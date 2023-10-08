Dengeos - Glenview (2023) 2131 Willow Road
Tasty Sandwiches
Gyros Sandwich
on pita with onion, tomato & gyros sauce
Pork Kabob Sandwich
on pita with onion, tomato & gyros sauce
Skirt Steak Sandwich
on garlic bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard & pickle
Philly Steak Sandwich
on french bread with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
Crispy Cod Sandwich
tartar sauce & american cheese
Tilapia Sandwich
tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
Falafel Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, gyro sauce
Deli Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
mayo, lettuce, tomato
Philly Chicken Sandwich
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Caesar Pita
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing & parmesan cheese
Chicken Pita
lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Kabob Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, gyro sauce
Chicken Gyros Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, gyro sauce
Hot Dogs
Italian Specialties
Italian Beef
Italian beef on french bread with your choice of peppers
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Italian sausage on french bread with your choice of peppers
Combo Sandwich
Italian beef & Italian sausage combo on french bread with your choice of peppers
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs with marinara sauce on french bread with your choice of peppers
Cheesy Beef Sandwich
Italian beef with melted mozzarella cheese on french bread with your choice of peppers
Cheesy Combo Sandwich
Italian beef and Italian sausage combo with melted mozzarella cheese on french bread with your choice of peppers
Burgers
Hamburger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle
Cheeseburger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle
Double Hamburger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle
Double Cheeseburger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle
Patty Melt
grilled onions, american cheese
Dinners
Gyros Dinner
onion, tomato, sauce
1 Lb Gyros
four pitas, onion, tomato, sauce
Skirt Steak Dinner
side salad, garlic bread, cole slaw
Combo Kabob Dinner
side salad, pita, cole slaw
Tilapia Dinner
tartar sauce & pita
Pork Kabob Dinner
side salad, pita, cole slaw
Fish N Chips
tartar sauce & fries
Shrimp Dinner
side salad, garlic bread, cole slaw
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Kabob Dinner
side salad, pita, cole slaw
1/2 Greek Chicken
garlic bread & cole slaw
1/2 BBQ Chicken
garlic bread & cole slaw
1/2 Broiled Chicken
garlic bread & cole slaw
Chicken Breast Dinner
pita bread
Chicken Stir Fry
pita bread
Chicken Fingers
fries
Chicken Gyros Dinner
lettuce, tomato, sauce
1 Lb Chicken Gyros
four pitas, lettuce, tomato, sauce
Rib Dinners
Pasta Dinners
Salads
Greek Salad
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, feta & anchovies
Village Salad
(no lettuce) tomotoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, olives, feta & anchovies
Garden Salad
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers & onions
Chef Salad
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, egg, american cheese, ham & turkey
Chicken Breast Salad
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers & onions & grilled chicken breast
California Salad
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, egg, swiss cheese, avocado & turkey
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Tuna Salad
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg & tuna
Caesar Salad w/chicken
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken
Dengeos Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives & crumbled feta
Spinach Pie
side salad
Sides
Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Mushrooms
Cheese Sticks (6)
Baked Potato
Rice
Pizza Puff
Falafel (5)
Garlic Bread
Pita
French Bread
Veggies
green & red peppers, squash, zucchini, onions, carrots & broccoli