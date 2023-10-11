Popular Items

Tikka Masala Chicken

$13.65

This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Tikka Masala Paneer

$13.65

Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Dal Fry

$9.65

yellow lentils sautéed with Desi spices, tomatoes and onions, topped with cilantro and served with fresh, hot naan

FOOD

Appetizers

Lollipop Wings

$9.65

spicy schezwan wings

Desi Wings

$9.65

garlic masala wings

Broski Wings

$9.65

wings sautéed in our homemade broski sauce *Caution...very spicy!

Sweet Chili Wings

$9.65

wings sautéed in sweet chili sauce

Qeema Samosas

$9.65

homemade crispy triangular shaped pastries stuffed with our Desi spiced ground beef, peas, and fresh cilantro. Served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney

Samosas 4pc

$9.65

homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney

Samosas 2 pc

$5.25

homemade pastries stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas, served with a side of homemade tamarind chutney and coriander chutney

Veg Spring Rolls 4 pc

$9.65

4 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Veg Spring Rolls 2 pc

$5.25

2 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Spring Rolls 4pc

$9.65

4 piece homemade chicken spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Spring Rolls 2pc

$5.25

2 piece homemade vegetable spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Hummus Regular

$9.65

our homemade original hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Hummus Red Pepper

$9.65

our homemade roasted red pepper hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Hummus Jalapeño Cilantro

$9.65

our homemade jalapeno cilantro hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Hummus Sampler

$9.65

a trio of our homemade original, roasted red pepper and jalapeno cilantro hummus - served with fresh hot naan, carrots, and cucumbers.

Masala Fries

$10.65

cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, green onions, and masala sauce

Crispy Kabab

$10.65

our homemade lamb seekh kabab stuffed with cheese, rolled in panko and deep fried. served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Kabab with Fries

$12.65

our homemade lamb seekh kabab stuffed with cheese, rolled in panko and deep fried. served with a side of sweet chili sauce and fries

Asian Dishes

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour Vegetable

$13.65

A sweet and tangy garlic based sauce topped with pineapple and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles.

Teriyaki Shrimp

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and ​your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles

Teriyaki Tofu

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and ​your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles

Teriyaki Vegetable

$13.65

soy glazed pineapple sauce topped with sesame seeds and ​your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles

Schezwan Chicken

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Schezwan Shrimp

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Schezwan Tofu

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Schezwan Vegetable

$13.65

our homemade spicy schezwan sauce and your choice of protein. Served with either a side of rice, fried rice or rice noodles. *this can not be made mild

Broccoli Cashew Chicken

$13.65

fried chicken pieces sautéed with sweet chili, soy sauce, broccoli, and toasted cashews served with a side of rice

Biryani & Fried Rice

Biryani Chicken

$13.65

aromatic basmati rice infused in fresh Indian spices - served with a side of homemade raita

Biryani Seekh Kabab

$13.65

Biryani Shrimp

$13.65

Biryani Paneer

$13.65

Biryani Tofu

$13.65

Biryani Vegetable

$13.65

Fried Rice Chicken

$13.65

Fried Rice Shrimp

$13.65

Fried Rice Paneer

$13.65

Fried Rice Tofu

$13.65

Fried Rice Vegetable

$13.65

Desi Rice Chicken

$13.65

Desi Rice Shrimp

$13.65

Desi Rice Paneer

$13.65

Desi Rice Tofu

$13.65

Desi Rice Vegetable

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Chicken

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Shrimp

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Paneer

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Vegetable

$13.65

Ultimate Rice Tofu

$13.65

Condiments

Broski Sauce

$0.25

Tamarind Sauce

$0.25

Mint Sauce

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Siracha Sauce

$0.25

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.25

Plastic Ware

Indian

$13.65

This is our Customer Favorite! Marinated chicken breast cut into cubes and sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Tikka Masala Seekh Kabab

$13.65

Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Paneer

$13.65

Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Shrimp

$13.65

Shrimp sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Tofu

$13.65

Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Tikka Masala Vegetable

$13.65

Carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and peas sautéed in a rich, creamy, spice-infused tomato based sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Curry Chicken

$13.65

Boneless chicken thighs sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Curry Seekh Kabab

$13.65

Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Curry Paneer

$13.65

Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Curry Shrimp

$13.65

Shrimp sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Curry Tofu

$13.65

Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Curry Vegetable

$13.65

Carrots, cauliflower, green beans, and peas sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Chicken

$13.65Out of stock

chicken thigh pieces sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Seekh Kabab

$13.65Out of stock

sliced seekh kabab sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Paneer

$13.65Out of stock

our homemade paneer sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Shrimp

$13.65Out of stock

shrimp sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Tofu

$13.65Out of stock

cubed tofu sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Kadai Vegetable

$13.65Out of stock

green beans, cauliflower, carrots, potatoes and peas sautéed in onions, tomatoes and red peppers in a reduced tomato sauce, served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan.

