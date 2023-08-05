Food

Burgers

Roadside Burger

$9.75

Meiller Beef, Del's Roadside Sauce, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche

El Camino Burger

$12.50

Meiller Beef, Smokey Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Jalapenos, Avocado Smash, Brioche Bun

Rodeo Burger

$12.50

Meiller Beef, Provolone, Applewood Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Brioche

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Meiller Beef, White Cheddar, Brioche

Hamburger

$7.50

Meiller Beef, Bricohe

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Meiller Beef with Cheese and Bacon

Beyond the Burger

$13.00

Beyond Vegetarian Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Smoky Mayo, Provolone Cheese

Hot Dogs

Nathan's Hot Dog, Sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard, brioche bun

Del's Dog

$8.50

Classic hot dog with spicy brown mustard, pickled onion and sauerkraut.

Farm Dog

$8.50

Nathan's Hot Dog, Cole Slaw, Bacon, Roasted Jalapeno, Smoky Mayo, Split-Top Bun

Roadside Dog

$8.50

Nathan's Hot Dog, Caramelized, Tomato, Pickle, Roadside Sauce

Handheld Sandwhiches

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville style hot honey, with cole slaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Roadside Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Smokey Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche

Roadside Pita

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Pita Pocket

BLTA

$10.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smokey Mayo, Avocado Smash, Texas Toast

Beyond Pita

$13.00

Beyond Vegetarian Patty, Arugula, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salads

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Spiced Pecans, Roasted Sweet Potato, Dried Cranberry, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Hudson Salad

$10.00

Arugula with spiced pecans, dried cranberries, fresh berries, and goat cheese with a local maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Fries, Tots, Onion Rings

French Fries

$4.00

Pint of French Fries with Kosher Salt

Side Sauce

$1.00

2 oz cup of either Del's Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Ranch Dressing, or BBQ Sauce

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pint of Beer Battered Brew City Onion Rings

Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Fries Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, scallion and sour cream

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$4.00

Tyson breaded chicken fritters

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Buttered Texas Toast with American Cheese

Kids Hamburger

$4.00

Meiller Beef Patty, Potato Slider Bun

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Meiller Beef Patty, American Cheese, Potato Slider Bun

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Nathans Hot Dog in a Bun

Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Vanilla Soft Serve

$2.00+

Chocolate & Vanilla Twist Soft Serve

$2.00+

Chocolate Soft Serve

$2.00+

Puppy Cup

$2.00+

Hard Pack Ice Cream

Astor Special

$2.50+

Sweet Cream Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate fudge ripple, sprinkles, m&m's, and brownies.

Banana Cream Pie

$2.50+

Spiced banana ice cream with vanilla wafers and mini marshmallows.

Cake Batter

$2.50+

Choc Hazelnut V

$2.50+Out of stock

Chocolate DD

$2.50+

Creamy Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

Coconut Rasperry V

$2.50+

Coffee Toffee

$2.50+

Cookies + Cream

$2.50+

Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream ice cream.

Lav Blueberry Honey

$2.50+

Clover honey, blueberry ripple in French lavender ice cream

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.50+

Nutty poppy seeds folded into bright and sweet lemon cream.

Maple Snickerdoodle

$2.50+

Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream.

Mint Brownie

$2.50+

T-Spoon's fudge brownies in peppermint ice cream.

PB Cup

$2.50+

Dark chocolate ripple and peanut butter cups in peanut butter ice cream

Cherry Cheesecake

$2.50+

Pistachio ice cream, roasted pistachios, and a raspberry jam swirl.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$2.50+

Salted Caramel

$2.50+

Our classic caramel ice cream made even better with by ripples of salty caramel

Strawberry

$2.50+

Strawberry Ice Cream with a Strawberry Jam Ripple.

Sweet Cream Vanilla

$2.50+

Del's blend of Bourbon Island Vanilla and Indonesian Vanilla.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

S'mores

$2.50+

Milkshakes

Astor Shake

$7.00

Del's Candy Jar ice cream blended with milk.

