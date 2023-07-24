DeNuccis
ALL DAY
Starters
Garlic-Parmesan Knots
soaked in garlic butter, just like you would get on the east coast with parmesan
Bruschetta Pomodoro
classic bruschetta with tomato tartare and basil pesto
Artichoke Vesuvio
mountain of crispy artichokes topped with Vesuvio sauce
Sicilian Arancini
Just like you would get in Sicily! Cone shaped & stuffed with mozzarella and bolognese
Mozzarella Al Forno
fresh mozzarella wrapped in Prosciutto de Parma baked in the oven & topped with pomodoro sauce and arugula
Jumbo Shrimp Oregonata
Italian shrimp scampi with addition of chickpeas and oregano garlic butter
Hot Sausage & Peppers
mini coiled Italian sausage made at Forza Meats, topped with a mix of peppers
Grilled Calamari
grilled calamari with hot peppers
Fried Calamari
lightly breaded calamari with hot peppers and pomodoro sauce
Meatballs w/ Red Sauce
classic new jersey style meatballs with pomodoro sauce
Salad
Arugula & Mortadella
thinly sliced mortadella with an arugula salad, pistachios, and pickled mustard seeds
Tomato & Buffala Mozzarella
classic caprese with Buffala mozzarella and a medley of vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil
Little Gem Caesar
baby gem lettuce with a broken caesar dressing and toasted breadcrumbs
Denuccis Chopped Italian Italian
chopped salad with chickpeas, salami, provolone, cucumbers, radish, red onion and banana peppers
Pasta
Spaghettini Pomodorini
our most simple and light pasta option with classic flavors of tomato, mozzarella & basil
Spicy Crab Campanelle
campanelle pasta with crab, calabrian chili oil and breadcrumbs
Lumache Carbonara
mini rigatoni with carbonara, mushrooms, peas & cipollini onions
Linguine White Clam
linguine with shucked and shelled clams and lemon
Spaghetti Limone
spaghetti with lemon cream and pine nut breadcrumbs
Orecchiette Pugliese
orecchiette with hobbs sausage, broccolini and chili flake
Lobster Mezzeluna
8 lobster raviolis filled with lobster claw and tail
Tagliatelle Bolognese
a classic housemade tagliatelle with bolognese
Ragu Alla Joe
red sauce pasta, short rib, 3 meatballs, 3 italian sausage (family style)
Mains
Branzino Livornese
10oz branzino with sundried tomato, castelvetrano olive and caper sauce
Pork Chop & Peppers
12oz berkshire pork chop with medley of sweet and pickled peppers
Chicken Marsala
chicken breast with marsala sauce, maitake & beech mushrooms and charred cippolini onions
Chicken Parm
chicken breast with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan
Chicken Piccata
chicken breast with lemon butter, capers and lemon supremes
Veal Scallopini Marsala
veal with marsala sauce, maitake & beech mushrooms and charred cippolini onions
Veal Scallopini Parm
veal with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan
Veal Scallopini Piccata
veal with lemon butter, capers and lemon supremes
Extras
Sal's Speciality Pizza
Pesto Pizza (White Pizza)
Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Ricotta | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Mushroom Pizza (White Pizza)
Razor Thin Garlic, Roasted Mushroom, Ricotta, Parsley | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Margherita Pizza
Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Sausage & Onion Pizza
Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Chili Flake, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Spicy Pepperoni Pizza
Hot Cherry Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Good Veggie Pizza
Marinated Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Classic Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Classic Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Build Your Own Pizza
All pizzas are 16" with mozzarella & finished with oregano & parmesan | All pizzas will be served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Sal's Gluten Free Sicilian Style Pizza
Gluten Free Pesto Pizza (white pizza)
Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Ricotta | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Mushroom Pizza (white pizza)
Razor Thin Garlic, Roasted Mushroom, Ricotta, Parsley | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Sausage & Onion Pizza
Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Chili Flake, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza
Hot Cherry Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Good Veggie Pizza
Marinated Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.
Gluten Free Classic Sausage Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.