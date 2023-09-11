Delta Blues BBQ Downtown Bristol
FOOD
Appetizers
Blue Cheese Dip
Our homemade blue cheese dip with our homemade chips.
Loaded Delta Fries
Our house fries topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
Nacho Blues
Blue tortillas hand cut and fried to order topped with queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
Pork Rinds
Hot pork rinds fried to order with jalapeno pimento cheese dip.
6 Smoked Chicken Wings
10 Smoked Chicken Wings
Fried Green Tomatoes
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots
Burgers
Blues Burger
Blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions, and bacon. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Delta Burger
Our version of a the original burger. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Memphis Burger
Beef patty topped with our pulled pork, House BBQ sauce, and smoked cheddar. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Pimento Burger
Jalapeno pimento cheese, fried green tomato, and bacon. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Smokehouse Burger
Smoked cheddar, bacon, and House BBQ sauce. Our burgers are 100% Angus blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. All burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Condiments available upon request. One regular side item and pickle spear are included. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for additional charge.
Kids
Chicken Tenders
Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99
Grilled Cheese
Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99
Kid's Burger
Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99
Pork Sandwich
Include one standard side and small drink. Upgrade to premium side for 1.99
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a premium side for an additional charge.
Brisket Sandwich
Includes one regular side item and pickle spear. Upgrade to a standard or premium side for and additional charge.
Smoked Brisket Philly
Smoked Chicken Philly
Our smoked pulled chicken with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and comeback sauce on a fresh baked hoagie roll.
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Trays
Brisket Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Burnt End Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Jalapeno Sausage Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Smoked Sausage Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Pulled Chicken Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Pulled Pork Tray
Includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Taste Of Delta Sampler Choose 2
Your choice of 2 meats. Upgrade to burnt ends for 1.00 (While supplies last) Also includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Taste Of Delta Sampler Choose 3
Your choice of 3 meats. Upgrade to burnt ends for 1.00 (While supplies last) Also includes two standard sides and Texas toast. Upgrade to premium sides for 1.00 each
Veggie Tray
Your choice of 4 sides. Includes Texas toast.