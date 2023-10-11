Desi Wok
Popular Items
Tikka Masala Chicken
This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Tikka Masala Paneer
Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Dal Fry
yellow lentils sautéed with Desi spices, tomatoes and onions, topped with cilantro and served with fresh, hot naan
FOOD
Appetizers
Lollipop Wings
spicy schezwan wings
Desi Wings
garlic masala wings
Broski Wings
wings sautéed in our homemade broski sauce *Caution...very spicy!
Sweet Chili Wings
wings sautéed in sweet chili sauce
Qeema Samosas
homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Samosas 4pc
homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Samosas 2 pc
homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney
Dal Fry
yellow lentils sautéed with Desi spices, tomatoes and onions, topped with cilantro and served with fresh, hot naan
Veg Spring Rolls 4 pc
4 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Veg Spring Rolls 2 pc
2 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Spring Rolls 4pc
4 piece homemade chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Spring Rolls 2pc
2 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Hummus Regular
our homemade original hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.
Hummus Red Pepper
our homemade roasted red pepper hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.
Hummus Jalapeño Cilantro
our homemade jalapeno cilantro hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.
Hummus Sampler
a trio of our homemade original, roasted red pepper and jalapeno cilantro hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.
Masala Fries
cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, green onions, and masala sauce
Crispy Kabab
our homemade lamb seekh kabab stuffed with cheese, rolled in panko and deep fried. served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Kabab with Fries
our homemade lamb seekh kabab stuffed with cheese, rolled in panko and deep fried. served with a side of sweet chili sauce and fries
Asian Dishes
Sweet & Sour Chicken
A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.
Sweet & Sour Tofu
A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.
Sweet & Sour Vegetable
A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.
Teriyaki Chicken
soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.
Teriyaki Shrimp
soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles
Teriyaki Tofu
soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles
Teriyaki Vegetable
soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles
Schezwan Chicken
our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild
Schezwan Shrimp
our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild
Schezwan Tofu
our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild
Schezwan Vegetable
our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild
Broccoli Cashew Chicken
fried chicken pieces sautéed with sweet chili, soy sauce, broccoli, and toasted cashews served with a side of rice
Biryani & Fried Rice
Biryani Chicken
aromatic basmati rice infused in fresh Indian spices - served with a side of homemade raita
Biryani Seekh Kabab
Biryani Shrimp
Biryani Paneer
Biryani Tofu
Biryani Vegetable
Fried Rice Chicken
Fried Rice Shrimp
Fried Rice Paneer
Fried Rice Tofu
Fried Rice Vegetable
Desi Rice Chicken
Desi Rice Shrimp
Desi Rice Paneer
Desi Rice Tofu
Desi Rice Vegetable
Ultimate Rice Chicken
Ultimate Rice Shrimp
Ultimate Rice Paneer
Ultimate Rice Vegetable
Ultimate Rice Tofu
Condiments
Indian
Tikka Masala Chicken
This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Tikka Masala Seekh Kabab
Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Tikka Masala Paneer
Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Tikka Masala Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Tikka Masala Tofu
Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Tikka Masala Vegetable
Carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and peas sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Curry Chicken
Boneless chicken thighs sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Curry Seekh Kabab
Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Curry Paneer
Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Curry Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Curry Tofu
Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Curry Vegetable
Carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and peas sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Kadai Chicken
chicken thigh pieces sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Kadai Seekh Kabab
sliced seekh kabab sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Kadai Paneer
our homemade paneer sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Kadai Shrimp
shrimp sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Kadai Tofu
cubed tofu sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Kadai Vegetable
green beans, cauliflower, carrots, potatoes and peas sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.
Korma Chicken
chicken thigh pieces in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.
Korma Seekh Kabab
sliced seekh kabab in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.
Korma Paneer
our homemade paneer in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.
Korma Shrimp
shrimp in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.
Korma Vegetable
green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.
Korma Tofu
cubed tofu in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.
Saag Chicken
boneless marinated chicken thighs in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Saag Seekh Kabab
marinated seekh kabab served with creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Saag Paneer
our homemade paneer in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Saag Shrimp
shrimp in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Saag Tofu
cubed tofu in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Saag Veg
green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Vindaloo Chicken
marinated chicken thighs in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Vindaloo Seekh Kabab
marinated seekh kabab in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Vindaloo Paneer
our homemade paneer in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Vindaloo Shrimp
shrimp in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Vindaloo Tofu
cubed tofu in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Vindaloo Vegetable
green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Kiddos
Yummy Noodles Vegetable
rice noodles with mild sauces *no egg in vegetable opinion
Yummy Noodles Chicken
rice noodles, egg and chicken sautéed with mild sauces
Chicken Nuggets
8 chicken nuggets - served with fries and ketchup
Kids Cheesy Naan
soft naan stuffed with cheese and cooked in a tandoor served with fries & ketchup
Noodles and Combos
Bombay Combo Chicken
rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.
Bombay Combo Seekh Kabab
rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.