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$7.00

Del's Banana Cream Pie ice cream blended with milk.

Black & White Shake

$6.00

Del's Vanilla Soft Serve with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup blended with milk.

Cake Batter Shake

$7.00

Del's Cake Batter ice cream blended with milk.

Chocolate Hazelnut Shake

$7.00

Del's Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream and Planet Oat Oatmilk

Chocolate SS Shake

$6.00

Del's Vanilla Soft Serve blended with milk.

Coconut Raspberry Shake

$7.00

Del's Coconut Raspberry ice cream blended with Oat Milk.

Colombian Coffee Shake

$7.00

Del's Colombian Coffee Ice Cream blended with milk.

Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.00

Del's Cookies and Cream Ice Cream blended with milk.

Double Dutch Chocolate shake

$7.00

Del's Double Dutch Chocolate ice cream blended with milk.

Lavender Honey Shake

$7.00

Del's Lavender Honey and Blueberry Ice Cream blended with milk.

Lemon Poppyseed Shake

$7.00

Del's Lemon Poppyseed ice cream blended with milk.

Maple Snickerdoodle Shake

$7.00

Del's Maple Snickerdoodle Shake blended with milk.

Mint Brownie Shake

$7.00

Del's Mint Brownie Ice Cream blended with milk.

Mexican Hot Choc Shake

$7.00

Del's Pumpkin Chip ice cream blended with milk.

PB Cup Shake

$7.00

Del's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream blended with milk.

Red Velvet Shake

$7.00

Del's Pistachio ice cream blended with milk.

Salted Caramel Shake

$7.00

Del's Salted Caramel ice cream blended with milk.

Cherry Cheesecake Shake

$7.00

Del's Astro Scoop of Joy ice cream blended with milk.

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Del's Strawberry ice cream blended with milk.

Twist Shake

$6.00

Del's Vanilla and Chocolate Twist Soft Serve blended with milk.

Van HP Shake

$7.00

Del's blend of Bourbon Island and Indonesian Vanillas in a hard pack Ice cream blended with milk.

Vanilla SS Shake

$6.00

Del's Chocolate Soft Serve blended with milk.

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00

Del's Sweet Cream Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Dirt & Worms

$5.00

Gummy worms hiding in Del's Soft Serve Chocolate ice cream, with Oreo crumbs, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

Rainbow Unicorn

$5.00

Del's Strawberry ice cream, strawberry syrup, cotton candy crunch, whipped cream, unicorn horn cone, and glittery sprinkles.

CREATE YOUR OWN SUNDAE

$6.00

Your choice of ice cream, sauces, syrups, and toppings. Make it your own!

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$7.50

4th Of July Sundae Special

$7.50

Banana Split Sundae

$8.50

Floats

Ice Cold 12 oz bottle of Boylans Root Beer, Cane Cola, or Black Cherry and your choice of ice cream

Boylan Float

$7.00

12 oz Bottle of Boylans Root Beer, Cane Cola, or Black Cherry & your choice of ice cream

Seltzer Float

$7.00

Pre-Packed

Coffee Toffee

$7.50

Espresso flecks in roasted Colombian coffee ice cream with toffy bits.

Cookies & Cream

$7.50

Chocolate creme filled cookies in our sweet cream

Dutchess Chocolate N' Chip

$7.50

Rich, decadent chocolate ice cream with chocolate flakes

Lavender Honey Blueberry

$7.50

Maple Snickerdoodle

$7.50

Delicious Snickerdoodle bites swirled in maple cinnamon ice cream

Mint Brownie

$7.50

Sweet Cream Vanilla

$7.50

Sweet Cream Ice Cream flavored with Vanilla Beans from the Bourbon Islands

Strawberry

$7.50

Salted Caramel

$7.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50

Lemon Poppy Seed

$7.50

SPECIALS

PINT SPECIAL

$22.50

Sandwich - Vanilla

$5.00

Father Day Regular Cone

Del's Pumpkin ice cream blended with milk and pumpkin pie spice, and whipped cream.

