FOOD

Bar Bites

Chips & House Mustard

$1.95

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Employee Meal

$2.76

Growler Potato Chips

$0.75

Classic Pub Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Rare Roast Beef

Turkey/Avocado Sandwich

Vegetarian

Warm Roast Beef

Warm Corned Beef

Warm Ham

Warm Pastrami

Turkey Avocado

$8.50

Rare Roast Beef

$8.50

Club

$8.50

Vegetarian

$8.50

Pastrami

$8.50

Corned Beef

$8.50

Ham

$8.50

Roast Beef

$8.50

Hot Sandwiches

BaB Black Bean Patty

$13.00

BaB Beef Patty

$13.00

Grilled Smoked Turkey

$13.00

Portobello Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Mexican Dip

$13.50

Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Santa Fe Chicken

$13.00

Open Face Sirloin

$15.00

Yellow Curry Chicken

$13.00

Pastrami & Swiss Panini

$13.00

Spec Panini

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Mexican

One Enchilada

$11.50

Two Enchiladas

$13.50

Three Enchiladas

$15.50

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.50

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$13.50

Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Carne Tacos

$13.50

Extra Taco

$4.50

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid Whole grilled cheese

$7.95

Kid Burger

$6.95

Kid Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid Tortellini

$6.95

Whole Grilled Cheese Uprade

$2.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Side of Fresh Fruit

$6.00

TLC

$6.00

Side House Pasta

$6.00

Soup of The Day (bowl)

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

1/2 Pasta Salad of the Day

$8.00

Kale & Fruit Salad

$6.00

Kale & Fruit Salad with Goat Cheese

$8.00

Soup Salads Quiche

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Caesar

$14.50

Salmon & Kale Salad

$16.50

Portobello Salad

$14.50

Warm Italian Salad

$14.00

Thai Beef Salad

$15.50

Hanger Steak Salad

$14.50Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Tortellini

$14.00

Monday Pasta Salad of the Day

$14.00

Pasta Salad of the Day

$14.00

Wednesday Pasta of the Day

$15.00

Asian Salmon

$16.50

Garden Salad

$13.50

Chef's Salad

$14.00

House Pasta Salad (Full Order)

$12.00

Daily Soup Bowl

$8.00

Daily Soup Bowl with Side

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

French Onion Soup with Side

$11.00

Daily Soup Cup

$6.00

Daily Soup Cup with Side

$10.00

Quiche

$12.00

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Peach Tart

$6.95Out of stock

European Cheesecake

$6.95

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.95

Ala Mode

$1.75Out of stock

Brownies

$3.25+

Cookies

$1.75+

Tres

$6.95

Whole Cake

$39.95

Aztec Tart

$6.95Out of stock

Poppy

$6.95

Key Lime Chzcake

$6.95

Black Forest

$6.95Out of stock

TripChocRas

$6.95

Platters

Chip & Salsa Tray

$14.95

Veggie Tray

$17.95Out of stock

Antipasta Tray

$57.95Out of stock

Spring Roll Tray

$42.95Out of stock

Skewer Tray

$42.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad Tray

$48.95

Shrimp Pasta Tray

$54.95

House Pasta Tray

$46.95

Green Salad Tray

$49.95

Fresh Fruit Tray

$43.95

Sandwich Tray

$42.95

Pint Salsa

$6.25

Pint Dressing

$6.25

Bottled Water

$0.95

Whole Quiche

$38.50

Add 1/2 Sand

$5.25

TLC Tray

$17.95

Brunch

Chile Verde & Eggs

$12.50

Chimichanga

$12.50

Breakfast Salmon & Eggs

$13.50

Breakfast Hanger Steak Frites & Eggs

$14.50

Breakfast Tacos

$12.50

Chilequiles & Eggs

$10.50

Montecristo

$12.50

Ham & Eggs

$10.50

Pancakes

$9.50

French Toast

$9.50

Kid Bacon & Eggs

$5.95

Kid Pancakes

$5.50

Kid French Toast

$5.50

Quiche

$12.00

Brunch Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon (3)

$3.50

Ham Steak

$4.50

Toast (2 Pieces)

