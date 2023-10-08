Desi District - Little Elm 2023 1630 FM 423 #100
Veg Appetizers
Baby Corn Manchurian
crispy fried baby corn in a sweet and spicy thick Chinese sauce along with onions and bell pepper (capsicum). It can be served as appetizer/starter.
Chilli Egg
Egg chilli or Anda chilli is an Indo-Chinese spicy dish, It's cook with boiled eggs dipped into a batter made with either all-purpose flour or cornflour and then deep-fried. Red chillies, ginger, and garlic are then sautéed along with onion, fresh green chillies, and bell peppers.
Gobi Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese appetizer and this version will blow your mind! It features ridiculously crispy and crunchy fried cauliflower coated in a sweet, tangy, umami-rich chili sauce with lots of aromatics.
Spicy Crispy Gobi
Spicy Crispy Gobi is a popular Indo Chinese dish of batter coated pan fried cauliflower florets tossed with a spicy, sweet and sour sauce.
Gobi 65
Gobi 65 is a crunchy and delicious appetizer made from deep fired cauliflower florets coated with a spicy batter.
Crispy Corn
Crispy corn is a snack made by frying corn kernels and then flavoring with spice powders.
Veg Manchurian
Paneer 65
Paneer 65 is a spicy South Indian appetizer made with Paneer aka Indian cheese, flour, spices and herbs like curry leaves.
Paneer 555
Paneer 555 is an appetizer/starter, in which battered Paneer is deep fried &tossed with onions,Jalapeno & cashewnuts spicy sauce.
Chilli Paneer
Chilli Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce!
Paneer Majestic
Non-Veg Appetizers
Bullet Chicken
Bullet chicken is a popular Indian appetizer made by tossing fried chicken in spicy hot chilli sauce
Curry Leaf Chicken
Curry leaf chicken is cooked along with roasted curry leaf masala that includes other spices as well.
Cashew Chicken
Cashew chicken is simply a stir fry of chicken and cashews with a sauce.
Chicken Lollipop (4 Pcs)
Chicken lollipop is a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer where a frenched chicken drumette is marinated and then batter fried or baked until crisp.
Chicken Manchurian
Chicken Manchurian is a delicious and popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried chicken and a spicy, sweet, and sticky sauce.
Chilli Chicken
Chilli chicken is a sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce.
Chicken 555
Chicken 555 is fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy, herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic
Chicken 65
Chicken 65 is a popular South Indian Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies.
Chicken Majestic
Chicken Majestic is a popular Indian dry chicken appetizer recipe that is made by deep frying thin strips of chicken, Chicken very well marinated with yogurt and spices.
Pepper Chicken
Chicken cooked in sauted onions, spices, green chillies, curry leaves and crushed black pepper
Chicken Pakoda
Chicken pakora is a quick Indian appetizer made with gram flour, chicken, spices & herbs.
Guntur Chicken Fry
Guntur chicken is a very hot & spicy andhra style chicken appetizer made with guntur special red chilli flavoured with ghee, freshly ground garam masala.
Jalapeno Chicken
Spicy Jalapeno Chicken is a crispy fried chicken in a thick, sweet, savoury, and spicy sauce.
Kodi Vepudu
Chicken fry or Kodi Vepudu is a dry chicken recipe made with chicken roasted in freshly ground spices.
Madras Chicken Fry
Madras Chicken Fry is a popular South Indian Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies.
Mamsam (Goat) Roast
mutton pieces cooked in freshly ground spices and sauteed with onions slices & slowly roasted.
