Popular Items

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Chicken Majestic is a popular Indian dry chicken appetizer recipe that is made by deep frying thin strips of chicken, Chicken very well marinated with yogurt and spices.


Veg Appetizers

Baby Corn Manchurian

$9.99

crispy fried baby corn in a sweet and spicy thick Chinese sauce along with onions and bell pepper (capsicum). It can be served as appetizer/starter.

Chilli Egg

$9.49

Egg chilli or Anda chilli is an Indo-Chinese spicy dish, It's cook with boiled eggs dipped into a batter made with either all-purpose flour or cornflour and then deep-fried. Red chillies, ginger, and garlic are then sautéed along with onion, fresh green chillies, and bell peppers.

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Gobi Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese appetizer and this version will blow your mind! It features ridiculously crispy and crunchy fried cauliflower coated in a sweet, tangy, umami-rich chili sauce with lots of aromatics.

Spicy Crispy Gobi

$9.99

Spicy Crispy Gobi is a popular Indo Chinese dish of batter coated pan fried cauliflower florets tossed with a spicy, sweet and sour sauce.

Gobi 65

$9.99

Gobi 65 is a crunchy and delicious appetizer made from deep fired cauliflower florets coated with a spicy batter.

Crispy Corn

$9.99

Crispy corn is a snack made by frying corn kernels and then flavoring with spice powders.

Veg Manchurian

$10.99
Paneer 65

$10.99

Paneer 65 is a spicy South Indian appetizer made with Paneer aka Indian cheese, flour, spices and herbs like curry leaves.

Paneer 555

$10.99

Paneer 555 is an appetizer/starter, in which battered Paneer is deep fried &tossed with onions,Jalapeno & cashewnuts spicy sauce.

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce!

Paneer Majestic

$10.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Bullet Chicken

$10.99

Bullet chicken is a popular Indian appetizer made by tossing fried chicken in spicy hot chilli sauce

Curry Leaf Chicken

$10.99

Curry leaf chicken is cooked along with roasted curry leaf masala that includes other spices as well.

Cashew Chicken

$10.99

Cashew chicken is simply a stir fry of chicken and cashews with a sauce.

Chicken Lollipop (4 Pcs)

$10.99

Chicken lollipop is a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer where a frenched chicken drumette is marinated and then batter fried or baked until crisp.

Chicken Manchurian

$10.99

Chicken Manchurian is a delicious and popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried chicken and a spicy, sweet, and sticky sauce.

Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Chilli chicken is a sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce.

Chicken 555

$10.99

Chicken 555 is fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy, herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chicken 65 is a popular South Indian Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies.

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Chicken Majestic is a popular Indian dry chicken appetizer recipe that is made by deep frying thin strips of chicken, Chicken very well marinated with yogurt and spices.

Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Chicken cooked in sauted onions, spices, green chillies, curry leaves and crushed black pepper

Chicken Pakoda

$10.99

Chicken pakora is a quick Indian appetizer made with gram flour, chicken, spices & herbs.

Guntur Chicken Fry

$10.99

Guntur chicken is a very hot & spicy andhra style chicken appetizer made with guntur special red chilli flavoured with ghee, freshly ground garam masala.

Jalapeno Chicken

$10.99

Spicy Jalapeno Chicken is a crispy fried chicken in a thick, sweet, savoury, and spicy sauce.

Kodi Vepudu

$10.99

Chicken fry or Kodi Vepudu is a dry chicken recipe made with chicken roasted in freshly ground spices.

Madras Chicken Fry

$10.99

Madras Chicken Fry is a popular South Indian Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies.

Mamsam (Goat) Roast

$13.99

mutton pieces cooked in freshly ground spices and sauteed with onions slices & slowly roasted.

