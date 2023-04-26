DelSur Empanadas 14725 Excelsior blvd
FOOD
Empanadas
Beef
Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
BBQ Chicken
Chicken Breast, onions, potatoes, chipotle peppers
Chorizo
Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri
Sweet Beef
Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives
Ham & Cheese
Ham, mozzarella, asiago, fontina, parmesan, provolone
Sweet Corn
Sweet corn, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella
Spinach
Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions
Caprese
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
Mushrooms
Wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
Vegan Beef- Cooked
Vegan beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
Cheese & Onion
Tucumana
Hand-cut steak, onions, green onions, hard-boiled eggs
Chicken & Mushroom
Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
Malbec
Hand-cut steak, onions, eggs, red peppers, on a reduced Malbec sauce
Pork Belly (fka breakfast)
Pork belly, bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos.
Vegan Cheese & Onions
Caramelized onions, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepper jack.
Frozen Empanadas
Beef - FR
Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
BBQ Chicken - FR
Chicken Breast, onions, potatoes, chipotle peppers
Chorizo - FR
Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri
Sweet Beef - FR
Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives
Ham & Cheese - FR
Ham, mozzarella, asiago, fontina, parmesan, provolone
Caprese - FR
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
Spinach - FR
Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions
Sweet Corn - FR
Sweet corn, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella
Mushrooms - FR
Wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
Cheese & Onions - FR
Chicken & Mushroom - FR
Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
Vegan Beef - FR
Vegan beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
Vegan Cheese & Onions - FR
GF - Sweet Beef - FR
Ground beef, onions, raisins, hard-boiled eggs, green olives
GF - Spinach - FR
Steamed Spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions
GF - Chorizo - FR
Argentinian chorizo, potatoes, tomatoes, chimichurri
GF - Beef - FR
Ground beef, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
Salteña - FR
Hand-cut steak, onions, red peppers, potatoes, scallions, green olives
Tucumana - FR
Hand-cut steak, onions, green onions, hard-boiled eggs
Pork Belly - FR (fka Breakfast)
Malbec-FR
Gluten Free Empanadas
Sandwiches
Steak Lomito
Fillet Mignon, lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cheese, chimichurri mayo
Choripan
Mini baguette, chorizo argentino, tomatoes, chimichurri, mayo
Chicken Lomito
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ham, chimi mayo
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast bread, sharp cheddar cheese
Milanga
Breaded steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Salads
Dessert
Flan
Argentinian style custard
Tres Leches cake
White cake, 3 leches sauces, filled with whipped cream and topped with raspberries
Alfajor Chocolate y dulce de leche
Chocolate covered cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche
Alfajor Maicena
Flour and corn starch cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and coconut
Masitas surtidas
Assorted cookies