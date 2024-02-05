Easily find the type of cuisine you're craving
Desi Bites
Chaat Chatpata
- Samosa$1.69
The samosa is prepared with an all-purpose flour and stuffed with a filling, with mashed boiled potato, onions, green peas, lentils, ginger, spices and green chili.
- Aloo Tikki$1.99
Aloo tikki is a snack made of boiled potatoes, peas, and various curry spices. The dish is served hot along with a side of tamarind, and coriander-mint sauce.
- Samosa Chaat$6.99
Tangy, spicy Samosa Chaat! Spicy chole (chickpeas) are served with samosa and dollops of yogurt and chutney
- Papdi Chaat$6.99
Papdi chaat is made with papdi (a.k.a fried flour crispies or crackers), boiled chickpeas, potatoes, pakoris (fried black gram fritters), curd (yogurt), spices and various chutneys.
- Paani Poori$6.99Out of stock
Crispy, hollow, fried dough balls (puri) stuffed with boiled potatoes or steamed moong sprouts or boiled chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) together with spicy tangy water and a sweet chutney.
- Dahi Poori$6.99
A crispy shell stuffed with boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, curd, ground spices, chutneys and sev. There is no spicy water added in a dahi puri.
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$6.99
Tikki Chaat consists of spiced cassava patties topped with an array of chutneys, yogurt, crunchy sev, and sweet pomegranate.
- Bhel Puri$6.99
Bhel puri is a popular chaat snack made with puffed rice, sweet sour spicy chutneys, veggies & sev.
- Dahi Vada$6.99Out of stock
Dahi Puri is filled with boiled potato cubes, spicy red chili chutney, sweet tamarind chutney and green cilantro chutney.
Kathi Roll
Appetizers
- Paneer Pakora$6.99
- Mix Veg Pakora$6.99Out of stock
Crispy mixed vegetable pakoras are vegetarian and gluten-free Indian fritters that are deep-fried and served with chutney.
- Aloo Bonda$2.99
- Bread Pakora$2.99Out of stock
bread slices dipped in spiced gram flour batter & fried
- Mirchi Bhaji$2.99
Mirchi means green jalapeno, and bajji means deep-fried fritters with mix massed potatoes and spices
- Aloo Grilled Sandwich$4.99Out of stock
- Veg Puff$3.99Out of stock
- Paneer Puff$4.99Out of stock
- Chole Bhature$8.99
- Chole Poori$7.99
- Poori Bhaji$7.99
- Pav Bhaji$8.99
- Vada Pav$5.99
Vada pav is simply Indian style veggie burger that’s vegan too. The filling has a flattened Batata Vada, which is a spiced potato patty that’s batter fried.
- Dhokla$7.99Out of stock
- Paneer 65$13.99
- Chicken Puff$4.99Out of stock
- Chicken 65$13.99
- Pepper Chicken$13.99
- Apolo Fish Fry$15.99
Indian Tandoor
Indo Chinese
Non-veg curries
- Egg Masala curry$12.99
- Andhra chicken curry$13.99
- Butter chicken$14.99
- Chicken tikka masala$14.99
- Telangana chicken curry$13.99
- Chicken curry homestyle$13.99
- Chicken chettinad$13.99
- Kadahi chicken$13.99
- Gongura chicken$13.99
- Goat Rogan Josh$15.99
- Goat kasa$15.99
- Goat curry$15.99
- Telangana goat curry$15.99
- Goat chettinad$15.99
- Gongura goat curry$15.99
- Bhuna gosht$15.99
- Lamb rogan josh$15.99
- Rajasthani laal maas$15.99
- Lamb vindaloo$15.99
- Fish Masaladaar Fried$15.99
- Shrimp curry$15.99
- Fish curry$14.99
- Fish mustard curry$15.99Out of stock
Veg curries
- Dal tadka$10.99
- Dal panchrattan$10.99
- Dal makhani$11.99
- Chana masala$10.99
- Paneer butter masala$13.99
- Paneer tikka masala$13.99
- Palak paneer$13.99
- Kadahi paneer$13.99
- Mattar paneer$12.99
- Shahi paneer$13.99
- Bhindi do pyaza$12.99
- Nilgiri veg kurma$11.99
- Mix veg jalfrezi$11.99
- Bagara baingan$11.99
- Jaipuri Malai kofta$13.99
House of Biryani
- Veg Dum Biryani$11.99+
- Paneer Dum Biryani$12.99+
- Gobhi Manchurian Biryani$12.99+
- Malai Kofta Biryani$14.99+
- Egg Biryani$11.99+
- Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99+
- Chef's Special Chicken Boneless Biryani$16.99+
- Chicken 65 Biryani$15.99+
- Goat Dum Biryani$15.99+
- Lamb Dum Biryani$15.99+
- Chef's Special Fish Biryani$16.99+
- Shrimp Biryani$15.99+