Chilli Goat Roast

$13.99
Goat Pepper Fry

Goat Pepper Fry

$13.99
Lamb Chops

$14.99Out of stock

Fish Pakoda

$12.99

Apollo Fish

$12.99

Chilli Fish

$12.99

Tawa Fish

$12.99Out of stock

Prawns 65

$13.99

Garlic Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp 777

$13.99

Pepper Shrimp

$13.99

Ragi sangati Natu Kodi curry

$10.99

Chicken wings 4pcs

$10.99

Tandoori (Kebabs)

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$10.99

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$10.99

Malai Kabab

$10.99

Haryali Kebab

$10.99

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$10.99

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$16.99

Grilled Lamb Chops

$15.99

Grilled Fish

$14.99

Mixed Tandoori Platter

$15.99

Veg Curries

Paneer butter masala

$13.99

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

Achari Paneer

$13.99

kadai paneer

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Matar Paneer

$13.99

Malai methi paneer

$13.99

Paneer Tikka masala

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Nizam Handi

$13.99

Daba Style Egg Burji

$12.99

Egg Korma

$11.99

Veg Korma

$11.99

Dal Makhani

$11.99

Gutti Vankaya Curry

$11.99

Tomato Dal Tadka

$10.99

Chole Masala

$10.99

Kadai Veg

$11.99

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Spinach Dal Tadka

$10.99

Sambar

$4.99

Non-Veg Curries

Natu Kodi Curry

$14.99

Fish Masala

$14.99

Keema Matar

$14.99

Mughlai Chicken Curry

$14.99

Shrimp Korma

$14.99

Gongura Shrimp

$14.99

Hyderabadi Shrimp

$14.99

Chettinad Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp Butter Masala

$14.99

Mutton Korma

$14.99

Gongura Mutton

$14.99

Kadai Mutton

$14.99

Hyderabadi Mutton

$14.99

Chettinad Mutton

$14.99

Palak Mutton

$14.99

Rera Mutton

$14.99

Mutton Vindaloo

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chicken Butter Masala

$13.99

Achari Chicken

$13.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Gongura Chicken

$13.99

Hyderabadi Chicken

$13.99

Chettinad Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Butter Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Rumali Roti

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99Out of stock

Chapathi (8pcs)

$3.99

Biryanis/Pulavs

Gongura Chicken Pulao

$14.99

DD SPL Chicken Pulao

$14.99

Chicken Fry Pc Pulao

$14.99

Vijayawada Chicken Pulao

$14.99

SPL Chicken Pulao

$14.99

Chicken 65 Pulao

$14.99

Fish Pulao

$16.99

Shrimp Pulao

$16.99

Gongura Mutton Pulao

$16.99

Ulavacharu Mutton Pulao

$16.99

SPL Mutton Pulao

$16.99

Mutton Keema Pulao

$16.99

Natu Kodi Pulao

$15.99

Chef SPL Veg Pulao

$13.99

Egg Bhurji Pulao

$13.99

Gutti Vankay Pulao

$13.99

Paneer Pulao

$13.99

Egg Pulao

$11.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Pulao

$14.99

Chicken Joint Pulao

$14.99

Chicken Lollipop Pulao

$14.99

Nalli Ghost Pulao

$16.99

Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Nawabi Mutton Dum Biryani

$16.99

Nalli Ghost Biryani

$16.99

Chicken Lollipop Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Joint Biryani

$14.99

Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$14.99Out of stock

Veg Dum Biryani

$11.99

Egg Biryani

$11.99

Paneer Biryani

$13.99

Gutti Vankay Biryani

$13.99

Egg Bhurji Biryani

$13.99

Chef SPL Veg Biryani

$13.99

Mutton Dum Biryani

$15.99

Natu Kodi Biryani

$15.99

Mutton Keema Biryani

$16.99

SPL Mutton Biryani

$16.99

Ulavacharu Mutton Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Gongura Mutton Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Fish Biryani

$16.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Chicken 65 Biryani

$14.99
SPL Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Fry Pc Biryani

$14.99

DD SPL Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Rice

Tamarind Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Jeera Rice

$9.99

Curd Rice

$8.99

Sambar Rice

$8.99

Kodi Pappu Charu (Chicken)

$11.99

Mamsam Pappu Charu (Mutton)

$11.99

Indo-Chinese

Veg Manchurian Noodles

$12.99Out of stock

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Hakka Noodles

$11.99

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Schezwan Noodles

$11.99

Veg Thai Pepper Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Veg Street Style Fried Rice

