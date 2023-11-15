Dhaba Express
MITHAI
- Badam Pakiya$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Badam Kali$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Badam Khoya$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Carrot Burfi$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Khoya Burfi$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Mohanthal$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Mango Khoya Burfi$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Chocolate Khoya Burfi$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Besan Ladoo$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Coconut Ladoo$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Motichoor Ladoo$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Kaju Katli$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Kesari Kaju Katli$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Kalakand$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Kesari Kalakand$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Kesar Peda$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Mathura Peda$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Balushahi$2.00
*Sold Per Piece
- Gud Pare$11.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Angoori Gulab Jamun$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Coconut Gulab Jamun$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Gulab Jamun Sandwich$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Chum Chum$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Orange Chum Chum$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Malai Chum Chum$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Pink Angoori Chum Chum$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Long Chum Chum$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Rasgulla$3.00
*Sold Per Piece
- Angoori Rasgulla$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Kesari Rasgulla$4.99
- Jalebi$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Gewar (QTR)$9.99
- Gewar (Whole)$39.99
- Karachi Halwa$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- MilkCake$15.99
*Sold Per Pound
- Assorted Mithai$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Gulab Jamun (Bada)$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Angoori Petha$13.95
*Sold Per Pound
- Goli Petha$13.95
*Sold Per pound
INDIAN SWEET CANDY
VEG STARTERS
- Dhaba Special Samosa$5.49
Spiced potatoes and peas filling pastry.
- Aloo Tikki$6.49
Potato patties, pan-fried.
- Pakora
Battered and deep-fried fritters.
- Assorted Veg Pakora Platter$9.95
Assorted vegetable battered and deep-fried fritters.
- Taley Hue Kaju$9.95
Roasted cashews, onions, peppercorn, lime.
- Hare Bhara Kabab$7.95
Spinach, green peas, paneer cheese.
- Kurkuri Bhindi$8.49
Okra tossed with onions, limes, and chat masala.
- Mushroom Malai Walle$11.95
Skewered mushrooms, creamy marinate.
- Achari Guchi$11.95
Skewered pickled mushrooms.
- Beetroot Cutlet$10.95
Shallow fried beetroot cutlets.
- Dahi Ke Kabab$12.95
Yogurt filled kababs with spices and garnished with mint leaves.
- Aloo Paneer Bharwan$12.95
Paneer cheese stuffed potatoes.
- Paneer Taash Kabab$13.49
Tandoor style smoked paneer cheese tikka.
- Tandoori Vegetables$14.49
Tandoor grilled and spiced veggies.
- Malai Soya Chop$14.49
Skewered soya bean chop, creamy marinade.
NON-VEG STARTERS
- Amritsari Fish Pakora$13.49
Battered fried fish, ajwain.
- King Fish Fry$13.95
Marinated king fish, fried.
- Chicken 65$12.95
Chicken fry, curry leaves.
- Gilafi Reshmi Kabab$13.49
Minced chicken rolls, cheese, jalapeno peppers.
- Kalmi Kabab$15.49
Skewered chicken wings, roasted spices.
- Tangri Kabab$15.49
Chicken drumsticks, creamy marinade.
- Pahadi Murgh Kabab$14.95
Skewered chicken chunks, chili paste marinade.
- Chapli Kabab$14.49
Tender lamb patties, coriander, green chilies.
- Kakori Kabab$15.95
Skewered lamb rolls, roasted spices.
- Malai Kabab$15.95
Skewered spring chicken, marinade.
- Jhinga Malai Kabab$19.95
Skewered shrimp, creamy saffron marinade.
- Chote Miya Peshkash$19.49
Our favorite kababs, mixed platter.
INDO CHINESE STARTERS
- Gobi Manchurian$8.49
Fried Manchurian kofta made of cauliflower.
- Veg Spring Rolls$6.95
- Lollipop Chicken$9.95
Chicken wings in spicy dhaba sauce.
- Chili Paneer (Dry)$9.95
Paneer sautéed with green chilies, soy-ginger flavor.
- Chili Chicken (Dry)$10.49
Paneer sautéed with green chilies, soy-ginger flavor.
