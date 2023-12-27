Know the hardest part of ordering a DMBco beer? Not ordering all of them! Go ahead get a few to-go. More
Desert Monks Brewing Co 1094 S Gilbert Road
All the things!!
Retail
- 20oz Blue Insulted Pilsner Cup$15.00
- Alewife's DMBco Shirt (purple)$20.00
- Beer Buddy Dog Treats$5.00
Locally made craft beer treats made with DMBCo spent grains.
- Beer-Más Advent Box$60.00
12 different DMBCo beers to enjoy as you count down to the holidays.
- Black Hoodie$42.00
- Black Water Bottle$20.00
- Blue Shirt$25.00
- Bomber Glass$8.00
- Can Holder - Insulated$2.00
- Clear Stadium Bag$12.00
Clear vinyl event bag. Roughly 4x12x12
- Coasters$1.00
- DMBco Magnet$2.50
- Flannel$45.00
Flannel shirt with DMBCo logo on front left pocket
- Flight Glass$2.00
- Growler 32oz Small$4.00
- Growler 64oz Large$8.00
- Insulated Bag$5.00
- Keychain$3.00
Clear plastic keychain with the 5 cactus monk and nun DMBCo logo.
- Koozie$1.00
- Multi Cactus Logo Shirt$30.00
- Oktoberfest Shirt$15.00
- Paddle$30.00
- Party Payment$300.00
- Pint Glass$6.00
- Polo Shirt$30.00
- Sticker$1.00
- Sunglasses$4.00
- Tank Tops$20.00
- TinTacker Logo Plate$18.00
TinTacker Brand DMBCo Logo Wall Art
- Tour group individual$5.00
- White shirt$17.76
To-go Cans & Bottles
Single Cans and 4-Packs
- $10 4-pack Special$10.00
- Cascara Amalita Dark Sour$15.00
- CocoTele Cans$7.50+
- Desert Dweller Single Cans and 4-packs$7.50+
- Golden Peach Kolsch Sour$15.00
- Ground Rules Doppel single can$10.00
- HefeAZ Single Cans and 4-Packs$6.00+
4-pk 16oz Cans - Hefeweizen - brewed with AZ Sinagua malt and Arizona R&D Wheat malt
- Immaculate Fermentation Pale Ale Single Cans and 4-packs$6.00+
- Klosterkind Marzen Single Cans and 4-packs$6.00+
- Orange Cloud Single Cans and 4-Packs$7.00+
- Quit Your Wine-ing Single Cans and 4-packs$7.00+
- Red Wedding Lager Single Cans and 4-packs$6.00+
- Ruhnu Baltic Brown Ale 4-pk$16.50
4-pk 16oz Cans - American Brown Ale.
- Soda 4-pack$6.00
- Sonoran Mist Single Cans and 4-packs$6.00+
- Stellaris IPA to-go$18.50
- Sweet Temptress$7.50+
Tripel
- Tire Swing IPA Single Cans and 4-Packs$7.00+
- Trinity Redux to-go$18.50
- TropiKolsch Single Cans and 4-packs$7.00+
- Wy Abbo Single Cans and 4-packs$7.00+
Desert Monks Brewing Co Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 525-7444
Open now • Closes at 9PM