacon, tomato, white cheddar, tomato and house jalapeno ranch on a bed of romaine.$7.39
- The Greek One
Chicken Breast, feta cheese, bell pepper, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, and house roasted garlic vinaigrette on a bed of romaine.$6.89
- The Berry Garden
Chicken breast, dried blueberries, fresh strawberries, goat cheese, almonds, and house raspberry vinaigrette on a bed of spring mix.$6.79
- Dannie's Cran-Apple
Chicken breast, craisins, fresh apple slices, goat cheese, almonds, and cranberry compote on a bed of spring mix.$6.99
- No Clucks Given
Black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, white cheddar, and house roasted garlic vinaigrette on a bed of romaine.$6.39
Sides
- Sauce Side$0.25
- Potato Wedges$3.49
- Frenchies$2.99
- Toast$1.99
- Griddle Choices$7.29
- Single Waffle$3.29
- Half Waffle$1.89
- Side of Bacon/Sausage$3.49
- Side of Eggs$2.49
- Grilled Cheese$2.49
- Potato Soup$4.99
- Tomato Soup$4.99
- Coleslaw$3.49
- Side Salad$4.99
- Fruit Bowl$4.49
- Vanilla Yogurt$2.49
- Acai Parfait$5.99
- Berry Bliss Parfait$5.99
- Jerk Patty$1.99