Tutti Fruitti SS

$3.50

A warm brownie covered with your choice of ice cream, caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Campfire S'mores Sundae

$10.00

Del's S'mores ice cream, waffle, graham crackers, Hershey's chocolate, toasted marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle.

Drinks

Boylan Fountain

$2.50

All you can drink Boylans Soda: Cane Cola, Diet Cola, Black Cherry, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Lemonade, Grape Soda, Orange Soda

Bottled Water

$2.00

Half Liter Bottle of Poland Springs Water

Apple Juice

$2.00

Tropicana 100% juice. 10 FL OZ

San Pellegrino

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water in 11.15 oz cans: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry, Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, Lemon & Lemon Zest, Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate, and Unflavored

12oz Boylan

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Water 8 Oz

$1.00

Alcohol

Beer

AL's Classic (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00

Bad Seed Dry Hard Cider

$8.00

A dry hard cider from Bad Seed Brewing. 6.9% ABV.

Megaboss

$8.00

Bright, fruity sour ale from Brooklyn Brewery. 4.5% ABV.

Brooklyn Winter Ale

$6.00

Light and zesty summer seasonal from Brooklyn Brewery. 5.0% ABV.

Hudson Lager

$6.00

Ithaca Flower Power IPA

$7.00

A dry and hoppy tropical IPA. 7.2% ABV.

King's Highway NY Brut

$8.00

Kings Highway Fine Cider, New York Brut, Zero Sugar, 16 fl oz, 6.9% ABV

Mother's Milk

$8.00

Natural Milk Stout from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Rated top 10 stout in NY.

Newburgh Cream Ale

$8.00

Newburgh Megaboss IPA

$8.00

American IPA loaded with eight different hops. 7.0% ABV.

Newburgh Nanoboss

$8.00

Classic style Hudson Lager from Keegan Ale's in Kingston, NY. Light and refreshing!

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

American Classic Lager, 12 oz can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, 4.8% ABV

Paradox Pilsner

$7.00

Single Cut

$8.00

Steigl-Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Salzburger Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Austrian Malt Beverage, 16.9 fl oz, 2.25% ABV

Steigl-Radler Lemon

$6.00

Salzburger Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit Austrian Malt Beverage, 16.9 fl oz, 2.25% ABV

Sunday Beer

$4.00

Sunday Beer Light & Tight Anytime Lager, 12 fl oz, 3.9% ABV

Sunday Lime Radler

$4.00

Catskill Brewery Devil's Path IPA, 16 fl oz, 7.5% ABV

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Volcano Sauce

$8.00

SUNDAY SPECIAL

$2.00

Devils' Path

$8.00

Wine

Babe Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Babe Pinot Grigio wine with bubbles, 250 ml, 12% ABV

Babe Red

$8.00

Benmarl Rosé

$8.50

Benmarl White

$8.50

Bernmarl Red

$8.50

Boozy Shakes

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange-zest infused Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, Angostura Bitters, Grenadine, Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream, Orange & Cherry Garnish

The Bee's Knees

$10.00

Lavender Honey Ice Cream, Hendrick’s Gin, Top Shelf Lemon Cordial, Edible flower

Top of the Mornin'

$10.00

Colombian Coffee Ice Cream, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Iced Coffee, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Orange Dreamsicle

$10.00

Shamrock Shake. Mint Ice Cream, Baileys, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream.

The Rest

Current Cassis Spritz

$8.00

A little sweet, a little tart, fully refreshing. Local Hudson Valley Blackcurrants with vibrant botanicals, citrus peel, crisp seltzer, a touch of wild honey, and nothing else! 355 ml, 5.4% ABV

QNSY Mojito

$8.00

Spiked Sparkling Mojito Cocktail. 12 fl oz, 5%ABV