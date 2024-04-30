Delta Grocery Restaurant and Bar 8594 U.S. 98
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Dill Pickles$8.00
Served with Choice of Comeback, Ranch, or Alabama White Sauce
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Okra$8.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Onion Rings$8.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Hushpuppies$9.00
Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Blackened Catfish Dip$16.00
Served with bruschetta toast points
- New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp$15.00
6 Blackened Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic, Shallots, Lemon, Rosemary, Butter, and Beer, served with fresh French bread
- Crab Cakes$18.00
2 Homemade Crab Cakes served with Comeback Sauce
- Crab Claws$35.00
Fried or sauteed in a creole butter sauce, served with cocktail sauce and lemon
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters$13.00
Raw on the Half Shell or Broiled, served with lemon and cocktail
- Whole Dozen Oysters$26.00
Raw on the half shell or broiled, served with lemon and cocktail
- 1/2 Dozen Hot Tamales$14.00
Served with Crackers and House Slaw
- Whole Dozen Hot Tamales$26.00
Served with crackers and slaw
- Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese$12.00
Salads
- House Salad$8.00
House Salad Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, and Crostinis
- Small Chef Salad$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Pickle, and Red Onion
- Large Chef Salad$18.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Pickle, and Red Onion
- Small Chicken Chef Salad$11.00
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Pickle, and Red Onion
- Large Chicken Chef Salad$18.00
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Pickle, and Red Onion
- Small Greek Salad$10.00
Green Olives, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Pimentos, Red Onion, and Tossed in house Greek Dressing
- Large Greek Salad$15.00
Green Olives, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Pimentos, Red Onion, and Tossed in house Greek Dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in house Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, and Crostinis
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in house Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, and Crostinis
Dressings/Sauces
Sandwiches
- New Orleans Style Poboys
Served with Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle
- Beef Debris Poboy$17.00
New Orleans Style Beef Debris Poboy, Served with House Beef Demiglace
- Club Sandwich$16.00
Classic Triple Layer Club with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar, Havarti, Ham, and Turkey on Sliced Brioche
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$15.00
House comeback sauce, lettuce, bacon, fried green tomatoes on sliced brioche
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried, grilled, or blackened, served with Alabama white sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion (ask to add Buffalo, Nashville Hot, or Jamaican Jerk)
- Fried Apple Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Bacon, smoked gouda pimento cheese, house comeback sauce, and fried cinnamon apples
- Alabama Round Steak$12.00
Fried bologna sandwich with pickles, Cheddar, and Alabama white sauce on homemade flapjacks
- Barnwell Burger$16.00
6 ounce burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and Alabama white sauce
- Classic Patty Melt$16.00
Havarti cheese, mayo, sauteed onion on toasted brioche
Southern Favorites
- Mississippi Farm-Raised Catfish$19.00
Fried, blackened, or broiled served with homemade hush puppies, 1 side, and side salad
- 2 Pieces Southern Style Fried Chicken$12.00
White meat, dark meat, or mixed, served with 1 side and side salad
- 4 Pieces Southern Style Fried Chicken$16.00
White meat, dark meat, or mixed, served with 1 side and side salad
- Hamburger Steak$16.00
With grilled onions and brown gravy, served with 1 side and side salad
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
With creamy black pepper gravy, served with one side and side salad
- Chicken Fried Steak Fingers$17.00
4 steak fingers with creamy black pepper gravy for dipping, served with 1 side and side salad
- Southern Style Chicken Tenders$16.00
4 tenders with choice of dipping sauce, served with 1 side and side salad
Entrees - Grill
Entrees - Seafood
- 1/2 Dozen Shrimp$14.00
Fried, blackened, or broiled, served with hush puppies, 1 side, and side salad
- Whole Dozen Shrimp$21.00
Fried, blackened, or broiled, served with hush puppies, 1 side, and side salad
- New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp$24.00
12 blackened shrimp sauteed with garlic, shallots, lemon, rosemary, butter, and beer, served with smoked gouda cheese, grits, French bread and a side salad
- Crab Cakes$24.00
2 homemade crab cakes served with 1 side and side salad
- Gulf Red Fish$24.00
Fried, blackened, or broiled, served with 1 side and side salad
- Whole Flounder$26.00
Fried or broiled, served with 1 side and side salad
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters$16.00
Raw on half shell or broiled, served with cocktail and lemon, hush puppies, 1 side, and side salad
- Whole Dozen Oysters$30.00
Raw on half shell or broiled, served with cocktail and lemon, hush puppies, 1 side, and side salad
- Fried Oyster Basket$28.00
Whole Dozen Fried Oysters, served with Hushpuppies, Cocktail, 1 Side, and Side Salad
- Seafood Platter$40.00
3 oysters, 3 shrimp, 1 catfish, 1 crab cake, cup of seafood gumbo, hushpuppies, 1 side, and side salad