Korma Chicken

$13.65

chicken thigh pieces in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Seekh Kabab

$13.65

sliced seekh kabab in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Paneer

$13.65

our homemade paneer in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Shrimp

$13.65

shrimp in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Vegetable

$13.65

green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Korma Tofu

$13.65

cubed tofu in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoor naan.

Saag Chicken

$14.65

boneless marinated chicken thighs in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Seekh Kabab

$14.65

marinated seekh kabab served with creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Paneer

$14.65

our homemade paneer in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Shrimp

$14.65

shrimp in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Tofu

$14.65

cubed tofu in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Saag Veg

$14.65

green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a creamy sautéed spinach infused with Indian spices and served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Chicken

$13.65

marinated chicken thighs in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Seekh Kabab

$13.65

marinated seekh kabab in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Paneer

$13.65

our homemade paneer in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Shrimp

$13.65

shrimp in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Tofu

$13.65

cubed tofu in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Vindaloo Vegetable

$13.65

green beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas in a spicy infused tomato and cashew sauce with potatoes - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Kiddos

Yummy Noodles Vegetable

$8.65

rice noodles with mild sauces *no egg in vegetable opinion

Yummy Noodles Chicken

$8.65

rice noodles, egg and chicken sautéed with mild sauces

Chicken Nuggets

$8.65

8 chicken nuggets - served with fries and ketchup

Kids Cheesy Naan

$8.65

soft naan stuffed with cheese and cooked in a tandoor served with fries & ketchup

Meat Only

Seekh Meat Only

$9.95

Tikka Meat Only

$9.95

Tandoor Meat Only

$9.95

Noodles and Combos

Bombay Combo Chicken

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.

Bombay Combo Seekh Kabab

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.

Bombay Combo Shrimp

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet.

Bombay Combo Paneer

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. **Does Not come with an omelet unless you request it.

Bombay Combo Tofu

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. ** Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.

Bombay Combo Vegetable

$13.65

rice & noodles stir fried with Asian spices, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and onions topped with an omelet. **Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.

Desi Combo Chicken

$13.65

a spicy version of our Chicken Bombay Combo.

Desi Combo Seekh Kabab

$13.65

a spicy version of our Seekh Kabab Bombay Combo

Desi Combo Shrimp

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo

Desi Combo Paneer

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo. **Does Not come with an omelet unless requested.

Desi Combo Tofu

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo. **Does Not come with omelet unless requested.

Desi Combo Vegetable

$13.65

a spicy version of our Bombay Combo **Does not come with an omelet unless requested.

Blazing Noodle Chicken

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Seekh Kabab

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Shrimp

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Paneer

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Tofu

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Blazing Noodle Vegetable

$13.65

stir-fried rice noodles with traditional Asian spices. *paneer, tofu, and veg options do not come with egg unless requested

Desi Noodle Chicken

$13.65

a spicy version of our Chicken Blazing Noodles

Desi Noodle Seekh Kabab

$13.65

a spicy version of our Seekh Kabab Noodles

Desi Noodle Shrimp

$13.65

a spicy version of our Shrimp Blazing Noodles

Desi Noodle Paneer

$13.65

a spicy version of our Paneer Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.

Desi Noodle Tofu

$13.65

A spicy version of our Tofu Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.

Desi Noodle Vegetable

$13.65

A spicy version of our Vegetable Blazing Noodles **Does NOT come with egg unless requested.

