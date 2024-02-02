Devil Dawgs - Evanston Devil Dawgs Evanston
Devil Dawgs
- Big Chicago Dawg$7.75
New Vienna Spicy All Beef Sausage, Topped with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt
- Devil Dawg$7.75
New Vienna Spicy All Beef Sausage. Plain Devil Dawg-Style yourself
- Blue Demon Dawg$7.75
New Vienna Spicy All Beef Sausage, Topped with Devil Sauce, Onion, Sauerkraut, Pickle, Spicy Mustard
- Bulldawg$8.50
New Vienna Spicy All Beef Sausage, Battered and Deep Fried Topped with Chili, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickle, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Icelandic Dawg$7.75
New Vienna Spicy All Beef Sausage, Topped with Sweet dijon Mustard, Ketchup, Homemade Remoulade, Diced Onions & Crispy Shallots
- Its Not a Corn Dawg$7.75
New Vienna Spicy All Beef Sausage, Topped with Green Chiles, Mayo, Pico De Gallo, Marinated Corn, Cojita Cheese, Spicy Spice
Vienna All Beef Hot Dogs/Polish
- Chicago Dog$4.90
Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt
- Plain Dog$4.00
Plain Hot Dog. Style yourself
- Bacon Cheddar Dog$6.50
Bacon, Shredded & Melted Cheddar Cheese
- Cheddar Cheese Dog$6.50
Loaded with Shredded & Melted Cheddar Cheese
- Coney Cheese Dog$6.50
Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Coney Dog$6.50
Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion
- Southern Slaw Dog$4.90
Mustard, Housemade Coleslaw
- Taco Dog$6.50
Topped with Coney Sauce (chili), Devil Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar and Tortilla Strips
- Maxwell Street Polish$6.75
Mustard, Grilled Onion, Sport Peppers. All Beef Polish
Premium Angus Beef Sliders
- Original Cheese Slider$4.25
House Sauce, Onions, American Cheese
- Plain Slider$4.25
Plain Slider. Make your Style
- Backyard Slider$4.25
House Sauce, American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
- Bacon Me Happy Slider$5.50
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese
- Chi-Town Slider$4.25
Topped with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt, and Cheese
- Elvis Slider$5.50
Peanut Butter, Bacon, American Cheese, Inferno sauce (Hot)
Chicken
- The Classic$9.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, House Spice on a Brioche Bun
- The Clucker$9.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homemade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Brioche Bun (Spicy)
- 4 Pc Tenders W/Slaw&Pckls$8.95
Buttermilk Fried Tenders Served with Homemade Coleslaw, Pickles and your choice of sauce
- 10 Pc Tender W/Slaw&Pckls$18.95
Buttermilk Fried Tenders Served with 2 Homemade Coleslaw, Pickles and your choice of Sauce
Fries/Tots/O-Rings
- Bag "O" Fries$3.95
Hand Cut Fries
- Bag "O" Fries with Cheese Sauce$4.70
- Bucket "O" Fries$6.50
Hand Cut Fries
- Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese$7.70
Hand Cut Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese
- Bucket "O" Fries with Chili N Cheese$8.25
Hand Cut Fries Layered with Melted Cheddar and Chili
- Bag "O" Tots$4.00
Good Ol' Tater Tots
- Bag "O" Rings$6.75
Whiskey Battered Onion Rings
Veggie/Hot Dogs
Giant Shakes
- BANANA$8.15
Fresh Banana
- CARAMEL SALTY PRETZEL$8.15
Carmel and Salty Pretzel Pieces
- CHOCOLATE$8.15
Ghirardelli Chocolate
- CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW$8.15
Hot Fudge and Marshmallow
- CHOCOLATE BANANA$8.15
Ghiradelli Chocalate and Fresh Banana
- CHOCOLATE CARAMEL$8.15
Ghiradelli Chocolate and Carmel
- CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY$8.15
Ghiradelli Chocolate and Fresh Strawberry
- CREAMY CARAMEL$8.15
Creamy Carmel
- ESPRESSO$8.15
Espresso
- OREO$8.15
Oreo Pieces
- OREO MINT$8.15
Oreo and Mint
- PEANUT BUTTER$8.15
Peanut and Fresh Banana
- PB BANANA$8.15
Peanut and Fresh Banana
- PB CHOCOLATE$8.15
Ghirardelli Chocolate and Peanut Butter
- STRAWBERRY$8.15
Fresh Strawberry
- STRAWBERRY BANANA$8.15
Fresh Strawberry and Fresh Banana
- STRAWBERRY OREO$8.15
- VANILLA$8.15
Plain Vanilla