Chilli Goat Roast
Goat Pepper Fry
Lamb Chops
Fish Pakoda
Apollo Fish
Chilli Fish
Tawa Fish
Prawns 65
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp 777
Pepper Shrimp
Ragi sangati Natu Kodi curry
Chicken wings 4pcs
Tandoori (Kebabs)
Veg Curries
Paneer butter masala
Shahi Paneer
Achari Paneer
kadai paneer
Palak Paneer
Matar Paneer
Malai methi paneer
Paneer Tikka masala
Malai Kofta
Nizam Handi
Daba Style Egg Burji
Egg Korma
Veg Korma
Dal Makhani
Gutti Vankaya Curry
Tomato Dal Tadka
Chole Masala
Kadai Veg
Aloo Gobi
Spinach Dal Tadka
Sambar
Non-Veg Curries
Natu Kodi Curry
Fish Masala
Keema Matar
Mughlai Chicken Curry
Shrimp Korma
Gongura Shrimp
Hyderabadi Shrimp
Chettinad Shrimp
Shrimp Butter Masala
Mutton Korma
Gongura Mutton
Kadai Mutton
Hyderabadi Mutton
Chettinad Mutton
Palak Mutton
Rera Mutton
Mutton Vindaloo
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Butter Masala
Achari Chicken
Kadai Chicken
Chicken Korma
Gongura Chicken
Hyderabadi Chicken
Chettinad Chicken
Chicken Vindaloo
Breads
Biryanis/Pulavs
Gongura Chicken Pulao
DD SPL Chicken Pulao
Chicken Fry Pc Pulao
Vijayawada Chicken Pulao
SPL Chicken Pulao
Chicken 65 Pulao
Fish Pulao
Shrimp Pulao
Gongura Mutton Pulao
Ulavacharu Mutton Pulao
SPL Mutton Pulao
Mutton Keema Pulao
Natu Kodi Pulao
Chef SPL Veg Pulao
Egg Bhurji Pulao
Gutti Vankay Pulao
Paneer Pulao
Egg Pulao
Ulavacharu Chicken Pulao
Chicken Joint Pulao
Chicken Lollipop Pulao
Nalli Ghost Pulao
Nawabi Chicken Dum Biryani
Nawabi Mutton Dum Biryani
Nalli Ghost Biryani
Chicken Lollipop Biryani
Chicken Joint Biryani
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
Veg Dum Biryani
Egg Biryani
Paneer Biryani
Gutti Vankay Biryani
Egg Bhurji Biryani
Chef SPL Veg Biryani
Mutton Dum Biryani
Natu Kodi Biryani
Mutton Keema Biryani
SPL Mutton Biryani
Ulavacharu Mutton Biryani
Gongura Mutton Biryani
Shrimp Biryani
Fish Biryani
Chicken Dum Biryani
Chicken 65 Biryani
SPL Chicken Biryani
Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
Chicken Fry Pc Biryani
DD SPL Chicken Biryani
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Rice
Indo-Chinese
Veg Manchurian Noodles
Veg Fried Rice
Veg Hakka Noodles
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Veg Schezwan Noodles
Veg Thai Pepper Fried Rice
Veg Basil Fried Rice
Veg Street Style Fried Rice
Veg Street Style Noodles
Egg Fried Rice
Egg Hakka Noodles
Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Egg Schezwan Noodles
Egg Thai Pepper Fried Rice
Egg Basil Fried Rice
Egg Street Style Fried Rice
Egg Street Style Noodles
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
Chicken Schezwan Noodles
Chicken Thai Pepper Fried Rice
Chicken Basil Fried Rice
Chicken Street Style Fried Rice
Chicken Street Style Noodles
Paneer Fried Rice
Paneer Hakka Noodles
Paneer Schezwan Fried Rice
Paneer Schezwan Noodles
Paneer Thai Pepper Fried Rice
Paneer Basil Fried Rice
Paneer Street Style Fried Rice
Paneer Street Style Noodles
Kati Rolls
Desi Burgers
Momos
Tacos
Paneer Manchurian Tacos (1 Pc)
Paneer Manchurian Tacos (2 Pc)
Samosa Chat Taco (1Pc)
Samosa Chat Taco (2 Pc)
Chicken 65 Taco(1 Pc)
Chicken 65 Taco(2 Pc)
Bullet Chicken Taco(1 Pc)
Bullet Chicken Taco(2 Pc)
Lamb Sheekh Taco(1 Pc)
Lamb Sheekh Taco(2 Pc)
Dosa,idly and vada
Sambar Idly (2 Pc)
Ghee Podi Idly
Upma Peasarattu
Upma
Pongal
Poori With Aloo Curry
Poori/Dosa With Keema Curry
Poori/Dosa With Mutton Curry
Poori/Dosa With Chicken Curry
Onion Masala Pesarattu
Pesarattu (Onion/Masala/Ghee)
Plain Pesarattu
Onion Tomato Uttappam
Plain Uthappam
Goat Keema Dosa
Chicken Dosa
Egg Dosa
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spring Dosa
Guntur Karam Dosa
Ghee Podi Dosa
Onion Masala Dosa
Dosa (Onion/Masala/Ghee)
Plain Dosa