Sides

Side Saag

$6.65

Side 4oz Reg Hummus

$2.95

Fries

$5.65

Raita

$2.95

Fresh Vegetables

$4.65

Low Carb Vegetables

$6.65

Steamed Cauliflower & Green Beans

$6.65

Steamed Veggies

$6.65

Korma Sauce 4oz

$3.65

Korma Sauce 8oz

$5.65

Korma Sauce 12oz

$7.65

Korma Sauce 16oz

$9.95

Masala Sauce 4oz

$3.65

Masala Sauce 8oz

$5.65

Masala Sauce 12oz

$7.65

Masala Sauce 16oz

$9.95

Vindaloo Sauce 4oz

$3.65

Vindaloo Sauce 8oz

$5.65

Vindaloo Sauce 12oz

$7.65

Vindaloo Sauce 16oz

$9.95

Naan

$2.55

Garlic Naan

$3.55

Spinach Naan

$3.55

Sesame Naan

$3.55

Side Cheesy Naan

$4.55

Side Cheesy Garlic Naan

$4.55

Side Fried Rice

$3.95

Side of Biryani Rice

$3.95

Side of Noodles

$3.95

Side of Rice

$3.95

Soups

Sweet Corn Bowl

$6.65

a mild sweet cream corn soup with carrots, cabbage and green onions

Manchao Bowl

$6.65

a medium spiced soup with carrots, cabbage, garlic, ginger and crispy rice noodles

Hot & Sour Bowl

$6.65

a spicy soup with carrots, cabbage, soy sauce and chili

Tandoor & Speciality Dishes

Butter Chicken

$13.65

Meatball Kofta

$13.65

beef meat balls served with creamy cashew onion sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Malai Kofta

$13.65

potato, ciltanto & cashews shaped into balls sautéed in a creamy korma sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Chicken Shamz

$13.65

chicken breast served over a bed of rice, topped with tomatoes, green onions, potatoes, green beans and garlic masala sauce

Desi Chicken Wrap

$13.65

chicken breast wrapped in a warm original tandoori naan with hummus spread, onions and tomatoes - served with fries **Cheese added upon request

Cheeseburger Masala

$13.65

our homemade Desi seasoned ground beef, with masala sauce, topped with turkey bacon, cheese and chives - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Chole Masala

$13.65

garbanzo beans sautéed in our homemade curry based sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Chicken

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Seekh Kabab

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Shrimp

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Paneer

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Tofu

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Coconut Korma Vegetable

$13.65

homemade korma sauce with coconut milk - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Chicken

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Shrimp

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Paneer

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Tofu

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Piña Colada Vegetable

$13.65

our signature tikka masala made with coconut milk and pineapple - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Chicken Tikka

$13.65

marinated pieces of chicken breast cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Tandoor Plate

$13.65

marinated pieces of chicken thighs & legs cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Seekh Kabab Plate

$13.65

ground lamb marinated over night with our special blend of Indian spices, cooked on a skewer inside a tandoor oven - served with a side of masala sauce, fresh veggies, basmati rice and original tandoori naan

Seekh Kabab Korma

$13.65

our homemade seekh kabab sautéed with our creamy korma sauce - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan

DRINKS

Soda Fountain

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Chai

$2.95

Iced Chai

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Jasmine Tea

$2.95

Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.95

Starry Bottle

$2.95

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

Lemonade Bottle

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade Bottle

$2.95

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.95Out of stock

Strawberry Crush Bottle

$2.95

DESSERTS

Kheer

$4.45

Mango Lassi

$4.45

Gulab Jamun

$4.45

PARTY TRAYS

Small Tray Chicken Tikka Masala

$135.65

Our small tray of Chicken Tikka Masala feeds 10 people and comes with a small tray of rice and 10 regular naan.

Small Tray Vegetable Tikka Masala

$135.65

Our small tray of Vegetable Tikka Masala feeds 10 people and comes with a small tray of rice and 10 regular naan.

Small Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$135.65

Our small tray of Chicken Fried Rice feeds 10 people.

Small Tray Shrimp Fried Rice

$135.65

Our small tray of Shrimp Fried Rice feeds 10 people.

Small Tray Chicken Spring Rolls (40 rolls)

$95.65

Our small tray of Chicken Spring Rolls contains 40 rolls cut in half.

Small Tray Vegetable Spring Rolls (40 rolls)

$95.65

Our small tray of Vegetable Spring Rolls contains 40 rolls cut in half.

Small Tray Paneer Tikka Masala

$135.65

Small Tray Paneer Curry

$135.65

Small Tray Vegetable Curry

$135.65

Small Tray Shrimp Korma

$135.65

Small Tray Chicken Curry

$135.65

Small Tray Tofu Vindaloo

$135.65

MERCHANDISE

MERCANDISE

Mugs

$6.50

T-Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$15.00