Bombay Combo Shrimp
rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.
Bombay Combo Paneer
rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. **Does Not come with an omelet unless you request it.
Bombay Combo Tofu
rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. ** Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.
Bombay Combo Vegetable
rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. **Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.
Desi Combo Chicken
a spicy version of our Chicken Bombay Combo.
Desi Combo Seekh Kabab
a spicy version of our Seekh Kabab Bombay Combo
Desi Combo Shrimp
a spicy version of our Bombay Combo
Desi Combo Paneer
a spicy version of our Bombay Combo. **Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.
Desi Combo Tofu
a spicy version of our Bombay Combo. **Does Not come with omelet unless requested.
Desi Combo Vegetable
a spicy version of our Bombay Combo **Does not come with an omelet unless requested.
Blazing Noodle Chicken
stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested
Blazing Noodle Seekh Kabab
stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested
Blazing Noodle Shrimp
stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested
Blazing Noodle Paneer
stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested
Blazing Noodle Tofu
stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested
Blazing Noodle Vegetable
stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested
Desi Noodle Chicken
a spicy version of our Chicken Blazing Noodles
Desi Noodle Seekh Kabab
a spicy version of our Seekh Kabab Noodles
Desi Noodle Shrimp
a spicy version of our Shrimp Blazing Noodles
Desi Noodle Paneer
a spicy version of our Paneer Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.
Desi Noodle Tofu
A spicy version of our Tofu Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.
Desi Noodle Vegetable
A spicy version of our Vegetable Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.
Sides
Side Saag
Side 4oz Reg Hummus
Fries
Raita
Fresh Vegetables
Low Carb Vegetables
Steamed Cauliflower & Green Beans
Steamed Veggies
Korma Sauce 4oz
Korma Sauce 8oz
Korma Sauce 12oz
Korma Sauce 16oz
Masala Sauce 4oz
Masala Sauce 8oz
Masala Sauce 12oz
Masala Sauce 16oz
Vindaloo Sauce 4oz
Vindaloo Sauce 8oz
Vindaloo Sauce 12oz
Vindaloo Sauce 16oz
Naan
Garlic Naan
Spinach Naan
Sesame Naan
Side Cheesy Naan
Side Cheesy Garlic Naan
Side Fried Rice
Side of Biryani Rice
Side of Noodles
Side of Rice
Soups
Tandoor & Speciality Dishes
Butter Chicken
Meatball Kofta
beef meat balls served with creamy cashew onion sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Malai Kofta
potato, ciltanto & cashews shaped into balls sautéed in a creamy korma sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Chicken Shamz
chicken breast served over a bed of rice, topped with tomatoes, green onions, potatoes, green beans and garlic masala sauce
Desi Chicken Wrap
chicken breast wrapped in a warm original tandoori naan with hummus spread, onions and tomatoes - served with fries **Cheese added upon request
Cheeseburger Masala
our homemade Desi seasoned ground beef, with masala sauce, topped with turkey bacon, cheese and chives - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Chole Masala
garbanzo beans sautéed in our homemade curry based sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Coconut Korma Chicken
homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Coconut Korma Seekh Kabab
homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Coconut Korma Shrimp
homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Coconut Korma Paneer
homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Coconut Korma Tofu
homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Coconut Korma Vegetable
homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Piña Colada Chicken
our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Piña Colada Shrimp
our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Piña Colada Paneer
our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Piña Colada Tofu
our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Piña Colada Vegetable
our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Chicken Tikka
marinated pieces of chicken breast cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Tandoor Plate
marinated pieces of chicken thighs & legs cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Seekh Kabab Plate
ground lamb marinated over night with our special blend of Indian spices, cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Seekh Kabab Korma
our homemade seekh kabab sautéed with our creamy korma sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
DRINKS
Soda Fountain
Iced Tea
Hot Chai
Iced Chai
Coffee
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Pepsi Bottle
Diet Pepsi Bottle
Starry Bottle
Dr. Pepper Bottle
Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle
Bottle Water
Lemonade Bottle
Strawberry Lemonade Bottle
Orange Crush Bottle
Strawberry Crush Bottle
PARTY TRAYS
Small Tray Chicken Tikka Masala
Our small tray of Chicken Tikka Masala feeds 10 people and comes with a small tray of rice and 10 regular naan.
Small Tray Vegetable Tikka Masala
Our small tray of Vegetable Tikka Masala feeds 10 people and comes with a small tray of rice and 10 regular naan.
Small Tray Chicken Fried Rice
Our small tray of Chicken Fried Rice feeds 10 people.
Small Tray Shrimp Fried Rice
Our small tray of Shrimp Fried Rice feeds 10 people.
Small Tray Chicken Spring Rolls (40 rolls)
Our small tray of Chicken Spring Rolls contains 40 rolls cut in half.
Small Tray Vegetable Spring Rolls (40 rolls)
Our small tray of Vegetable Spring Rolls contains 40 rolls cut in half.