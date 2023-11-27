Deno's Mountain Bistro Winter Park
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$16.00
ranch dry rub, jamaican jerk, or buffalo
- Crab Cakes$20.00
shaved radishes, cherry tomatoes, remoulade, cucumbers
- Crudités$6.00
- Gorgonzola Fondue$9.00
toast points
- Greek Table Platter$13.00
dolmas, olives**, spciy feta dip, hummus, tzatziki
- House Made Bread$3.00
four slices of our house made bread
- Hummus and Pita$7.00
evoo and sumac
- Mussels Marinières$18.00
mussels, garlic, shallots, white wine, crème fraîche, fresh herbs, house bread
- Pepper Blue Filet Tips$15.00
filet tips, horseradish cream sauce, balsamic glaze, homemade chips
- Toasted Ravioli$12.00
fried cheese ravioli, marinara
Salads
- Garden Salad$2.00
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, choice of dressing
- Autumn Kale$15.00
baby kale, pinenuts, currants, pecorino romano, lemon vinaigrette and golden balsamic
- Yia Yia's Greek Salad$15.00
spring mix, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, feta, dolmas, red onion, tomato, olives**, house italian vinaigrette
- Classic Caesar$14.00
romaine, grana padano, garlic croutons, anchovy dijon vinaigrette
- "Icebox" Wedge$15.00
iceberg, tomato confit, bacon, gorgonzola cream, scallions
- LG Garden Salad$15.00
Pub Fare
- Beyond Burger$18.00
plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a brioche bun 18
- Crab Cake "Club"$22.00
hand-pattied crab cake, bacon, iceberg, tomato, old bay aioli, potato chips
- Gyro on Pita
tzatziki, tomato, onion, lettuce on pita
- Hot Italian$18.00Out of stock
ham, prosciutto, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion, tomato, oil and vinegar, on a toasted sub
- Steak Burger$16.00
angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on a brioche bun
Pizza
- Berkeley Boulder$19.00
onion, mushroom, tomato, green bell pepper, arugula
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, parmesan, provolone
- DiCola Southside$20.00
onion, mushroom, italian sausage
- Margarita Classico$17.00
sliced mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil
- Pepper Boy$19.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, feta cheese
- Wild Mushroom$21.00
white sauce, wild mushrooms, béchamel, ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil
- Yia Yia's$19.00
salami, feta cream, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olive
Entrées & Pasta
- Butternut Squash Risotto$24.00
risotto, fried sage, pepitas, butternut squash. balsmaic brown butter
- Carbonara$28.00
bucatini, bacon, peas, cream, mint, egg yolk 28
- Chicken Marsala$30.00
pan-seared chicken, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, brussel sprouts
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$36.00
crispy polenta, olive salsa, haricot verts
- Italian Sausage Bolognese$26.00
rigatoni, italian sausage, fire-roasted tomatoes, rosemary whipped ricotta, grana padano
- Linguine & Clams$29.00
linguine, fresh clams, italian sausage, rapini, calabrian chili oil, lemon, toasted breadcrumbs
- Medallions Rustica$35.00+
4oz filet tournedo, red pepper shrimp, lemon garlic butter, chef's vegetables, grana padano, toasted house bread
Desserts
Kids Menu
Sides
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Brussels Sprouts$7.00
caramelized brussels sprouts, bacon, golden raisins
- Chicken$8.00
- Falafel & Pita$6.00
- Filet Tips$11.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Grilled Broccolini$7.00
grilled broccolini, lemon, olive oil
- Gyro Meat$7.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pita$3.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Salmon$12.00
- Shrimp$9.00
- Wild Mushrooms$7.00