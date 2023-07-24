ALL DAY

Starters

Garlic-Parmesan Knots

$8.00

soaked in garlic butter, just like you would get on the east coast with parmesan

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$14.00

classic bruschetta with tomato tartare and basil pesto

Artichoke Vesuvio

$16.00

mountain of crispy artichokes topped with Vesuvio sauce

Sicilian Arancini

$15.00

Just like you would get in Sicily! Cone shaped & stuffed with mozzarella and bolognese

Mozzarella Al Forno

$19.00

fresh mozzarella wrapped in Prosciutto de Parma baked in the oven & topped with pomodoro sauce and arugula

Jumbo Shrimp Oregonata

$24.00

Italian shrimp scampi with addition of chickpeas and oregano garlic butter

Hot Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

mini coiled Italian sausage made at Forza Meats, topped with a mix of peppers

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

grilled calamari with hot peppers

Fried Calamari

$18.00

lightly breaded calamari with hot peppers and pomodoro sauce

Meatballs w/ Red Sauce

$16.00

classic new jersey style meatballs with pomodoro sauce

Salad

Arugula & Mortadella

$15.00

thinly sliced mortadella with an arugula salad, pistachios, and pickled mustard seeds

Tomato & Buffala Mozzarella

$15.00

classic caprese with Buffala mozzarella and a medley of vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil

Little Gem Caesar

$14.00

baby gem lettuce with a broken caesar dressing and toasted breadcrumbs

Denuccis Chopped Italian Italian

$17.00

chopped salad with chickpeas, salami, provolone, cucumbers, radish, red onion and banana peppers

Pasta

Spaghettini Pomodorini

$23.00

our most simple and light pasta option with classic flavors of tomato, mozzarella & basil

Spicy Crab Campanelle

$34.00

campanelle pasta with crab, calabrian chili oil and breadcrumbs

Lumache Carbonara

$26.00

mini rigatoni with carbonara, mushrooms, peas & cipollini onions

Linguine White Clam

$24.00

linguine with shucked and shelled clams and lemon

Spaghetti Limone

$21.00

spaghetti with lemon cream and pine nut breadcrumbs

Orecchiette Pugliese

$26.00

orecchiette with hobbs sausage, broccolini and chili flake

Lobster Mezzeluna

$36.00

8 lobster raviolis filled with lobster claw and tail

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

a classic housemade tagliatelle with bolognese

Ragu Alla Joe

$64.00

red sauce pasta, short rib, 3 meatballs, 3 italian sausage (family style)

Mains

Branzino Livornese

$38.00

10oz branzino with sundried tomato, castelvetrano olive and caper sauce

Pork Chop & Peppers

$38.00

12oz berkshire pork chop with medley of sweet and pickled peppers

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

chicken breast with marsala sauce, maitake & beech mushrooms and charred cippolini onions

Chicken Parm

$28.00Out of stock

chicken breast with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

chicken breast with lemon butter, capers and lemon supremes

Veal Scallopini Marsala

$38.00

veal with marsala sauce, maitake & beech mushrooms and charred cippolini onions

Veal Scallopini Parm

$38.00Out of stock

veal with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmesan

Veal Scallopini Piccata

$38.00

veal with lemon butter, capers and lemon supremes

Extras

Summer Squash

$7.00

summer squash with red onion, chili flakes and lemon

Side Sausage

$8.00

2 sausage links with pomodoro sauce

Broccolini

$8.00

broccolini with parsley almond sauce

Side Meatballs

$8.00

2 meatballs links with pomodoro sauce

Sal's Speciality Pizza

All pizzas are 16" & finished with oregano & parmesan
Pesto Pizza (White Pizza)

$24.00

Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Ricotta | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Mushroom Pizza (White Pizza)

$25.00

Razor Thin Garlic, Roasted Mushroom, Ricotta, Parsley | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Sausage & Onion Pizza

$25.00

Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Chili Flake, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Hot Cherry Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Good Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Marinated Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Classic Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Classic Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Build Your Own Pizza

$21.00

All pizzas are 16" with mozzarella & finished with oregano & parmesan | All pizzas will be served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Sal's Gluten Free Sicilian Style Pizza

Pizzas are Gluten Free but are made in a kitchen where gluten is present & finished with oregano & parmesan
Gluten Free Pesto Pizza (white pizza)

$24.00

Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Ricotta | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Mushroom Pizza (white pizza)

$25.00

Razor Thin Garlic, Roasted Mushroom, Ricotta, Parsley | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Oven-Dried Cherry Tomato, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Sausage & Onion Pizza

$25.00

Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Chili Flake, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Hot Cherry Pepper, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Good Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Marinated Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Basil, Red Sauce | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Classic Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Parmesan | All pizzas are served uncut to preserve quality unless requested otherwise.

Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$21.00

DRINKS

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Sparkling Bottled Water

$7.00
Sprite

$3.50
Still Bottled Water

$7.00

DESSERTS

Meyer Lemon Budino

$11.00

italian meyer lemon pudding with blueberry compote and lemon thyme crumble

Amaretto Tiramisu

$12.00

traditional tiramisu with amaretto soaked lady fingers