$11.99Out of stock

Veg Street Style Noodles

$11.99Out of stock

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Egg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg Schezwan Noodles

$12.99

Egg Thai Pepper Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg Basil Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg Street Style Fried Rice

$12.99Out of stock

Egg Street Style Noodles

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Schezwan Noodles

$13.99

Chicken Thai Pepper Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Street Style Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Street Style Noodles

$13.99Out of stock

Paneer Fried Rice

$13.99

Paneer Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Paneer Schezwan Fried Rice

$13.99

Paneer Schezwan Noodles

$13.99

Paneer Thai Pepper Fried Rice

$13.99

Paneer Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Paneer Street Style Fried Rice

$13.99Out of stock

Paneer Street Style Noodles

$13.99Out of stock

Kati Rolls

Anda Classic Chicken Calcutta Roll

$10.49

Lamb Kebab Roll

$11.99

Chat Potato Kati Roll

$7.99

Veggie Kati Roll

$7.99

Paneer Tikka Kati Roll

$9.49

Delhi Belly Paneer Roll

$9.49

Achari Paneer Roll

$9.49

Chicken Tikka Roll

$9.49

Ghee Roast Chicken Roll

$9.49

Achari Chicken Roll

$9.49

Desi Burgers

Veggie Cheese Burger

$7.99

Paneer Tikka Burger

$9.49

Masaledar Paneer Burger

$9.49

Butter Chicken Tikka Burger

$9.49

Spicy Chicken Burger

$9.49

Spiced Lamb Burger

$11.99

Pasta

Paneer Tikka Pasta

$10.49

Chicken Tikka Pasta

$10.49

Shrimp Tikka Pasta

$11.99

Momos

Veg Manchurian Momos

$9.99

Chicken Manchurian Momos

$10.99

Veg Tandoori Momos

$9.99

Chicken Tandoori Momos

$10.99

Veg Tikka Momos

$9.99

Chicken Tikka Momos

$10.99

Veg Chilli Momos

$9.99

Chicken Chilli Momos

$10.99

Tacos

Paneer Manchurian Tacos (1 Pc)

$3.99

Paneer Manchurian Tacos (2 Pc)

$6.99

Samosa Chat Taco (1Pc)

$3.99

Samosa Chat Taco (2 Pc)

$6.99

Chicken 65 Taco(1 Pc)

$3.99

Chicken 65 Taco(2 Pc)

$6.99

Bullet Chicken Taco(1 Pc)

$3.99

Bullet Chicken Taco(2 Pc)

$6.99

Lamb Sheekh Taco(1 Pc)

$3.99Out of stock

Lamb Sheekh Taco(2 Pc)

$6.99Out of stock

Dosa,idly and vada

Sambar Idly (2 Pc)

$6.99Out of stock

Ghee Podi Idly

$6.99

Upma Peasarattu

$10.99

Upma

$6.99

Pongal

$7.99

Poori With Aloo Curry

$8.99

Poori/Dosa With Keema Curry

$12.99

Poori/Dosa With Mutton Curry

$12.99

Poori/Dosa With Chicken Curry

$11.99

Onion Masala Pesarattu

$10.99

Pesarattu (Onion/Masala/Ghee)

$10.99

Plain Pesarattu

$9.99

Onion Tomato Uttappam

$11.99

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Goat Keema Dosa

$12.99

Chicken Dosa

$11.99

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Spring Dosa

$10.99

Guntur Karam Dosa

$9.99

Ghee Podi Dosa

$10.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Dosa (Onion/Masala/Ghee)

$9.99

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Medhu Vada (3 Pcs)

$6.99

Uthappam

$8.99

Steamed Idly (3 Pcs)

$5.99

Sambar Vada (2 Pc)

$7.99

Dosa/Poori With Natu Kodi Curry

$12.99

Combo-1 (2 Idly+2 Medhu Vada)

$7.99

Combo-2 (2 Idly+1 Vada+ 1 Mini Dosa)