$2.00

Breakfast Potaotes

$3.00

Chilequiles

$4.00

Brunch Salmon

$6.00

Chile Verde

$5.50

Pancake (1)

$3.00

French Toast (1)

$3.00

Tortillas

syrup

butter

N/A Beverages

Sodas etc

Water

Water No Ice

Water w Lemon

Iced Tea

$2.79

With Bar Drinks

1/2 Ck & 1/2 Diet

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Glass of Ice

Mocktail Cider Effects

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Water

Ice

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.99

Mineral H20

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.79

Shirley

$3.29

Soda Water (Fountain)

Sprite

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Coffee

Americano

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75Out of stock

Cappuccino

$3.50

Chai

$3.75Out of stock

Decaf Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Latte

$3.75

Mocha

$3.95

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$2.75

Kids

Kid Water

Kid Apple

$2.99

Kid Coke

$2.79

Kid Cran

$2.99

Kid Diet

$2.79

Kid Dr P

$2.79

Kid Lem

$2.79

Kid Milk

$2.99

Kid OJ

$2.99

Kid Root

$2.79

Kid Shirley

$3.29

Kid Sprite

$2.79

Kid Ginger

$2.79

SPIRITS

Spirits

Absolut Ruby Red

$7.00

Tito's Handmade

$7.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Espolon

$8.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Aberlour 12 yr

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Dewers

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Beehive Jack Rabbit

$9.00

Gordon's Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Well Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cape Cod

$7.50

Cosmo

$8.50

Greyhound

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Kamakazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.50

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Samurai

$8.00

White Russian

$8.50

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Cadillac Marg

$9.50

BEER

Draft

20 oz True Pint

Pitcher

16 oz Glass

Sample

$1.00

Sample Tray of 5

$5.00

Hop Water Seltzer 16oz

$1.95

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Woodchuck

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Ghost Fish Kick Step (GF)

$6.25

Canned Beer Dine in Only

PHANTASMAGORIAN ENGINE

$8.95Out of stock

1972 IPA

$7.95

WOESTIJRAND Belgian Dubbel

$7.95

PINK MOON HAZY IPA

$7.95Out of stock

ETE SAISON

$7.25Out of stock

OKTOBERFEST

$7.25Out of stock

BETTER DAYS IPA 16 OZ

$7.25Out of stock

TROLLEY RYE IPA 16 oz

$7.25Out of stock

GRAIN 2 BRAIN IPA

$7.25Out of stock

FAIRWAY Cold IPA

$7.95Out of stock

Growlers & Grumbles

Growler Glass

$4.00

Growler Fill

$13.00

Grumble Glass

$4.00

Grumble Fill

$7.00

WINE

White Wine

Corkage

$7.50

GLS House

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Leese-Fitch Chard

$10.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Rose

$9.00

Champagne

$7.00

Champagne w/ oj

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay Leese-Fitch

$45.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$43.00

BTL Rose

$43.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$43.00

House

$33.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Corkage

$7.50

GLS House Red

$9.00

GLS Lapis Luna Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Malbec

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$10.00

BTL Lapis Luna Cab

$43.00

BTL House Red

$43.00

BTL Malbec

$43.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$45.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Sunday Bloody

$3.00

Sunday Mimosa

$3.00

Bad Apple

$9.00

Salty Snow Peak

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritzer

$8.00

Cider Effects

$7.00

Pub Mule

$8.00

Bramble On

$9.00

Desert Cactus

$9.00

Drunk Uncle

$9.00Out of stock

Hard Pressed

$9.00

High Tea

$9.00

Indian Paintbrush

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Midtown Maple

$9.00

Mistletoe

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

The Pub Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

Tipsy Bumble

$9.00

Whiskey Rebel

$9.00

White Out

$9.00

Non-Food Items

Retail

Desert Edge Hoodie

$36.50

DE Hat

$25.00

DE T-Shirt

$25.00

DE Sticker

$1.00

DE Keychain

$2.00

DE Koozie

$2.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Hoodie

$24.00

Employee Hat

$12.00

Logo Glass

$5.00

Cooler

$12.00

1972 Hat

$25.00

1972 Series T shirt

$25.00