Denny’s Pantry
DRINKS
Beverages
- COFFEE$1.99
- ICED COFFEE$2.99
- TEA$1.99
- ICED TEA$2.99
- HOT CHOCOLATE$1.99
- Decaf$1.99
- COKE$2.99
- DIET$2.99
- SPRITE$2.99
- COKE ZERO$2.99
- ROOTBEER$2.99
- LEMONADE$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Tomato Juice$2.99
- milk for coffee
- CHOCOLATE MILK$1.99
- MILK$1.99
- FRAPPE$5.99
- Selzer$0.25
- water
- Small Water
- NO ICE
- kids drink
- lemon
- Virgin Bloody$6.00
- SHERBET COOLER$5.99Out of stock
- ORANGE SODA$2.99Out of stock
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Plates
- #1 Pantry Pleaser$10.99
Two eggs, two french toast, two bacon, two sausage
- #2 Two Egg Breakfast$9.99
Two eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Home Fries, and Toast
- #3 French Toast$9.99
Three French Toast, with bacon or Sausage
- #4 Pancakes$9.99
Three Pancakes, and Bacon or Sausage
- #5 Corned Beef Hash$9.99
Two Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, Home Fries, and Toast
- #6 Ham Steak$9.99
Two Eggs, Ham, Home Fries, and Toast
- #7 Sirloin Steak$24.99Out of stock
Two eggs, Steak, Home Fries, and toast
- #8 Pantry Special$10.99
Two Eggs, Two Pancakes, Two Sausage, two Bacon
- #9 Pantry Favorite$10.99
Two Eggs, Two Bacon, Two Sausage, Home fries and toast
- #10 Tex Mex Eggs$9.99
Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Peppers, and Onions, Topped with Cheese Sauce Served with Home Fries, and Toast
- #11 Country Fried Steak$10.99
Two Eggs, Country Fried Steak covered in Country Style Gravy, served with Home Fries, and Toast
- #12 Broccoli Scramble$9.99
Eggs Scrambled with Broccoli, and topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce Served with Home Fries and Toast
- #13 Southern Scramble$9.99
Southern Style Scrambled Eggs, Served with Home fries with Peppers and Onions, and toast
- #14 Ham Quickie$9.99
Eggs Scrambled with Ham, and American Cheese Served with Home Fries, and Toast
- #15 Denny's Benny$9.99
Poached Eggs on Hash and an English Muffin Topped with Hollandaise sauce Served with Home Fries
- #16 Eggs Florentine$9.99
Two Poached Eggs On spinach, Tomato, and an English Muffin Served with Home Fries
- #17 Eggs Benedict$9.99
Two Eggs on Ham, and an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Sauce Served with Home Fries
- #18 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy$7.99
- Eggs Home Fries and Toast$5.99
- Waffle$6.99Out of stock
- Lobster Benedict$15.99Out of stock
- Buffet$15.99Out of stock
- kids Buffet$6.99Out of stock
- David B's Breakfast$5.00
- Eggs & Toast$3.99
Omelets
- Bacon And Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet$10.99
- Cheese Omelet$8.50
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Hash and Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Meat Lovers Cheddar Omelet$10.99
With Bacon, Sausage, and Ham
- Spinach Swiss Omelet$9.99
With Spinach, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes
- Mushroom and Cheese Omelet$9.99
- Spanish Cheddar Omelet Tomato, Peppers, and Onion$9.99
- Sausage and Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Steak and Cheese Omelet$11.99
- Tomato and Cheese Omelet$9.99
- Veggie and Cheese Omelet$9.99
with Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes, and Mushrooms
- Western and Swiss Omelet Ham, Peppers and Onion$10.99
with Peppers, Onions, and Ham
- Three Cheese Omelet$8.50
American, cheddar, and Swiss Cheese
- Broccoli Omelet$9.99
Pancakes & French Toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Side Orders
LUNCH
Soups, Salads & Sides
- Clam Chowder$6.99
- Soup of the day$5.99
- Fiddlehead Fern$5.99+
- Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
- Chef's Salad$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
- French Fries$6.99
- Cheese Fries$7.99
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
- Buffalo Chick Tenders$10.99
- Homade Onion Rings$8.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Coleslaw$3.99
- cup BBq Sauce$5.99
- Bowl BBq Sauce$7.99
- Mac & Cheese Special$10.99Out of stock
- Meatloaf And Gravy$9.99Out of stock
- Chop Suey$9.99Out of stock
- Shepherds Pie$9.99Out of stock
- Seafood Salad With Chips$7.99Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99Out of stock
- LOBSTER ROLL$16.99Out of stock
- Pulled PORK SANDWICH$12.99