$9.99

Combo-3 (2 Idly+1 Vada+Pongal 8oz)

$8.99

Combo-4 (2 Idly+1 Vada+1 Poori)

$7.99

Combo-5(2 Idly+1 Vada+2 Mysore Bonda)

$7.99

Combo-6 (2 Idly+1 Vada+Upma 8oz)

$8.99

Desserts

Strawberry Pastry

$3.99

Redvelvet Pastry

$3.99

Oreo Pastry

$3.99

Pineapple Pastry

$3.99

Nuttella Pastry

$3.99

Mango Pastry

$3.99

Chocolate Pastry

$3.99

Butterscotch Pastry

$3.99

Blackforest Pastry

$3.99

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.49

Gulab Jamun Cupcake

$3.49

Chocolate Mousse

$4.49

Mango Mousse

$4.49

Gulab Jamun (3 Pcs)

$2.99

Kala Jamun (3 Pcs)

$3.99

Meeta Paan

$2.49

Gulkand Pan Ladoo

$2.49

Rabdi (Gulab Jamun/Kala Jamun/Tres Leches)

$4.49

Sweet (Semiya/Payasam/Kesari Etc.) 8oz

$5.99

Oreo Mousse

$4.49

Chocolate Brownie

$4.49

Triple Choco Jar Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Mud Cake

$5.99

Rabdi Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Apricot Delight

$4.49

Fruit Cake

$6.99

Banana Bread

$2.99

Plum Cake

$6.99

Gulabjamun Cheese Cake

$4.49

Falooda (Royal/ Mango delight/Chocolate caramel/fruit n nut/Kesar pista)

$7.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - Kids (1 scoop)

$2.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - small (2 scoops)

$4.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - medium (3 scoops)

$5.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - large (4 scoops)

$6.99

White forest pastry

$2.99

Shakes / Drinks

Irani Chai Small

$0.92

Irani Large Chai

$1.85

Rose Milk

$4.99

Butter Milk

$3.99

Paan Shot

$1.00Out of stock

Sugarcane Juice

$5.99Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Watermelon Juice

$5.99

Pineapple Juice

$5.99

Orange Juice

$5.99

Soft Drink Can

$1.99

Soft Drink Bottle

$2.99

Goli Soda

$2.99

Custard Apple Milkshake

$4.99

Chickoo Milkshake

$4.99

Chats

Dahi Vada (2 Pcs)

$6.99Out of stock

Dabeli (1 Pc)

$4.99

Extra Pav

$0.99

Samosa Chaat (2 Pcs)

$6.99

Kachori Chat

$6.99

Alu Tikki Chaat (2 Pcs)

$6.99

Vada Pav

$4.99

Bhel Puri

$5.99

Papdi Chaat

$5.99

Dahi Puri Chaat

$5.99

Pani Puri (7 Pcs)

$6.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Special Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Chole Bhatura

$10.99

Fresh Sweets

Jilebi 1/2 Pound

$5.99

Jilebi 1 Pound

$11.99

Laddu (4 Pc)

$4.99

Kalakand 1/2 Pound

$4.99

Pista Barfi 1/2 Pound

$4.99

Mysore Pak 1/2 Pound

$5.99

Fresh Sweets 1 Pound

$11.99

Fresh Sweets Half Pound

$5.99

Kesari

$4.99

Snacks

Samosa (3 pcs)

$4.49

Curried potato and peas filled savory pastry. Served with tamarind chutney.

Onion Samosa (4 Pcs)

$4.49

Savory pastry filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.

Punugulu (10Pcs)

$4.49

Lentil and rice pop.

Onion Pakoda

$4.49

Crunchy fritters made using mixed vegetables and spices.

Cut Mirchi

$4.49

Cut jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep fried.

Mirchi Bajji (4 pcs)

$4.99

Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep-fried.

Mirchi Bajji with onion (3 pcs)

$5.99

Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and stuffed with onions.