- Chili Fish (Dry)$11.95
Fish sautéed with green chilies, soy-ginger flavor.
- Dhaba Lasoni Gobi$11.95
Tangy cauliflower, onions, bell pepper.
SOUPS
THELAWALA CHAAT
- Purani Delhi Ki Papdi Chaat$6.95
Crunchy savories, yogurt, chutnies.
- Delhi Waale Gol Gappe$6.95
Potato chickpea filling, Dhaba special tamarind water, popularly known as Pani puri.
- Samosa Chole$7.49
Samosa with, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutnies.
- Mumbai Bhel Puri$8.49
Puffed rice, savory morsels, chutnies.
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$7.95
Spiced potato patties, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutnies
- Raj Kachori Chaat$9.95
Round fried ball made of flour and dough filled with veg stuffing, covered with yogurt, and chutnies.
PAV
- Dhaba Pav Bhaji$8.49
Pan mashed vegetables, ghee served with pav buns.
- Baingan Chili Pav$9.49
Char grilled smoked eggplant, green chilies, served with pay buns.
- Murgh Khurchan Pav$11.95
Tandoor cooked spiced chicken morsels, bell peppers served with pav buns.
- Keema Pav$13.95
Tossed minced lamb, green chilies served with pay buns.
CHICKEN
- Punjab Murgh Curry$15.49
Bone-in chicken curry, yogurt.
- Mango Chicken Curry$15.49
Creamy mango chicken curry.
- Malai Marke Butter Chicken$15.49
Creamy tomato sauce, bell pepper, clarified butter.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.49
Chicken in creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
- Chicken Keema$15.49
Spiced minced chicken.
- Methi Murgh$15.49
Creamy fenugreek chicken.
- Kadai Murgh$15.49
Onions, bell pepper, fenugreek, green chilies.
- Murgh Vindaloo$15.49
A very hot chicken curry cooked with red chilies, vinegar, potatoes
- Murgh Bhuna$15.49
Well-spiced chicken curry with a thick sauce.
- Murgh Saag$15.49
Pureed spinach and chicken.
- Murgh Dahi Wala$15.49
Chicken yogurt, black cardamom, brown onions.
- Murgh Kaalimirch$15.49
Chick creamy black pepper sauce.
- Murgh Korma Zafrani$15.49
Spring chicken saffron, creamy nut sauce.
- Kori Gassi$15.49
Mangalorean coconut chicken curry.
TANDOOR SE
- Half Tandoori Murg$12.50
Skewered bone-in chicken.
- Whole Tandoori Murg$17.95
Skewered bone-in chicken.
- Murgh Chop$14.49
Roasted, bone-in chicken, creamy marinade, malt vinegar
- Murgh Tikka$14.49
Skewered chicken thighs, red marinade.
- Murgh Angare Tikka$14.95
Skewered boneless chicken, pomegranate seeds.
- Achaari Murgh Tikka$14.95
Pickle marinade skewered chicken.
- Tandoori Jhinga$19.95
Chargrilled shrimp, red marinade.
- Salmon Tikka$19.95
Grilled in tandoor, fresh fenugreek leaves.
- Lamb Chops$24.49
Lamb chops grilled to perfection, marinade.
- Bade Miya Peshkash$26.95
Our favorite kababs, and skewers.
VEGAN
- Aloo Methi$11.49
Potatoes with fenugreek leaves blended with Indian spices and herbs.
- Aloo Mutter$11.95
Spiced potato and green peas, ginger.
- Aloo Gobhi Ghar Ki$12.49
Potatoes and cauliflower, fenugreek.
- Chole Punjabi$12.49
Curried chickpeas, fresh coriander.
- Jeera Chili Aloo$13.49
Cumin tossed potatoes, green chilies.
- Aloo Saag$13.49
Spiced potatoes, and pureed spinach.
- Bhindi Sasuralwali$13.49
Okra tossed as you would eat at your in-laws house.
VEGETARIAN
- Dum Aloo$13.49
Kashmiri style chili yogurt potatoes.
