Dessert Palace 2901 Brooks St D-5
Boba
Speciality Bobas (24 OZ ONLY)
Tiger Tea Boba
Classic Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Syrup, Choice of Milk and Sea Salt Foam
Brown Sugar Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Choice of Milk and Brown Sugar Syrup
Lemonade Boba
Lemonade with Choice of Fruit Puree
Green Sea Tea Boba
Green Tea Latte topped with Sea Salt Cream Foam
Green Apple Boba
Granny Smith Apple and Green Apple Syrup blended into a Refreshing Slush
Pina Colada Boba
Pineapple Smoothie with Coconut Cream
Butterfly Pea Boba
Butterfly Pea Tea with choice of Strawberry or Mango Puree and Choice of Milk
Strawberries and Cream Boba
Strawberry Puree and Syrup blended with Choice of Milk and topped with Whipped Cream
Fruit Drinks
Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Fresh Juice
Juice
Green Juice (8 OZ)
Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Kale
Green Smoothie (16 OZ)
Banana, Chia Seeds, Spinach, Kale, Agave Nectar, Almond Milk
Sweet Summer (8 OZ)
Watermelon, Orange, Lemon
CCA (8 OZ)
Carrot, Celery, Apple
Orange Juice (8 OZ)
Just Orange
Sweet & Spicy OJ (8 OZ)
Carrot, Ginger, Orange
Dessert Menu
Mochi Ice Cream
Desserts
Falooda
Vanilla & Strawberry Ice Cream, Tapioca Pudding, Jellies, Custard & Coconut Cream
Yangon Ice Salad
Shaved Ice, Fruity Syrup, Grass Jelly, Roasted Peanuts, Rainbow Jelly & Condensed Milk
Burmese Pudding Delight
White Bread, Sticky Rice, Tapioca Pudding & Coconut Jelly, Topped w/ Sweet Coconut Cream
Thai Style Sweet Roti Pancake with Banana
Bananas topped w/Sweetened Condensed Milk, sandwiched between two pieces of Roti (Plata)
Thai Mango Coconut Sticky Rice
Sticky White or Black Rice, Sliced Mango & Sweet Coconut Cream
Traditional Sticky Black Rice
Sticky Black Rice w/ Shaved Coconut & Sesame Seeds
Coconut Jelly
Coconut Milk, Agar Agar, Sugar, & Salt
Small Fruit Cup
Fresh Cut Fruit 12 OZ (Assorted)
Snow Cones
Strawberry, Watermelon, Lime, Raspberry
Cookies
Croissant
Danishes
Large Fruit Cup
Savory Menu
Sandwiches
California Club Sandwich
Roasted Turkey & Bacon w/Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato w/Mayo On White or Wheat Bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad & Lettuce On a Croissant
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato w/Mayo On White or Wheat Bread
Ham & Cheese
Ham & Cheddar w/Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber w/Mayo & Honey Mustard On White or Wheat Bread
Tuna Salad
A Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Onion, & Tomato On White Bread
Roast Beef & Swiss
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion w/Mayo & Horseradish On Wheat Bread
Build Your Own
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Crutons and Grape Tomatoes w/ a Caesar Dressing Add Chicken (+$2)
Cobb Salad
Two Wedges of Ice Berg Lettuce, Bacon Bits, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar w/ a Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumber, Bacon Bits, Crispy Onions w/ a Ranch Dressing Add Ham or Turkey (+$2)
Mandarin Orange Salad
Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Noodles, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries w/ a Ginger Sesame Dressing Add Chicken (+$2)
Tea Leaf Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fried Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Assorted Cripsy Fried Beans, Sesame Seeds, Roasted Peanuts tossed w/ Burmese Pickled Tea Leaves