Mysore Bonda (4pcs)

$4.99

Alu Bajji 4 Pcs

$4.99

Spring Rolls(4 Pcs)

$3.99Out of stock

Egg puff

$2.49

Chicken puff

$2.99

Veg puff

$2.49

Bread Pakoda (1pc) with chaat

$4.99

Egg bonda (2 PCs)

$5.99

Masala vada (4 Pcs)

$5.99

Family Pack Biryanis

Veg Dum Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$31.99

Veg Dum Biryani/Pulav -64oz Veg Appetizer - 12oz Veg Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Gutti Vankaya Biyani/Pulav Family Pack

$34.99

Gutti Vankaya Biryani/Pulav -64oz Veg Appetizer - 12oz Veg Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Paneer Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$34.99

Paneer Biryani/Pulav -64oz Paneer Appetizer - 12oz Paneer Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Chicken Dum Biryani Family Pack

$34.99

Chicken Dum Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$36.99

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani/pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

SPL Boneless Chicken Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$36.99

SPL Boneless Chicken Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Mutton Dum Biryani Family Pack

$39.99

Mutton Dum Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

SPL Mutton Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$41.99

SPL Mutton Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Mutton Kheema Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$44.99

Mutton Keema Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Shrimp Biryani/Pulav Family Pack

$44.99

Shrimp Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Gongura Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$36.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Avakaya Chicken Biryani Family Pack

$36.99

Avakai CHicken Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Gongura Mutton Biryani Family Pack

$41.99

Gongura Mutton Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz

Sandwich/Frankie

Chicken Tikka Frankie

$9.99

Paneer Tikka Frankie

$9.99

Veg Frankie

$9.99

Egg Frankie

$9.99

Keema Frankie

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Veg Sandwich

$8.99

Paneer Burji Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Grill Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Keema Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Mandi

Shrimp Mandi 1P

$19.99

Fish Mandi 1pc

$19.99

4P Chicken Juicy Mandi

$60.99

3P Chicken Juicy Mandi

$44.99

2P Chicken Juicy Mandi

$35.99

1P Chicken Juicy Mandi

$18.99

Bahubali Mandi

$79.99

4P Juicy Mutton Mandi

$65.99

3P Juicy Mutton Mandi

$54.99

2P Juicy Mutton Mandi

$38.99

1p Juicy Mutton Mandi

$19.99

Paneer Mandi

$17.99

4Piece Chicken Mandi

$57.99

3Piece Chicken Mandi

$44.99

2Piece Chicken Mandi

$33.99

1Piece Chicken Mandi

$17.99

Mega Bahubali Mandi

$99.99

Home Style Curries

Veg Curry

$7.99

Pappu Charu

$6.99

Veg Fry

$7.99

Roti Pachadi

$4.99

Rasam

$5.99

Gongura Pickle

$4.99

Dal

$7.99

Combo - Veg

$15.99

Combo - NonVeg

$18.99

Bakery

Choco Caramel Falooda

$7.99

Fruit & Nut Falooda

$7.99

Mango Masti Falooda

$7.99

Jelly Belly Falooda

$7.99

Kesar Pista Falooda

$7.99

Royal Falooda

$7.99

Coconut Swiss role

$3.99

Chocolate almond Swiss role

$3.99

Redvelvet mousse

$4.49

Rose cardamom cake jar

$5.99

White forest pastry

$2.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - large (4 scoops)

$6.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - medium (3 scoops)

$5.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - small (2 scoops)

$4.99

Ice Cream (any flavor) - Kids (1 scoop)

$2.99

Rabdi Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Mud Cake

$5.99

Triple Choco Jar Cake

$5.99

Oreo Mousse

$4.49

Rabdi (Gulab Jamun/Kala Jamun/Tres Leches)

$4.49

Mango Mousse

$4.49

Chocolate Mousse

$4.49

Blackforest Pastry

$3.99

Butterscotch Pastry

$3.99

Chocolate Pastry

$3.99

Mango Pastry

$3.99

Nuttella Pastry

$3.99

Pineapple Pastry

$3.99

Oreo Pastry

$3.99

Redvelvet Pastry

$3.99

Strawberry Pastry

$3.99

Oreo Pastry

$2.99

Nutella Pastry

$2.99