- Sarson Ka Saag$13.49
Spinach and mustard greens, ghee, green chilies.
- Baingan Ka Bharta$13.49
Tandoor smoked eggplant, garden herbs.
- Methi Paneer Mutter$13.95
Creamy green peas, paneer cheese, fenugreek leaves.
- Malai Marke Paneer$13.49
Paneer cheese, creamy tomato sauce, butter.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.49
Paneer cheese, creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek.
- Paneer Kaali Mirch$13.49
Paneer cheese, creamy black pepper sauce.
- Saag Paneer$13.49
Creamed spinach and cheese, garden herbs.
- Punjabi Kadhi$13.49
Tangy yogurt preparation, onion fritters.
- Paneer Khurchan$13.49
Grated cheese, cream, and tomatoes.
- Mutter Paneer$13.49
Cheese and green peas, creamy tomato sauce.
- Navaratan Korma$13.49
Vegetables, paneer cheese, creamy nut sauce.
- Besan Ke Gatte Ki Sabzi$14.49
Rajasthani specialty, made of besan gram flour in thick curry sauce.
- Malai Kofta$14.49
Vegetable croquettes, creamy nut sauce.
- Amritsari Wadi Aloo$13.95
Potatoes and crispy lentil dumplings, onion tomato gravy.
- Kadai Paneer$14.49
DHABA KI DAALS
LAMB & GOAT
- Patiala Goat Curry$17.49
A homestyle Punjabi bone-in goat curry.
- Patiala Lamb Curry$17.49
A homestyle Punjabi lamb curry.
- Rogan Josh$17.49
Lamb curry, saffron, yogurt.
- Pudinewala Keema$17.49
Spiced minced lamb, fresh mint leaves.
- Bhuna Goat$17.49
A well spiced goat curry with a thick sauce.
- Goat Korma$17.49
Goat in a mild creamy curry with cashew nuts, raisins, fenugreek.
- Lamb Korma$17.49
Lamb in a mild creamy curry with cashew nuts, raisins, fenugreek.
- Goat Keema$17.49
Minced goat, spices, and herbs.
- Kadai Goat$17.49
Goat tossed with onions, bell peppers, fenugreek, fresh coriander.
- Lamb Madras$17.49
Hot simple lamb curry with coconut, dry red chilies, curry leaves.
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.49
A very hot lamb curry cooked with dry red chilies, vinegar, potatoes.
PUNJAB KI GALIYON SE
- Paneer Tikka Roll$9.49
Skewered paneer in choice of bread with lettuce and chutnies.
- Chicken Tikka Roll$10.49
Skewered chicken in naan/roti bread with lettuce and chutnies.
- Chole Bhature$11.95
Amritsari style chickpeas, bhatura bread.
- Puri Chole$11.95
Curried chickpeas, puri bread.
- Puri Aloo$11.95
Homestyle sautéed potatoes, puri bread.
- Rajma Chawal$13.49
Red kidney bean curry served with rice.
- Punjabi Kadhi Chawal$13.49
Tangy yogurt preparation, onion fritters served with rice.
- Chole Chawal$13.49
Curried chick peas served with rice.
- Chicken Chawal$14.49
Chicken curry served with rice.
- Malai Marke Butter Chicken w/ Chawal$15.49
Creamy chicken tomato sauce, bell pepper, butter served with rice.
- Makki Di Roti Sarson Da Saag$16.49
- Lamb Curry w/ Chawal$16.49
Punjabi style lamb curry served with rice
- Goat Chawal$16.49
Punjabi style goat curry served with rice.
SEAFOOD
- Goa Fish Curry$17.95
Tamarind and coconut gravy, curry leaves, fish.
- Patiala Fish Curry$17.95
Onion and tomato sauce, garden herbs, fish.
- Fish Moilee$17.95
Kerala coconut fish curry.
- Shrimp Saag$19.95
Pureed spinach and shrimp.
- Shrimp Curry$20.49
Onion and tomato sauce, garden herbs, shrimp.
- Jhinga Tikka Masala$20.49
Tandoori shrimp, creamy tomato sauce, and shrimp.