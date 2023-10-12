Desert Edge Pub & Brewery
FOOD
Classic Pub Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
BaB Black Bean Patty
$13.00
BaB Beef Patty
$13.00
Grilled Smoked Turkey
$13.00
Portobello Sandwich
$13.00
Reuben
$13.00
Mexican Dip
$13.50
Salmon Sandwich
$15.00
Santa Fe Chicken
$13.00
Open Face Sirloin
$15.00
Yellow Curry Chicken
$13.00
Pastrami & Swiss Panini
$13.00
Spec Panini
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00Out of stock
Mexican
Kids
Sides
Soup Salads Quiche
Southwest Chicken Salad
$14.50
Caesar
$14.50
Salmon & Kale Salad
$16.50
Portobello Salad
$14.50
Warm Italian Salad
$14.00
Thai Beef Salad
$15.50
Hanger Steak Salad
$14.50Out of stock
Smoked Turkey Tortellini
$14.00
Monday Pasta Salad of the Day
$14.00
Pasta Salad of the Day
$14.00
Wednesday Pasta of the Day
$15.00
Asian Salmon
$16.50
Garden Salad
$13.50
Chef's Salad
$14.00
House Pasta Salad (Full Order)
$12.00
Daily Soup Bowl
$8.00
Daily Soup Bowl with Side
$11.00
French Onion Soup
$8.00
French Onion Soup with Side
$11.00
Daily Soup Cup
$6.00
Daily Soup Cup with Side
$10.00
Quiche
$12.00
Desserts
Chocolate Decadence
$6.95
Carrot Cake
$6.95
Peach Tart
$6.95Out of stock
European Cheesecake
$6.95
Raspberry Cheesecake
$6.95
Turtle Cheesecake
$6.95
Ala Mode
$1.75Out of stock
Brownies
$3.25+
Cookies
$1.75+
Tres
$6.95
Whole Cake
$39.95
Aztec Tart
$6.95Out of stock
Poppy
$6.95
Key Lime Chzcake
$6.95
Black Forest
$6.95Out of stock
TripChocRas
$6.95
Platters
Chip & Salsa Tray
$14.95
Veggie Tray
$17.95Out of stock
Antipasta Tray
$57.95Out of stock
Spring Roll Tray
$42.95Out of stock
Skewer Tray
$42.95Out of stock
Pasta Salad Tray
$48.95
Shrimp Pasta Tray
$54.95
House Pasta Tray
$46.95
Green Salad Tray
$49.95
Fresh Fruit Tray
$43.95
Sandwich Tray
$42.95
Pint Salsa
$6.25
Pint Dressing
$6.25
Bottled Water
$0.95
Whole Quiche
$38.50
Add 1/2 Sand
$5.25
TLC Tray
$17.95
Side Of
Common Requests
Brunch
Brunch Sides
N/A Beverages
Sodas etc
Water
Water No Ice
Water w Lemon
Iced Tea
$2.79
With Bar Drinks
1/2 Ck & 1/2 Diet
$2.79
Apple Juice
$2.99
Arnold Palmer
$2.79
Coke
$2.79
Cherry Coke
$3.29
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.79
Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Glass of Ice
Mocktail Cider Effects
$5.00
Hot Tea
$2.79
Hot Water
Ice
Lemonade
$2.79
Milk
$2.99
Mineral H20
$2.99
OJ
$2.99
Pineapple Juice
$2.99
Print Check
Root Beer
$2.79
Shirley
$3.29
Soda Water (Fountain)
Sprite
$2.79
Tomato Juice
$2.99
Tonic
$2.99
Grapefruit Juice
$2.99
Ginger Beer
$4.25
LRG To-Box
SM To-Go Box
To-Go Cup
Coffee
Refills
Kids
SPIRITS
Spirits
Absolut Ruby Red
$7.00
Tito's Handmade
$7.00
Seagrams
$6.00
Espolon
$8.00
Sauza Gold
$7.00
Aberlour 12 yr
$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
Dewers
$6.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
High West Double Rye
$9.00
Beehive Jack Rabbit
$9.00
Gordon's Gin
$6.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Aperol
$7.00
E&J Brandy
$6.00
Fernet-Branca
$8.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Well Cocktails
BEER
Draft
Canned Beer Dine in Only
PHANTASMAGORIAN ENGINE
$8.95Out of stock
1972 IPA
$7.95
WOESTIJRAND Belgian Dubbel
$7.95
PINK MOON HAZY IPA
$7.95Out of stock
ETE SAISON
$7.25Out of stock
OKTOBERFEST
$7.25Out of stock
BETTER DAYS IPA 16 OZ
$7.25Out of stock
TROLLEY RYE IPA 16 oz
$7.25Out of stock
GRAIN 2 BRAIN IPA
$7.25Out of stock
FAIRWAY Cold IPA
$7.95Out of stock
Growlers & Grumbles
WINE
White Wine
Red Wine
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Sunday Bloody
$3.00
Sunday Mimosa
$3.00
Bad Apple
$9.00
Salty Snow Peak
$8.00Out of stock
Aperol Spritzer
$8.00
Cider Effects
$7.00
Pub Mule
$8.00
Bramble On
$9.00
Desert Cactus
$9.00
Drunk Uncle
$9.00Out of stock
Hard Pressed
$9.00
High Tea
$9.00
Indian Paintbrush
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Midtown Maple
$9.00
Mistletoe
$9.00
Paloma
$9.00
The Pub Mimosa
$9.00Out of stock
Tipsy Bumble
$9.00
Whiskey Rebel
$9.00
White Out
$9.00
Non-Food Items
Extras
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery Locations and Ordering Hours
Stella Grill
(801) 288-0051
Open now • Closes at 11PM
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery
(801) 652-4590
Open now • Closes at 11PM