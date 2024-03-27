Deux Bistro 20969 Ventura Blvd
Dinner
Appetizers/salads
- Bread N' Butter$6.00
french baguette, whipped butter
- crudite$14.00
bagna cauda, herbed goat cheese, seasonal veggies
- hamachi crudo$20.00
avocado, fennel, agrodolce
- escargot$19.00
garlic butter, puff pastry
- onion soup$14.00
comte cheese, crutons
- bibb salad$16.00
champagne vinaigrette, fine herbs
- endive salad$16.00
cucumber, tomato, sumac, lemon thyme vinaigrette
- beet parfait$14.00
beets, goat cheese,five spice, cara cara
Mains
- cauliflower steak$28.00
herb pistou, tomato confit
- Lobster crepe$32.00
asparagus, tomato, sauce americane
- Salmon$34.00
broccolini, asparagus, lemon butter sauce
- swordfish$34.00
piperade, brown butter, cauliflower
- roasted chicken$32.00
mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet n sour sauce
- steak frites$36.00
8 oz flat iron steak, red wine redux, herb butter
- spring lamb$42.00
gooseberry, celeriac, asparagus
sides
Beverages
wine
- tressalier "different"$16.00
- l'oree d'lycee chablis$17.00
- joyce pinot$14.00
- peyfaures bordeaux$16.00
- domaine brazzilier$16.00
- tressalier "different" BTL$60.00
- l'oree d'lycee chablis BTL$65.00
- 2020 domaine ott btl$95.00
- 2017 aether BTL$70.00
- 2022 Stoplman love you bunches orange$65.00
- Joyce Pinot BTL$50.00
- chateau peyfaures bordeaux BTL$60.00
- 2018 aurelien verdet nuits saint georges BTL$200.00
- 2022 st reginald parish pinot natural BTL$60.00
- 2014 domaine lois dufouleur beaune BTL$90.00
- domaine brazzilier BTL$60.00
- Favorite crement$65.00
- lanson champagne$90.00
- 1 btl$25.00
- 2 btl$50.00
- 3 btl$75.00
