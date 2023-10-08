Main Menu

Tasty Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$9.49

on pita with onion, tomato & gyros sauce

Pork Kabob Sandwich

$8.99

on pita with onion, tomato & gyros sauce

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$14.99

on garlic bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard & pickle

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.99

on french bread with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$7.99

tartar sauce & american cheese

Tilapia Sandwich

$8.99

tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99

lettuce, tomato, gyro sauce

Deli Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Ham and Cheese

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Turkey and Swiss

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Tuna Sandwich

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

american cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caesar Pita

$8.49

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing & parmesan cheese

Chicken Pita

$8.49

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$8.49

lettuce, tomato, gyro sauce

Chicken Gyros Sandwich

$8.49

lettuce, tomato, gyro sauce

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.99

mustard, onion, tomato, relish & pickle

Chili Dog

$4.99

mustard, onion, tomato, relish & pickle

Cheese Dog

$4.99

mustard, onion, tomato, relish & pickle

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

mustard, onion, tomato, relish & pickle

Polish

$4.99

mustard, onion, tomato, relish & pickle

Italian Specialties

Italian Beef

$9.49

Italian beef on french bread with your choice of peppers

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$6.99

Italian sausage on french bread with your choice of peppers

Combo Sandwich

$9.89

Italian beef & Italian sausage combo on french bread with your choice of peppers

Meatball Sandwich

$6.99

Meatballs with marinara sauce on french bread with your choice of peppers

Cheesy Beef Sandwich

$10.49

Italian beef with melted mozzarella cheese on french bread with your choice of peppers

Cheesy Combo Sandwich

$10.89

Italian beef and Italian sausage combo with melted mozzarella cheese on french bread with your choice of peppers

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle

Cheeseburger

$8.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle

Double Hamburger

$9.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard & pickle

Patty Melt

$8.49

grilled onions, american cheese

Dinners

Gyros Dinner

$14.99

onion, tomato, sauce

1 Lb Gyros

$24.99

four pitas, onion, tomato, sauce

Skirt Steak Dinner

$21.99

side salad, garlic bread, cole slaw

Combo Kabob Dinner

$14.99

side salad, pita, cole slaw

Tilapia Dinner

$15.49

tartar sauce & pita

Pork Kabob Dinner

$13.49

side salad, pita, cole slaw

Fish N Chips

$11.99

tartar sauce & fries

Shrimp Dinner

$10.99

side salad, garlic bread, cole slaw

Chicken Dinners

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$14.99

side salad, pita, cole slaw

1/2 Greek Chicken

$13.49

garlic bread & cole slaw

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$13.49

garlic bread & cole slaw

1/2 Broiled Chicken

$13.49

garlic bread & cole slaw

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.49

pita bread

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

pita bread

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

fries

Chicken Gyros Dinner

$14.49

lettuce, tomato, sauce

1 Lb Chicken Gyros

$24.99

four pitas, lettuce, tomato, sauce

Rib Dinners

Full Slab Rib

$26.49

garlic bread & cole slaw

1/2 Slab Rib

$17.49

garlic bread & cole slaw

Chicken N Rib Combo

$23.49

garlic bread & cole slaw

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti

$9.99

garlic bread & parmesan cheese

Mostaccioli

$9.99

garlic bread & parmesan cheese

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.49

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, feta & anchovies

Village Salad

$10.99

(no lettuce) tomotoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, olives, feta & anchovies

Garden Salad

$6.99

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers & onions

Chef Salad

$10.99

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, egg, american cheese, ham & turkey

Chicken Breast Salad

$10.99

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers & onions & grilled chicken breast

California Salad

$10.99

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, egg, swiss cheese, avocado & turkey

Caesar Salad

$6.99

romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Tuna Salad

$10.99

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg & tuna

Caesar Salad w/chicken

$10.99

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken

Dengeos Salad

$10.49

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives & crumbled feta

Spinach Pie

$7.99

side salad

Solo Items

Chicken Kabob Stick

$4.00

Pork Stick

$4.00

Tuna cup

$5.00

Sides

Fries

$3.99
Cheese Fries

$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99
Onion Rings

$4.49
Mushrooms

$4.49
Cheese Sticks (6)

$5.49
Baked Potato

$3.49
Rice

$3.49
Pizza Puff

$4.99
Falafel (5)

$4.99
Garlic Bread

$1.99
Pita

$0.99
French Bread

$0.99
Veggies

$3.49

green & red peppers, squash, zucchini, onions, carrots & broccoli

Small cole slaw

$1.50
Large cole slaw

$3.99
Greek Potatoes

$3.99