DelSur Empanadas 14725 Excelsior blvd

Empanadas

Beef

$3.75

Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives

BBQ Chicken

$3.75

Chicken Breast, onions, potatoes, chipotle peppers

Chorizo

$3.75

Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri

Sweet Beef

$3.75

Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives

Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Ham, mozzarella, asiago, fontina, parmesan, provolone

Sweet Corn

$3.75

Sweet corn, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella

Spinach

$3.75

Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions

Caprese

$3.75

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Mushrooms

$3.75

Wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Vegan Beef- Cooked

$3.75

Vegan beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives

Cheese & Onion

$3.75Out of stock

Tucumana

$3.75Out of stock

Hand-cut steak, onions, green onions, hard-boiled eggs

Chicken & Mushroom

$3.75Out of stock

Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Malbec

$3.75Out of stock

Hand-cut steak, onions, eggs, red peppers, on a reduced Malbec sauce

Pork Belly (fka breakfast)

$3.75Out of stock

Pork belly, bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos.

Vegan Cheese & Onions

$3.75Out of stock

Caramelized onions, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepper jack.

Frozen Empanadas

Beef - FR

$3.25

Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives

BBQ Chicken - FR

$3.25

Chicken Breast, onions, potatoes, chipotle peppers

Chorizo - FR

$3.25

Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri

Sweet Beef - FR

$3.25

Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives

Ham & Cheese - FR

$3.25

Ham, mozzarella, asiago, fontina, parmesan, provolone

Caprese - FR

$3.25

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil

Spinach - FR

$3.25

Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions

Sweet Corn - FR

$3.25

Sweet corn, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella

Mushrooms - FR

$3.25

Wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Cheese & Onions - FR

$3.25

Chicken & Mushroom - FR

$3.25Out of stock

Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Vegan Beef - FR

$3.25

Vegan beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives

Vegan Cheese & Onions - FR

$3.25Out of stock

GF - Sweet Beef - FR

$4.25

Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives

GF - Spinach - FR

$4.25

Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions

GF - Chorizo - FR

$4.25

Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri

GF - Beef - FR

$4.25

Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives

Salteña - FR

$3.25Out of stock

Hand-cut steak, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives

Tucumana - FR

$3.25

Hand-cut steak, onions, green onions, hard-boiled eggs

Pork Belly - FR (fka Breakfast)

$3.25

Malbec-FR

$3.25

Gluten Free Empanadas

GF - Beef- Cooked

$4.25

GF - Sweet Beef- Cooked

$4.25

GF - Chorizo- Cooked

$4.25

GF - Spinach- Cooked

$4.25

Sandwiches

Steak Lomito

$14.00

Fillet Mignon, lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cheese, chimichurri mayo

Choripan

$10.00

Mini baguette, chorizo argentino, tomatoes, chimichurri, mayo

Chicken Lomito

$12.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ham, chimi mayo

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Texas toast bread, sharp cheddar cheese

Milanga

$12.00

Breaded steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Salads

DelSur salad

$9.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, hearts of palm, chimichurri vinaigrette

Argentina salad

$8.00

Spring mix, tomato, red onions, chimichurri vinaigrette

Arugula salad

$10.00

Argentinian chorizo, tomatoes, chimichurri vinaigrette

Sides

Side Potatoes

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Dessert

Flan

$4.50

Argentinian style custard

Tres Leches cake

$5.00

White cake, 3 leches sauces, filled with whipped cream and topped with raspberries

Alfajor Chocolate y dulce de leche

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate covered cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche

Alfajor Maicena

$3.25

Flour and corn starch cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and coconut

Masitas surtidas

$2.50

Assorted cookies

Alfajor Jorgito

$2.50

Havanna alfajore

$3.00

Sauces

Chimichurri - 8oz

$3.00

Spicy Sour Cream - 8oz

$3.00

Salad Dressing - 8oz

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$2.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Punch Jarrito

$2.50Out of stock

Mango Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Paso De Los Toros

$9.00

Pritty

$9.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Mate Cocido

$2.50

Events

Tango Events

Tango Lesson with Miriam Lea - June 30th

$20.00Out of stock