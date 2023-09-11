FOOD

Appetizers

Blue Cheese Dip

Blue Cheese Dip

$5.99

Our homemade blue cheese dip with our homemade chips.

Loaded Delta Fries

Loaded Delta Fries

$7.99

Our house fries topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Nacho Blues

Nacho Blues

$7.99

Blue tortillas hand cut and fried to order topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.99

Hot pork rinds fried to order with jalapeno pimento cheese dip.

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$9.99
10 Smoked Chicken Wings

10 Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Burgers

Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. Homemade chips and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Blues Burger

Blues Burger

$10.99

Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, and bacon. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Delta Burger

Delta Burger

$9.99

Our version of a the original burger. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Memphis Burger

Memphis Burger

$12.49

Beef patty topped with our pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, and smoked cheddar. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Pimento Burger

Pimento Burger

$12.99

Jalapeno pimento cheese, fried green tomato, and bacon. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

Smoked cheddar, bacon, and House BBQ sauce. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.

Kids

Served with a small drink and choice of one side. Upgrade to Premium Side 1.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99Out of stock

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Garden salad topped with fried chicken strips.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Mixed green lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and cucumber.

Southern BBQ Salad

$8.99+

Garden salad topped with your choice of fresh smoked meat.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a premium side for an additional charge.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.

Smoked Brisket Philly

$12.99

Smoked Chicken Philly

$10.99

Our smoked pulled chicken with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and comeback sauce on a fresh baked hoagie roll.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$10.99

Trays

All trays include two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.99 each
Brisket Tray

Brisket Tray

$13.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Burnt End Tray

$14.49Out of stock

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Jalapeno Sausage Tray

$10.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Smoked Sausage Tray

$10.99

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Pulled Chicken Tray

Pulled Chicken Tray

$12.49

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Pulled Pork Tray

Pulled Pork Tray

$12.49

Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Taste Of Delta Sampler Choose 2

$16.99

Your choice of 2 meats. Upgrade to burnt ends for 1.00 (While supplies last) Also includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Taste Of Delta Sampler Choose 3

$20.99

Your choice of 3 meats. Upgrade to burnt ends for 1.00 (While supplies last) Also includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each

Veggie Tray

Veggie Tray

$9.99

Your choice of 4 sides. Includes Texas toast.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99Out of stock

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.49

Extra Ranch

$0.49

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.49

Extra Carrots

$0.49

Extra Celery

$0.49

Extra Toast

$0.50

Bun

$0.50

6 oz Blue Cheese Dip

$2.99

6 oz Pimento Dip

$4.99

6 Ounces Queso

$3.99

2 Ounces Queso

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.49

Extra Comeback Sauce

$0.49

Extra Cocktail

$0.49

Extra Pickle Spear (1)

$0.30

2 oz Pimento

$0.50

2 Oz Wafer Cup

$0.50

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$3.49Out of stock

Chips

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Collard Greens

$2.49

Fried Corn

$2.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Fries - Buffalo

$2.49

Fries - Cajun

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Cream Corn

$3.49Out of stock

Fried Apples

$3.49Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.49Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$3.49Out of stock

7 Up Cake

$3.99Out of stock

White Chocolate Pecan Cookies

$2.99Out of stock

Smoked Peach Shortcake

$4.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.49Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Drink

$2.49

Water

Kids Cup

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.99Out of stock