Medhu Vada (3 Pcs)
Uthappam
Steamed Idly (3 Pcs)
Sambar Vada (2 Pc)
Dosa/Poori With Natu Kodi Curry
Combo-1 (2 Idly+2 Medhu Vada)
Combo-2 (2 Idly+1 Vada+ 1 Mini Dosa)
Combo-3 (2 Idly+1 Vada+Pongal 8oz)
Combo-4 (2 Idly+1 Vada+1 Poori)
Combo-5(2 Idly+1 Vada+2 Mysore Bonda)
Combo-6 (2 Idly+1 Vada+Upma 8oz)
Desserts
Strawberry Pastry
Redvelvet Pastry
Oreo Pastry
Pineapple Pastry
Nuttella Pastry
Mango Pastry
Chocolate Pastry
Butterscotch Pastry
Blackforest Pastry
Chocolate Cupcake
Gulab Jamun Cupcake
Chocolate Mousse
Mango Mousse
Gulab Jamun (3 Pcs)
Kala Jamun (3 Pcs)
Meeta Paan
Gulkand Pan Ladoo
Rabdi (Gulab Jamun/Kala Jamun/Tres Leches)
Sweet (Semiya/Payasam/Kesari Etc.) 8oz
Oreo Mousse
Chocolate Brownie
Triple Choco Jar Cake
Chocolate Mud Cake
Rabdi Tres Leches Cake
Apricot Delight
Fruit Cake
Banana Bread
Plum Cake
Gulabjamun Cheese Cake
Falooda (Royal/ Mango delight/Chocolate caramel/fruit n nut/Kesar pista)
Ice Cream (any flavor) - Kids (1 scoop)
Ice Cream (any flavor) - small (2 scoops)
Ice Cream (any flavor) - medium (3 scoops)
Ice Cream (any flavor) - large (4 scoops)
White forest pastry
Shakes / Drinks
Irani Chai Small
Irani Large Chai
Rose Milk
Butter Milk
Paan Shot
Sugarcane Juice
Mango Lassi
Watermelon Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Soft Drink Can
Soft Drink Bottle
Goli Soda
Custard Apple Milkshake
Chickoo Milkshake
Chats
Fresh Sweets
Snacks
Samosa (3 pcs)
Curried potato and peas filled savory pastry. Served with tamarind chutney.
Onion Samosa (4 Pcs)
Savory pastry filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
Punugulu (10Pcs)
Lentil and rice pop.
Onion Pakoda
Crunchy fritters made using mixed vegetables and spices.
Cut Mirchi
Cut jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep fried.
Mirchi Bajji (4 pcs)
Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep-fried.
Mirchi Bajji with onion (3 pcs)
Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and stuffed with onions.
Mysore Bonda (4pcs)
Alu Bajji 4 Pcs
Spring Rolls(4 Pcs)
Egg puff
Chicken puff
Veg puff
Bread Pakoda (1pc) with chaat
Egg bonda (2 PCs)
Masala vada (4 Pcs)
Family Pack Biryanis
Veg Dum Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
Veg Dum Biryani/Pulav -64oz Veg Appetizer - 12oz Veg Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Gutti Vankaya Biyani/Pulav Family Pack
Gutti Vankaya Biryani/Pulav -64oz Veg Appetizer - 12oz Veg Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Paneer Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
Paneer Biryani/Pulav -64oz Paneer Appetizer - 12oz Paneer Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Chicken Dum Biryani Family Pack
Chicken Dum Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani/pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
SPL Boneless Chicken Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
SPL Boneless Chicken Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Mutton Dum Biryani Family Pack
Mutton Dum Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
SPL Mutton Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
SPL Mutton Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Mutton Kheema Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
Mutton Keema Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Shrimp Biryani/Pulav Family Pack
Shrimp Biryani/Pulav -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Gongura Chicken Biryani Family Pack
Gongura Chicken Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Avakaya Chicken Biryani Family Pack
Avakai CHicken Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz
Gongura Mutton Biryani Family Pack
Gongura Mutton Biryani -64oz Chicken Appetizer - 12oz Chicken Curry -12oz Butter Naan -1 Dessert -4oz